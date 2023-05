Accelerate industry transformation through digital health solutions. From clinical decision support tools to disease management and digital therapeutics, our human-centered design expertise and modern digital engineering approach can help Life Sciences and MedTech companies envision and bring to market innovative digital health capabilities. Cognizant’s professional team includes specialists who understand human factor engineering and can help to minimize risks and maximize effectiveness of digitally enabled devices and services for patients and their care providers. Our expertise in connected devices and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) can support digital solutions development, while our consulting professionals can investigate new revenue streams and develop go-to-market strategies.