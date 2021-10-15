  1. Services title Digital Transformation Services | Cognizant
  2. Business Operations title AI-Powered Business Operations Automation | Cognizant
Omnichannel Customer Care Solutions
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Modern customer care, intuitive experiences

Harness AI-integrated solutions, data and human ingenuity to drive meaningful experiences across channels. Empower customer service agents with generative AI solutions for seamless chat and email assistance.
<h3>Make every customer interaction count</h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">Consumer expectations of interactions with brands have radically changed. Simplicity, personalization and speed are now table stakes, and companies unable to deliver are at risk of losing shares to savvier competitors.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Modern businesses offer intuitive interactions that are based on insights and technology-fueled processes. They integrate context, sentiment and intent-based analytics into their omnichannel customer care strategy. Using AI, analytics and human ingenuity, they enable consistent, personalized experiences that increase customer satisfaction and help grow revenue.</span></h5>
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Overview
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Cognizant® Autonomous Customer Engagement

Step into the future of customer service with our AI-powered Autonomous Customer Engagement. Built with Google Cloud, it blends real-time intent recognition, intelligent automation and human empathy to deliver fast, intuitive and deeply human experiences—redefining how businesses connect with customers through intelligent, scalable, industry-aware solutions.

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<h3>Business outcomes and strong ROI</h3>

25%

faster call handling time

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30%

faster time to market

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15%

higher revenues

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80%

automated call resolution

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94%

lower labor costs

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Cognizant Onvida

Create unforgettable customer experiences with Cognizant® Onvida™—our cloud-native, gen AI-powered omnichannel contact center designed to grow with your business. Onvida brings every interaction together seamlessly, empowering your teams with real-time intelligence and actionable insights. Delivered as a flexible, modular service for organizations across industries, it enables effortless, meaningful conversations that strengthen customer relationships, drive acquisition and build lasting loyalty.

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Simple, great experiences

Cognizant develops, implements and runs customized omnichannel customer care solutions that transform disconnected customer service models to deliver great experiences.

We harness cutting edge technologies, such as conversational AI and visual IVR, advanced analytics and resourceful talent to drive meaningful experiences across human and digital channels, and help businesses grow.

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Health plan solutions for frictionless member experiences

Cognizant Agent Assist

Cognizant Agent Assist, a revolutionary solution transforming customer experience environments to be more efficient, effective and customer-driven. Our solution leverages advanced natural language processing to intelligently analyze customer inquiries, retrieve relevant information from any online source, and generate natural, engaging responses that can be sent across text, chat, social media and other text-based channels.

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<h3>Digital customer experience redefined</h3>

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<h4><span style="font-weight: 400;">DocuSign embraces a new customer experience model</span><br> </h4> <p>DocuSign engaged Cognizant to modernize its customer support processes for agility and scalability. Working in partnership, we helped DocuSign reduce agent training time and costs,&nbsp; increase the effectiveness of support teams and improve customer satisfaction.</p>
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Case Study
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How gen AI will become a superpower for customer service reps

Our research shows generative AI won’t replace service agents —but will, rather, make them more effective.

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What we deliver

Authentication for safe communications

Our authentication process ensures secure and effective communication across channels.

Seamless cross-channel communications

Our omnichannel solutions enable consistent connections wherever customers choose to engage.

Empowered employees

Unified Agent Desktop technology equips brand associates to deliver empathetic CX at speed.

Better support through predictive insights

We leverage predictive analytics to enable customer insights that drive sales and improve support.

Increased productivity

Our cognitive technology increases productivity and effectiveness of brand associates.

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<h3>Featured&nbsp;work</h3>
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Papa John’s delivers with PapaCall

A hyper-personalized ordering experience reduces wait times, boosts revenues by 15% per order and cuts operating costs significantly for Papa John’s. That’s intuition engineered.

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IPA yields 4X ROI for client

Automation delivers improved customer service and greater business flexibility while saving time and reducing costs.

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New tech improves UX

A regional electricity provider needed to improve the customer service experience through web and mobile channels while also reducing pressure on the customer service team and lowering costs.

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Content factory cost cut by 50%

Consistent messaging, speed and scalability are all critical if content is to deliver experiences that customers will love. Controlling content production costs drives better returns on those experiences.

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Airline uses chatbot to improve CX

US-based international carrier relies on a virtual assistant to answer frequently asked questions and reduce burden on contact center personnel.

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<h3>Insights</h3>
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How gen AI is reimagining and remaking the modern contact center

Generative AI allows companies to quickly build, deploy, and scale AI powered customer services. Companies can maximize the benefits of AI while reducing costs associated with managing their digital presence. This makes it easier for them to stay competitive in today's digital marketplace without incurring high costs.

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Building modern experience centers for today’s healthcare consumer

Designing consumer-centered experiences enables healthcare organizations to anticipate needs, improve outcomes and compete successfully.

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The modern operations opportunity for a future-ready business

Modern operating models are built on processes that are fast, efficient and human-centric. Cognizant’s analysis of recent Economist Impact research shows that businesses are taking a fresh look at their operations and seeking to turn processes into agile, data-driven experience engines.

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How to make online banking disabled-people-friendly

Accessible banking services are no longer a good-to-have—they are a must-have.

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What's next for citizen experience?

Delivering basic information, products and services to a continuously churning and demanding citizenry isn’t easy. But by rethinking experiences, revamping processes and rewiring IT across interconnected ecosystems, government authorities can raise the bar on how people interact and transact with them to become a destination of choice.

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Cognizant named a CX Market Leader by HFS

The HFS Horizons Report for Customer Experience Service Providers 2024 recognizes Cognizant’s industry-focused and tech-enabled approach to CX transformation.

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Explore additional business process services

Modern BPS
Explore our modern business process services
AI business accelerators
Speed your adoption of AI and Automation using our pre-configured solutions for business processes
AI Training Data Services
Fast-track AI models from concept to value
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Join our team

Empower your career and future-proof your skills while you help the world’s most influential companies, including marquee Global 2000 clients and Silicon Valley heavy hitters, win with intuition. Join the industry leader.

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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