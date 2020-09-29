Digital Health Solutions
<h3><span class="text-regular">Accelerate industry transformation through digital health solutions.</span></h3> <h5>From clinical decision support tools to disease management and digital therapeutics, our human-centered design expertise and modern digital engineering approach can help life sciences and medtech companies envision and bring to market innovative digital health capabilities.</h5> <h5>Cognizant’s professional team includes specialists who understand human factor engineering and can help to minimize risks and maximize effectiveness of digitally enabled devices and services for patients and their care providers.</h5> <h5>Our expertise in connected devices and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) can support digital solutions development, while our consulting professionals can investigate new revenue streams and develop go-to-market strategies. </h5>
<h3>Our perspectives</h3>
LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT
<h3>Leadership</h3>
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.