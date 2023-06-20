Our approach

To optimize the company’s loan closing time within its retail and wholesale underwriting channels, Cognizant conducted a detailed due diligence review to identify bottlenecks in the loan processing pipeline. Upon further evaluation, we suggested a process redesign to move the pre-underwriting process to a direct to underwriting (DTU) team at one of our shared offshore centers. After the lender agreed to our initial proposal, we began a test project with only six FTEs. Then, after reviewing the program’s overall success, we extended the work to a full-time process. In coordination with the loan processing team, the DTU team serves as a standardized 24x7 checkpoint to ensure each loan file includes the correct documents before it goes to an underwriter for review. The DTU team eliminates ambiguity for the processors by creating automated sheets with written descriptions of the purpose and use case for each loan document.