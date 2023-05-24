Skip to main content Skip to footer


Press release | May 15, 2023

Cognizant launches Cognizant Neuro® AI platform to help companies responsibly deploy generative AI at enterprise scale   Read more

Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

Will your bank be ready to seize M&A opportunities?

With the currently slow pace of mergers and acquisitions, it’s time for banks to retool for a successful purchase or sale.

Case studies

We help companies anticipate and act with insight and speed.

MANUFACTURING

Saint-Gobain Abrasives boosts sales process with Salesforce

LIFE SCIENCES

Siemens transforms CX globally

CONSUMER GOODS

Orkla adopts unified intelligence platform

CASE STUDIES

Discover more about our work.

How to be a future-ready city

To thrive, a city must be more than smart; it must be resilient. Learn the six ways cities can fulfill their visions.

Engineering excellence

We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

RECOGNITION

Named one of America’s most innovative companies

Recognized for our product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture by Fortune and Statista, Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider.

ACCOLADE

Cognizant named a "Leader" in Salesforce ecosystem

Cognizant is positioned as a 'Leader' in the ISG Provider Lens™ - Salesforce Ecosystem Partners 2023 Report across the US, UK, Germany, and France markets.

RECOGNITION

An Everest PEAK Matrix® Enterprise QA Leader 2022

Cognizant ranks ahead of 32 providers as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment for creating prominent market impact in Enterprise QA services.

Advance your career—and the world we live in

Continuously sharpen your technical skills, your problem-solving abilities and your entrepreneurial spirit. Join Cognizant, and help us change lives.

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

