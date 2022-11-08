Sustainability and Resilience

RESEARCH REPORT

The future of sustainability in business: data, technology and collaboration

As the world grapples with the urgent need to combat climate change and resource depletion, a new breed of business is emerging.

These organizations will be sustainable to the core—not just green but deeply green, with sustainability encoded in their DNA.

To learn more about the future of sustainability in business, we worked with Oxford Economics to survey 3,000 executives across every market and sector on their sustainability plans, challenges and vision.