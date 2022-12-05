AI Builder

The agentic era changes everything Autonomous AI represents the most significant opportunity for enterprise transformation since digitization, eliminating intelligent capacity as a binding constraint and enabling organizations to pursue opportunities that were previously out of reach. Companies that harness it successfully will operate at different scales and speeds, while those that don't will find themselves structurally disadvantaged, competing with limited bandwidth against rivals with scaled agentic capacity. Yet for value to materialize at scale, processes and workflows must be reimagined and the raw power of AI must be engineered into controllable, auditable and scalable operational capability.