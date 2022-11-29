Digital Workplace Services
Offerings
Cognizant offers end-to-end services for digital workplace encompassing strategy, professional transformation and managed services. Using a human-centered and forward-thinking approach, combined with our deep industry knowledge, we work closely with our customers to co-create top-notch customized solutions.
Solutions
A resilient and secure workplace
Design, build and manage a resilient workplace with our engineering services to reduce downtime, accelerate time to value and improve efficiency.
- Devices and software
UEM-driven management with personified access controls, eco-friendly practices, modern packaging, auto-provisioning, and auto-patching via the INTELLIFactory model.
- Virtual workspaces
Secure access to desktops and applications with cloud, hybrid and on-prem solutions.
- Collaboration and productivity
Empower users anywhere to create and collaborate with productivity solutions, optimized UCC strategies and directory services.
- Smart office
Embrace intelligent, studio-style offices with automation, analytics and collaboration capabilities.
Intelligence-driven, proactive and preventative support
Redefine end user experience with intelligent operations and innovative support models, using cutting-edge technologies for fast, intuitive and personalized interactions.
- Service desk
Enhance support with generative AI for voice, chat and web channels, enabling human-machine collaboration, intelligence-driven insights and hyper-automated solutions.
- Field services
Ensure global consistency and stability with best practices, automation, self-help appliances, virtual tech bars and augmented reality (AR) troubleshooting guides.
- Workplace intelligence
Adopt proactive IT support with real-time experience observability and preventive experience reliability engineering.
Intuitive and integrated experience
Create an adaptive and hyper-digitized workplace that enhances user engagement and satisfaction across devices and locations by leveraging generative AI and augmented reality (AR).
- Generative AI
Boost productivity and rethink experience with AI-first digital platforms, humanoid interactions, self-fix and proactive suggestions.
- Conversational AI and AR
Enhance engagement and create interactive experience through generative AI-infused contextual conversations and app-based 3D AR enabled content generation.
- Intuitive digital solutions
Drive self-service with a user-friendly, AI-integrated platform that offers a personalized, e-commerce like experience and connects various enterprise IT systems.
Featured work
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.
