Case study
At a glance
Industry
Financial services
Location
Irvine, CA
Challenge
Streamline supply chain by replacing legacy IT systems and manual activities with a transformative business process platform.
Success Highlights
- 24% reduction in average handling time
- 700+ users per day
- 5,000+ cases per day
Our approach
To streamline and transform Cotality’s business process, Cognizant developed a structured, phased approach that encompassed:
The Neuro BP transformation platform
The core technological component of the solution was Cognizant’s Neuro Business Process (BP) operations transformation platform. With Neuro BP, Cotality gained a a modular solution to seamlessly connect its systems, eliminate user complexity and enable frictionless automation. The platform offers key advantages, including:
- Interoperability, eliminating silos and enabling seamless integration across enterprise applications
- Continuous evolution, adapting and improving with AI-driven insights and learning
- Intuitiveness, user-friendly and easy to implement without extensive customization
- Scalability, rapidly deployed across industries and functions
- Domain intelligence, adding automation to Cotality’s deep business expertise to enhance decision-making
- Holistic vision, focused on transforming entire workflows, not just automating tasks
- Simple building blocks, with a modular architecture that facilitates flexibility and customization.
Cognizant implemented Neuro BP in phases, setting clear business and AHT reduction goals. throughout the process.
Business outcomes
Cotality has integrated over 40 agency websites to automatically scrape property data and collect data from multiple client systems. It has also streamlined the business process with automated triage, intelligent case assignment, seamless integrations and workforce optimization.