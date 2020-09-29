Discount Stores

Read how against long odds, category-leading retailers got it done during the pandemic. Next up is readying for the post-vaccine era.

<h3>Buying in to new strategies can help retailers keep pace with the accelerated pace of change.</h3> <h5>Discounters face intense pressure within the industry—from big box chains to global e-commerce providers. A sound business strategy plus the right solutions can help you enhance cost-competitiveness and keep shoppers loyal to your stores.</h5> <h5>Cognizant can help, from shopper loyalty and customer relationship management (CRM) systems to workforce management solutions. Our team of retail and technology experts can guide you through how to revive existing markets, jumpstart new ones and provide seamless customer service within tight cost constraints.</h5>

have tried a new shopping behavior due to COVID-19.

Cognizant’s partnerships with Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Google Cloud, Adobe, SAP and Amazon Web Services (AWS), combined with our global delivery and implementation best practices, ensure that you receive the highest quality solution in the most cost‑effective manner.

Get help solving complex supply chain problems to gain more benefits and savings along the transformation journey. Let our team show you how an integrated supply chain can create a retail experience without boundaries—and help your organization stay vital to shoppers. Our supply chain consulting and services span:

Cognizant can help you rethink the discount store experience to create more engaging and rewarding shopper interactions. We offer a range of store solutions including:

Get the guidance you need to elevate your merchandising strategy. Our retail expertise spans the merchandising value chain, including retail information management, merchandise financial planning, category management, assortment and space planning, pricing and promotion planning.

Cognizant’s experts help retailers find the right path to omnichannel adoption for their brand based on customers, competitors, and physical and digital assets. Our consulting and expertise span:

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Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.