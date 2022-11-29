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Backup Exec
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Cloud Software Group* has selected Cognizant as the exclusive operator to handle all future sales and renewals of Backup Exec (BE), Desktop Laptop Option (DLO), and System Recovery (SR) in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe regions.   

Enterprise-grade data protection for the cognitive era

Securing data across physical, virtual, cloud, and SaaS workloads is a critical step in any modern transformation journey. Backup Exec (BE), Desktop Laptop Option (DLO), and System Recovery (SR) deliver proven, enterprise-grade data protection designed to keep your organization's most critical assets safe and recoverable.
As the exclusive operator for Backup Exec, Cognizant is proud to champion this technology, ensuring businesses can deploy a unified defense against operational disruptions and cyber threats.

*Cloud Software Group and any trademarks, service marks, trade names, and logos of Cloud Software Group are owned by Cloud Software Group, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used by Cognizant under license from Cloud Software Group, Inc. Cognizant is a strategic partner of Cloud Software Group, Inc. and is not a corporate subsidiary or agent of Cloud Software Group, Inc. and/or of its affiliates.

CAPABILITIES

A unified strategy for data protection

Backup Exec eliminates tool sprawl by providing a single, comprehensive solution for diverse enterprise environments.

Simple management

Deploy and run with ease. Manage all backups, restores, and SLA statuses from a single intuitive console without adding operational complexity to your day.

Secure and resilient

Built specifically for ransomware and cyber resilience. Strengthen your defenses with AI-powered Anomaly Detection, role-based access, encryption, and Immutable Restorable Data Checkpoints.

COVERAGE

Unified coverage across your entire environment

One platform. Every workload. Complete protection across your hybrid infrastructure.

Microsoft 365 backup

Granular, fast recovery and built-in security for Exchange, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams.

Cloud protection

Optimized backup and long-term retention across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and other leading providers.

Virtual and container workloads

Safeguard VMware and Hyper-V with instant VM recovery.

Compliance integration

Meet rigorous governance and retention requirements with consistent policy enforcement and detailed reporting.