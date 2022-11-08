Sustainability and Resilience
DEEP GREEN
RESEARCH REPORT
The future of sustainability in business: data, technology and collaboration
As the world grapples with the urgent need to combat climate change and resource depletion, a new breed of business is emerging.
These organizations will be sustainable to the core—not just green but deeply green, with sustainability encoded in their DNA.
To learn more about the future of sustainability in business, we worked with Oxford Economics to survey 3,000 executives across every market and sector on their sustainability plans, challenges and vision.
FUTURE OF SUSTAINABILITY
Paving the way forward—tech for sustainability
The pressure to change is coming from all sides
80%
Regulators
80% of the global economy is now subject to a net zero emissions target.
78%
Investors
78% of investors believe sustainable investing is a risk-mitigation strategy.
81%
Customers
81% of customers strongly believe that companies should help improve the environment.
$1.3T
Planet earth
1.3 trillion USD is the cost of climate-related weather events affecting businesses.
INDUSTRY VIEWPOINTS
The sustainability imperative will drive growth across all industries
THE RACE TO NET ZERO
The race to net zero
Smart and sustainable win the race
With a firm commitment to sustainability, Aston Martin F1 sets its sights on becoming a top competitor in the field while prioritizing the goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. As we enter a new year of partnership, Cognizant will contribute to performance enhancements through data-driven insights—working towards building the first fully sustainable smart factory and bringing the team closer to podium success. Learn more about this collaborative and innovative alliance dedicated to achieving our shared sustainability objectives.
Case studies
Connect with our Sustainability Practice
To discuss game-changing returns for your business with Business Process Services, please fill out the information below and we’ll contact you.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.