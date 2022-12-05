Skip to main content Skip to footer
Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship
"Cognizant launched Synapse as part of our commitment to skilling and preparing the workforce for AI and the digital economy. We are proud to invest with our nonprofit and community education partnerships to equip individuals with new technology skills, to sustain communities as the digital economy grows, and to improve economic opportunities for all.”

Tobi Young, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
AWARDS AND ACCOLADES

Our awards

They reflect our commitment to excellence and highlight how we drive positive change.

PEOPLE AND COMMUNITIES

Giving one million workers an edge on tomorrow

Our Synapse initiative ushers in a new tier of employees, trained to leap forward with cutting-edge technologies like generative AI, Cognizant’s premier tech services and skills needed to fill jobs of the future. We aim to train more than one million individuals by 2026.

Synapse thrives on community education efforts that are propelled by philanthropic grants, volunteering and mentorship.

Investments in our communities

Technology is revolutionizing work across the global economy, opening unprecedented opportunities. Despite these advances, many still lack access to the necessary education, training and job opportunities to elevate their economic and social mobility in this shifting landscape. Since 2018, Cognizant has invested nearly $70M in philanthropic funds through 117 grants to 77 organizations globally dedicated to workforce preparation for all ages. 

Additionally, since 2005, Cognizant Foundation India has partnered with non-profit organizations across the subcontinent. The Foundation’s interventions are focused on empowering people with disabilities, promoting holistic child development and fostering gender equality across two thematic areas: 1) Health4All, enhancing accessibility to quality healthcare, and 2) Future4All, creating a better tomorrow through education and skilling. 

Recognizing the skills of every worker

Opportunity@Work is committed to researching and advancing economic opportunities for 71 million workers without a four-year college degree who are skilled through alternative routes (STARs).

A young lady and a man working together on a laptop
Building teachers capacity in STEM

Building capacity of teachers to integrate digital methods and resources in education and leverage technology to increase student engagement.

A lady teacher teaching a school boy pointing out something in the laptop
Skilling persons with disabilities

The Cheshire Disability Trust aims to enhance the lives of people with disabilities by offering training programs that teach essential skills sought by employers. Discover the story of Manohar, a trainee whose newfound confidence enables him to financially support his family.

An young trainee training the people with disabilities using actions
Accelerating Tech Careers

The Marcy Lab School is a college alternative. In one year, learners unlock the skills, habits and network to launch financially rewarding, purpose driven careers in tech.

Group photo of the recognizaed employees

Volunteering and mentorship

Cognizant associates across the globe dedicate their time and talents to enhance technology inclusion and use technology for societal good. In 2023, our strong volunteer culture saw over 50,000 Cognizant volunteers donate nearly 170,000 hours. Explore our hands-on approach and view its impact with examples below.

Tech for Good

In 2023, Cognizant volunteers in over 25 countries providing data management, analysis and visualization training to nearly 300 NGO staff looking to improve their organization’s operations.

a man and women are discussing and typing in keyboard
STEM & AI skilling

Throughout India, Cognizant volunteers helped nearly 7,500 primary and secondary school students learn basic coding and AI skills in fun and easy ways.

students are doing demo in classroom
Portable tech community center, Ukraine

Volunteers converted a shipping container into a portable and reliably connected community center stocked with laptops for refugees to use.

a room with computers
AMREF Health Africa

In partnership with GSK, we worked with Africa’s leading health charity to develop an app that helps users connect patients with health professionals.

a doctor taking care of a child

REPORTS

Creating meaningful change at scale

See how our corporate citizen agenda contributes to the progress and prosperity of communities across the globe. Read our 2022 ESG report now.

a girl looking at the environment
ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE ACTION

Environmental sustainability

At Cognizant we’re reducing our own environmental impact where it matters most.

We’re committed to:

  • Sourcing 100% renewable electricity by 2026
  • Reducing total emissions by 50% by 2030 and 90% by 2040
  • Offsetting all unabated emissions from 2030
We use the latest data to analyze and prepare for the impact that extreme weather and the low carbon transition has on our business. This enables us to adapt to future risks and capitalize on opportunities.

Cognizant Sustainability Services are helping businesses transform with data and technology strategies that can mitigate environmental impact, drive sustainable business models and manage the transition to a net zero future.

