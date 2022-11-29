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Process Orchestration
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Process orchestration

Digital transformation is an enterprise necessity today—to thrive. It involves integration of digital technologies across all aspects of an organization. However, simply adopting new technologies isn't enough.
Process orchestration (PO) helps businesses to harmonize disparate tools and processes. Our PO offerings enable AI-powered digital transformation, orchestrating a seamless intelligent flow of information and tasks across various departments and systems. It breaks down silos, eliminates manual handoffs and automates repetitive work. This not only streamlines operations and boosts efficiency, but also fosters collaboration and agility within the organization.
We transform and boost businesses, going beyond simply automating tasks.

Offerings

Assess, analyze and orchestrate

We become your digital process consultant, understand your AS-IS business processes, identify gaps and draft cohesive strategies.

We provide:

  • Process discovery, analysis and benchmarking
  • Gen AI advisory
  • Process mining
  • Process implementation strategy and roadmap
  • LCNC platform(s) recommendation
  • Cost-benefit analysis
  • Maturity assessment
  • Customer journey mapping

By thoroughly understanding the existing business processes in digital transformation initiatives, your business can transform from a collection of disjointed silos into a well-oiled machine, gaining a competitive edge and delivering exceptional results.

Connect, integrate and orchestrate

We integrate and orchestrate your existing business processes, systems and people, ensuring smooth information flow and eliminating silos.

We drive:

  • Process architecture and blueprint
  • Process reengineering
  • PoCs / PoTs
  • AI-infused process orchestrations and integrations

By integrating systems, your business can finally achieve the unified and efficient workflow necessary for success.

Design, automate and orchestrate

We design and implement intelligent hyperautomation process solutions, empowering your workforce and boosting efficiency.

We implement:

  • Hyperautomations (RPA / AI / ML / IoT / NLP / Cloud)
  • NextGen CoE setup
  • Intelligent business process management solutions
  • iPaaS, event and API integrations

This empowers your organization to create a truly optimized and responsive business environment, allowing it to adapt and flourish in a dynamic marketplace.

Monitor, automate and improve

We continuously monitor and optimize your processes and applications, ensuring a flawless performance every single time.

We support:

  • Process monitoring
  • Applications management services
  • RPA / iPaaS / API management services
  • Process models management
  • Process optimizations
  • AI-based process maintenance

This enables your organization to operate with precision and efficiency, eliminating the unnecessary delays and errors that can impact your performance—and ensuring continuous improvement.

Latest thinking

WHITE PAPER

AI-infused migration of enterprise process automation platform to Camunda 8

Leverage AI to migrate your enterprise process automation platform to Camunda 8. Unlock flexibility and scalability of business process workflows and decisions at enterprise scale with AI, cloud-native capabilities, self-managed options and SaaS offerings of Camunda 8 platform.

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Will the real AI please stand up?

Promoting actual intelligence in an artificially intelligent world: Human-centred AI and automation, when thoughtfully integrated, can amplify human potential, reduce costs, and improve citizen outcomes.

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CMOs need to understand where agentic AI fits into real-time interaction management—and precisely where humans are an essential part of the marketing process.

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How agentic AI is redefining claims processing

Agentic AI can autonomously handle exceptions in claims processing, enabling insurers to resolve even edge cases with the speed and confidence once reserved for straightforward claims.

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Traditional rewards programs results are falling short of modern customer expectations—data and AI can bridge the gap.

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When multimodal AI is combined with dynamic case management, businesses can dramatically improve both response time and customer experience.

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AI-powered solutions

Cognizant® Intelligent Prior Authorization Solution

Appian AI powered decision-making and patient care transformation in healthcare for rapid automation, significant improvement in productivity, streamlined workflows and faster processes.

Diagram showing how Cognizant® Intelligent Prior Authorization Solution works
Cognizant® Intelligent Customer Retention Solution

An agentic AI powered solution that is built using Pega and engineered to transform customer retention across industries.

Diagram explaining the Cognizant's Intelligent Customer Retention solution
Cognizant® Intelligent Medical Sales Assist

AI-powered solution to help medical representatives optimize tasks with personalized Healthcare Provider insights and access to information, in a single interface, leading to significant efficiency improvement.

Diagram showing how Cognizant Intelligent Medical Sales Assist works
Cognizant® Smart Customer Care Bot

A generative AI powered, always available and ready to help bot that is built using Pega, and understands customers and acts on their requests instantly.

Diagram explaining the Cognizant's Smart Customer Care Bot system
Cognizant® Service Request Application

Next generation, AI-powered service request platform which reduces new agent training time and average call handling time while improving application performance.

Diagram showing how Cognizant Service Request Application works
Cognizant® Intelligent Invoice Processing Solution for Camunda

Revolutionize Corporate Finance with Cognizant’s AI-powered Accounts Payable solution for Camunda. The solution streamlines and automates invoice creation, validation, approval and payments.

Diagram showing how Cognizant Intelligent Invoice Processing Solution for Camunda works

Our partners

We have strategic partnerships and alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings in digital process orchestration and hyperautomation space, and deliver comprehensive solutions to our clients. Here are some of the strategic partners we work with, but not limited to:

Partner with us

Our capabilities—process and platform consulting, tech blueprinting, execution and reengineering, and customer success services—empower your business with the following benefits.

AI-led modernization

Unlock new efficiencies and innovation with AI-powered systems—driving faster and smarter business decisions.

Enterprise transformation

Reimagine your business with cutting-edge digital strategies that accelerate growth and agility.

Cost optimization 

Reduce operational costs by leveraging AI-driven automation and intelligent resource management.

Continuous improvement

Enhance performance consistently with AI insights and real-time process optimization.

Take the first step

Overcome the challenges of disconnected systems and manual workflows by orchestrating your digital transformation—and empower your business to thrive.

Contact us today to explore how we can help. 