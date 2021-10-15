Omnichannel Customer Care Solutions
<h3>Make every customer interaction count</h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">Consumer expectations of interactions with brands have radically changed. Simplicity, personalization and speed are now table stakes, and companies unable to deliver are at risk of losing shares to savvier competitors.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Modern businesses offer intuitive interactions that are based on insights and technology-fueled processes. They integrate context, sentiment and intent-based analytics into their omnichannel customer care strategy. Using AI, analytics and human ingenuity, they enable consistent, personalized experiences that increase customer satisfaction and help grow revenue.</span></h5>
<h3>Business outcomes and strong ROI</h3>
25%
faster call handling time
30%
faster time to market
15%
higher revenues
80%
automated call resolution
94%
lower labor costs
<h3>Digital customer experience redefined</h3>
<h4><span style="font-weight: 400;">DocuSign embraces a new customer experience model</span><br> </h4> <p>DocuSign engaged Cognizant to modernize its customer support processes for agility and scalability. Working in partnership, we helped DocuSign reduce agent training time and costs, increase the effectiveness of support teams and improve customer satisfaction.</p>
What we deliver
<h3>Featured work</h3>
<h3>Insights</h3>
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Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.