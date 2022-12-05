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AI Builder
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The agentic era changes everything

Autonomous AI represents the most significant opportunity for enterprise transformation since digitization, eliminating intelligent capacity as a binding constraint and enabling organizations to pursue opportunities that were previously out of reach.
Companies that harness it successfully will operate at different scales and speeds, while those that don't will find themselves structurally disadvantaged, competing with limited bandwidth against rivals with scaled agentic capacity.
Yet for value to materialize at scale, processes and workflows must be reimagined and the raw power of AI must be engineered into controllable, auditable and scalable operational capability.

Value that could be extracted by enterprises based on current AI capabilities—yet progress is slow.

Read the report
$4.5T statistical data

The AI builder advantage

Cognizant set the standard for the AI builder company, being first to market with this conceptmoving beyond integration to building the context-infused platforms, agentic journeys, tools and models that make AI’s potential real for the enterprise.

A diagram showing four turqoise slabs hovering on top of each other, showing the AI Builder advantages
Enterprises are navigating unprecedented complexity
  • Reinvent business models with human and digital labor
  • Refactor software development
  • Embrace high risk, probabilistic agentic cycles
  • Shift towards AI-native architectures that enable fluid and adaptable business models

Our AI builder approach helps you realize value from AI, faster and at scale.

The AI builder benefits we deliver to help clients scale AI at speed

A chart showing the AI Builder benefits Cognizant delivers

Research-driven innovation

Our AI Lab fuels breakthroughs that translate into intelligent solutions, platforms and real-world impact. We embed award-winning, patented approaches directly into the systems we build—providing unique value to clients.

65

US issued AI patents

90+

Peer reviewed publications

10

Research partnerships

8

Research labs and studios

13

Awards in 2025

4

Papers published in 2025

MAKER

Atomic agent decomposition

MAKER shatters complex, long-horizon problems into millions of focused micro-agents that each handle a single atomic decision to ensure million-step, zero-error reasoning.

A digital globe within another digital globe

AGENTS TESTING AGENTS

Automatic agent evaluation

This framework uses AI agents to test and challenge other AI agents, going beyond simple keyword checks to assess whether responses are actually accurate, relevant and well-reasoned.

A blue digital globe with pink spherical lights around it

AGENTS DELEGATION

Decentralized task orchestration

A lead AI agent acts as an intelligent coordinator, automatically directing questions to the right specialist agents and organizing them into collaborative teams to reduce complexity and enable faster, more accurate responses at scale.

Digital sperical lines

EVOLUTIONARY FINE-TUNING

Scale-free genetic optimization

By using a different type of AI training technique inspired by biological evolution rather than the traditional trial-and-error approach, this method can fine-tune massive AI models more reliably, with fewer shortcuts and workarounds.

Digital concentric circles

Defining the AI builder category

In the 1990s, Cognizant was not a systems integrator. We built systems and drove outcomes that fueled growth for our clients. The enterprise software era migrated value to the software companies who owned the product, and we became integrators.

Yet new AI capabilities changed the equation again. Deterministic software—rule-based, repeatable, suited for off-the-shelf applications—has given way to Software 2.0: probabilistic, contextual and naturally bespoke. In the AI world, systems matter more than ever, requiring governance, contextual intelligence and auditability to deliver enterprise-grade results our clients and their customers can trust.

“The agentic era gave us the opportunity to be builders againcreating full-stack, custom agentic journeys and delivering outcomes as a service. It also gave us the chance to define the ‘AI builder’ category, as a company with interdisciplinary depth across domain expertise and AI engineering, the client intimacy to cocreate from the trenches, and the operational courage to underwrite outcomes.”

– Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant

Ravi Kumar, CEO, Cognizant

Core elements that strengthen our AI builder approach

BASIS framework

Business-Led Autonomous Systems Integration Services—strategy, operating model consulting and change management for enterprise AI adoption.

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Context engineering

Encoding enterprise workflows, domain knowledge and tribal wisdom into AI systems. The connective tissue between models and outcomes.

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AI platforms and products

Proprietary platforms that accelerate  legacy modernization with AI and automation, fuel innovation with AI-led SDLC and power scaled agentification.

A digital network-scape connected with dotted lights
AI Lab innovation

A continuous innovation pipeline that feeds directly into client solutions.

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Partner ecosystem

A broad and diverse ecosystem of partners ranging from established hyperscalers and infrastructure providers to startups that bring outsized value.

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Examples: Industry AI stacks supporting agentic journeys

Key pain points

KYC delays, compliance burden, fraud loss, manual regulatory reporting

Process reimagination and AI builder stack

  • KYC and compliance agents
  • Neuro AI for fraud detection
  • Context engineered regulatory reasoning
  • Built in audit trails with human in the loop oversight

Outcomes

  • 50% faster KYC turnaround
  • First time approval rates increased from 20% to 80%

Key pain points

Diagnostic support burden, grievance delays, admin overhead, patient access gaps

Process reimagination and AI builder stack

  • Multimodal agents for diagnostic assist
  • Contact center agentification (donor, patient)
  • Medical billing and claims AI agents
  • Grievance resolution automation

Outcomes

  • 90%+ triage accuracy
  • 75% talent redeployed
  • Near-zero abandonment

Key pain points

Order management latency, inventory inaccuracy, fulfillment speed, low agent capacity

Process reimagination and AI builder stack

  • Smart picker routing with AI agents
  • Order management via Agentforce
  • Digital sales agents (inbound and outbound)
  • Context-aware product substitution with AI

Outcomes

  • 20–45% faster fulfillment
  • 5 days → 90 sec order response

Did you know? Why do transformative technologies diffuse slowly before they surge?

Transformative technologies make an impact only when deeply embedded into how enterprises operate.

The diffusion gap

Enterprises are adopting AIbut not in ways that move macro needles. The diffusion gap is the lag between when a technology emerges and when enterprises deploy it deeply enough to capture its value. This is where most firms are stuck today.

Credit: NBER Working Paper, Feb 2026

Two litup lines on either dide of a lane converging at the end
The Solow Paradox

Productivity gains from a technology don't show up in economic data until adoption matures and workflows are redesigned around it. Economists saw the same thing with computers in the 1980s.

Credit: Robert Solow, MIT Economist

Two people sitting at a desk and studying graphs on a laptop screen
The productivity J-curve

Every general-purpose technology goes through this. Productivity drops during adoption, then surges in the harvest phase, once workflows, teams, and systems catch up.

Credit: Eric Brynjolfsson, Stanford Economist

Several line graphs on a screen

The future belongs to the AI built enterprise

We've built our reputation by sensing key technology shifts early and moving quickly to develop products and services that helped our clients transform and remain relevant. As an AI builder, we deliver the responsive innovation enterprises require to stay ahead.

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