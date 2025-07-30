  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@1f4a6bee" Careers
Case study
Financial services case study

Property data provider improves Average Handling Time by 24%

With a new technology platform that connects people, processes and insights, Cotality streamlined its research process.

At a glance

Industry 
Financial services

Location
Irvine, CA

Challenge
Streamline supply chain by replacing legacy IT systems and manual activities with a transformative business process platform.

 

Success Highlights

  • 24% reduction in average handling time
  • 700+ users per day
  • 5,000+ cases per day

The challenge

Based in Irvine, California, Cotality (formerly CoreLogic) is a leading provider of information services, business intelligence and cutting-edge analytics solutions to the real estate industry. The company unlocks value for the entire property ecosystem by empowering agents, lenders, carriers and innovators with integrated solutions that optimize and elevate how they serve their customers.

One of Cotality’s core business units was burdened with fragmented and complex processes, due to legacy systems and manual procedures. These contributed to delays, inefficiencies, errors and a prolonged learning curve for new employees. Average handling time (AHT) was too high (~45 minutes). Multiple sources were needed for data validation. And users had to navigate through several systems to complete a single case, hindering efficiency and accuracy.

Cotality sought a way to seamlessly connect people, processes and insights across its enterprises. To achieve these goals, the company required an integrated, AI-enabled platform that could unify automation efforts, eliminate manual interventions and automate/optimize business workflows with intelligence. Given Cognizant’s decade-plus partnership and proven track record with Cotality, the company entrusted Cognizant with this initiative.

Our approach

To streamline and transform Cotality’s business process, Cognizant developed a structured, phased approach that encompassed:

  1. Vision and buy-In. Articulate a compelling vision for AI-powered process transformation, securing executive sponsorship and aligning stakeholders.
  2. Agile development and prototyping. Pilot initial rollouts with key clients, allowing iterative refinements.
  3. Cross-functional collaboration. Connect teams across AI, process consulting and digital transformation to refine the platform.
  4. Change management and training. Provide dedicated onboarding, training and change management support to maximize adoption.
  5. Scalability and continuous optimization. Evolve the platform based on real-time performance insights, ensuring long-term relevance and impact.

The Neuro BP transformation platform

The core technological component of the solution was Cognizant’s Neuro Business Process (BP) operations transformation platform. With Neuro BP, Cotality gained a a modular solution to seamlessly connect its systems, eliminate user complexity and enable frictionless automation. The platform offers key advantages, including:

  • Interoperability, eliminating silos and enabling seamless integration across enterprise applications
  • Continuous evolution, adapting and improving with AI-driven insights and learning
  • Intuitiveness, user-friendly and easy to implement without extensive customization
  • Scalability, rapidly deployed across industries and functions
  • Domain intelligence, adding automation to Cotality’s deep business expertise to enhance decision-making
  • Holistic vision, focused on transforming entire workflows, not just automating tasks
  • Simple building blocks, with a modular architecture that facilitates flexibility and customization.

Cognizant implemented Neuro BP in phases, setting clear business and AHT reduction goals. throughout the process.

"Excellent work, team!"

— Sedwin Vadukut, VP, Head of Performance Excellence, Cotality

"Love the regular success…and looking forward to celebrating the successful deployment of 24 additional clients. Great work!"

— Waqas Cheema, Chief Enterprise Operations Officer, Cotality

"Congratulations! This is amazing!"

— Heike Hellwig, Senior VP, Head of Production & Delivery, Cotality

Business outcomes

Cotality has integrated over 40 agency websites to automatically scrape property data and collect data from multiple client systems. It has also streamlined the business process with automated triage, intelligent case assignment, seamless integrations and workforce optimization.

Business outcome

By implementing Neuro BP, Cotality is seeing multiple business benefits, including:

  • Reduced handling time. Automated data collection and end-to-end process orchestration have accelerated active case handling time by 24% or more.
  • Improved accuracy. Automated triage, case categorization and guided processing has enhanced the accuracy of findings, helping reduce financial penalties and losses.
  • Proactive error elimination. Centralizing business process in Neuro BP has eliminated potential errors in ongoing servicing.
  • Scalability and future-proofing. Neuro BP now handles over 700 users and 5,000 cases per day.

Following the success of the project, Cotality has selected Cognizant as its transformation partner. The team worked on 13 different proposals powered by Neuro BP, out of which eight projects are currently running.

About Cotality

Cotality (formerly CoreLogic) accelerates data, insights, and workflows across the property ecosystem to enable industry professionals to surpass their ambitions and impact society. With billions of data signals across the life cycle of a property, we unearth hidden risks and transformative opportunities for agents, lenders, insurers, governments, and innovators. Get to know us at cotality.com.

