Connect devices, sensors and technology to help patients and providers treat and manage health remotely. Transform the patient and provider experience and drive engagement through the development of remote monitoring and clinical decision support tools.

We support the development of education and awareness programs informed by real-world evidence (RWE) and data. These programs drive lifestyle management and behavioral change that help patients and caregivers manage disease, therapy and recovery.

We support the development of digital therapeutics, including software as a medical device (SaMD) solution, to enable the diagnosis, monitoring, management and treatment of disease. We conduct patient, caregiver and clinician research and accelerate your go-to-market strategy development.

Assess, design and execute decentralized clinical trials, better connecting trial participants and researchers. We support patient identification and recruitment, including, eConsent, ePRO and eCOA integration, companion app development and safety transformation.

<h3><span class="text-regular">Accelerate industry transformation through digital health solutions.</span></h3> <h5>From clinical decision support tools to disease management and digital therapeutics, our human-centered design expertise and modern digital engineering approach can help life sciences and medtech companies envision and bring to market innovative digital health capabilities.</h5> <h5>Cognizant’s professional team includes specialists who understand human factor engineering and can help to minimize risks and maximize effectiveness of digitally enabled devices and services for patients and their care providers.</h5> <h5>Our expertise in connected devices and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) can support digital solutions development, while our consulting professionals can investigate new revenue streams and develop go-to-market strategies. </h5>

Transform pharma and medtech organizations through accelerating digital health solutions that are agile, human-centered and evidence-based.

Transition from a disease centered model to one focused on health, where success is evaluated by positive health outcomes and where technology is playing a key role.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.