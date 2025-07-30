One of Cotality’s core business units was burdened with fragmented and complex processes, due to legacy systems and manual procedures. These contributed to delays, inefficiencies, errors and a prolonged learning curve for new employees. Average handling time (AHT) was too high (~45 minutes). Multiple sources were needed for data validation. And users had to navigate through several systems to complete a single case, hindering efficiency and accuracy.

Cotality sought a way to seamlessly connect people, processes and insights across its enterprises. To achieve these goals, the company required an integrated, AI-enabled platform that could unify automation efforts, eliminate manual interventions and automate/optimize business workflows with intelligence. Given Cognizant’s decade-plus partnership and proven track record with Cotality, the company entrusted Cognizant with this initiative.