<h3>Driving efficiency across complex networks</h3> <p>Field service demands are intensifying. From telecom and utilities to energy, manufacturing, and transportation, customers expect faster fixes across increasingly complex, aging networks.</p> <p>Cognizant helps you regain control with smart field services—connecting siloed systems, modernizing operations and enabling end-to-end visibility into jobs, assets and your people. We bring together location intelligence, automation and predictive scheduling to eliminate inefficiencies, boost responsiveness and cut operational costs—by up to 30%.</p> <p>Whether you’re upgrading legacy platforms or reimagining customer service, we’ll help you move faster, scale smarter and deliver with confidence.</p>