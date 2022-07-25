Sustainability and Resilience
Climate disasters, resource depletion and uncertainty are changing how we do business. This collection addresses the future of business sparked by the sustainability imperative.
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DEEP GREEN
<h3>Sustainability as a business strategy</h3>
<p>RESEARCH REPORT</p> <h5>The future of sustainability in business: data, technology and collaboration</h5> <p>As the world grapples with the urgent need to combat climate change and resource depletion, a new breed of business is emerging.</p> <p>These organizations will be sustainable to the core—not just green but deeply green, with sustainability encoded in their DNA. </p> <p>To learn more about the future of sustainability in business, we worked with Oxford Economics to survey 3,000 executives across every market and sector on their sustainability plans, challenges and vision.</p>
FUTURE OF SUSTAINABILITY
<h3>Paving the way forward—tech for sustainability</h3>
The pressure to change is coming from all sides
<h1><span style="color: #001F3F;">80%</span></h1> <p><span style="color: #001F3F;"><b>Regulators</b></span></p> <p><span style="color: #001F3F;">80% of the global economy is now subject to a net zero emissions target.</span><br> </p>
<h1><span style="color: #001F3F;">78%</span></h1> <p><span style="color: #001F3F;"><b>Investors</b></span></p> <p><span style="color: #001F3F;">78% of investors believe sustainable investing is a risk-mitigation strategy.</span></p>
<h1><span style="color: #001F3F;">81%</span></h1> <p><span style="color: #001F3F;"><b>Customers</b></span></p> <p><span style="color: #001F3F;">81% of customers strongly believe that companies should help improve the environment.</span></p>
<h1><span style="color: #001F3F;">$1.3T</span></h1> <p><span style="color: #001F3F;"><b>Planet earth</b></span></p> <p><span style="color: #001F3F;">1.3 trillion USD is the cost of climate-related weather events affecting businesses.</span></p>
COGNIZANT OCEAN
<h3><span class="text-white">Making a big difference in the blue economy</span></h3> <p><span class="text-white">We help leading companies leverage AI and digital transformation to boost sustainability, resiliency and profitability while addressing some of Earth’s most pressing challenges.</span></p>
INDUSTRY VIEWPOINTS
<h3>The sustainability imperative will drive growth across all industries</h3>
THE RACE TO NET ZERO
<h3>The race to net zero</h3>
<h4>Smart and sustainable win the race</h4> <p>With a firm commitment to sustainability, Aston Martin F1 sets its sights on becoming a top competitor in the field while prioritizing the goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. As we enter a new year of partnership, Cognizant will contribute to performance enhancements through data-driven insights—working towards building the first fully sustainable smart factory and bringing the team closer to podium success. Learn more about this collaborative and innovative alliance dedicated to achieving our shared sustainability objectives.</p>
<h3>Case studies</h3>