<h3>Driving efficiency across complex networks</h3> <p>Field service demands are intensifying. From telecom and utilities to energy, manufacturing, and transportation, customers expect faster fixes across increasingly complex, aging networks.</p> <p>Cognizant helps you regain control with smart field services—connecting siloed systems, modernizing operations and enabling end-to-end visibility into jobs, assets and your people. We bring together location intelligence, automation and predictive scheduling to eliminate inefficiencies, boost responsiveness and cut operational costs—by up to 30%.</p> <p>Whether you’re upgrading legacy platforms or reimagining customer service, we’ll help you move faster, scale smarter and deliver with confidence.</p>
<h3>Real-world outcomes</h3>
<h2>$2.5M+</h2> <p>annual savings from mobile timesheets and digital completion records</p>
<h2>165,000+</h2> <p>work orders automated annually</p>
<h2>50%</h2> <p>reduction in manual effort with digitized workflows and apps</p>
<h2>30%</h2> <p>efficiency gains via real-time auto scheduling</p>
<h3>Transforming field service across industries</h3> <p>With decades of experience and a proven track record delivering smart field service transformation at scale, we help businesses rewire field operations for resilience, performance and scale.</p>
<h3>What you’ll unlock with Cognizant</h3> <p>Cognizant delivers field service outcomes that go beyond technology—combining proprietary accelerators, domain-rich delivery teams and platform expertise—to help you modernize faster and operate smarter. With deep geospatial capabilities built into our smart field services approach, we integrate GIS intelligence and location-aware services directly into your field operations—improving asset visibility, anomaly detection and spatial decision-making at scale.</p>
<h3>Meet our network of global partners</h3> <p>Extending your capabilities and accelerating outcomes through a connected ecosystem of leaders.</p>
<h3>Connected field success</h3> <p>Explore how leaders across industries are unlocking operational efficiency, cost savings and business value through intelligent field services. </p>
<h3>Latest news and insights</h3> <p>Stay one step ahead. Explore the latest insights, trends and news shaping the world of IoT and engineering.</p>
<h3>Leading the way</h3> <p>Meet the experts transforming next-gen field service innovation—with decades of hands-on experience.</p>
<h3>Ready to make field service your competitive edge? Let’s talk</h3> <p>Modern field operations need more than just tools—they need intelligence, agility and human-centric design.</p> <p>Cognizant helps you deliver faster, reduce costs and respond smarter. Let’s talk about your smart field services goals.</p>
