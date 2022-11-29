Backup Exec
Enterprise-grade data protection for the cognitive era
Securing data across physical, virtual, cloud, and SaaS workloads is a critical step in any modern transformation journey. Backup Exec (BE), Desktop Laptop Option (DLO), and System Recovery (SR) deliver proven, enterprise-grade data protection designed to keep your organization's most critical assets safe and recoverable.
As the exclusive operator for Backup Exec, Cognizant is proud to champion this technology, ensuring businesses can deploy a unified defense against operational disruptions and cyber threats.
*Cloud Software Group and any trademarks, service marks, trade names, and logos of Cloud Software Group are owned by Cloud Software Group, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used by Cognizant under license from Cloud Software Group, Inc. Cognizant is a strategic partner of Cloud Software Group, Inc. and is not a corporate subsidiary or agent of Cloud Software Group, Inc. and/or of its affiliates.
CAPABILITIES
A unified strategy for data protection
Backup Exec eliminates tool sprawl by providing a single, comprehensive solution for diverse enterprise environments.
COVERAGE
Unified coverage across your entire environment
One platform. Every workload. Complete protection across your hybrid infrastructure.