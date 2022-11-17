Skip to main content Skip to footer
Home & Personal Care
Take advantage of a new global delivery model.

In home and personal care, commoditization and changing customer demographics are ever-present challenges. Meanwhile, emerging markets are growing fast, presenting challenges that traditional business models have trouble supporting. Our global delivery model can help you turn these challenges into opportunities, using the latest solutions to enhance direct store delivery, production planning and more.
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

'How' an experience is delivered 'is' the experience

Customer experience isn’t delivered in a vacuum—it requires a multilayered ecosystem that reliably and repeatably delivers on the brand promise.

The future of retail & consumer goods

The consumer goods industry has long embraced innovation, but companies have focused mainly on product innovation. Now, they’re starting to digitize the entire manufacturing value chain.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.