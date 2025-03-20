TriZetto Cognizant

TriZetto Healthcare products and services

Cognizant’s TriZetto Healthcare products and services are solutions that help organizations enhance revenue growth, drive administrative efficiency, improve cost and quality of care, and improve the member and patient experience.

View our generative AI video series

data-xy-axis-lg:null; data-xy-axis-md:78% 0%; data-xy-axis-sm:60% 0%
<h3>Our solutions</h3>
<p>Our portfolio of solutions provides payers with end-to-end capabilities to meet the needs of an ever-changing healthcare market across all lines of business.</p>
  • Products
  • Payer lines of business
  • Services
Products
Core administration

Increase payer efficiency, improve productivity, reduce costs and position your business for growth.

Learn more

Interoperability solutions

An end-to-end solution that pairs modular SaaS products with industry-leading strategic consulting to connect disparate systems, standardize data and enable secure, authenticated access in real-time.

Learn more

Connected Health Solutions

Deliver engaging experiences to members and providers, powered by data integration and real-time access.

Learn more

Provider reimbursement solutions

Automate pricing scenarios to provide the best value to payers, providers and patients.

Learn more

Quality management

Enable payer/provider collaboration to reduce costs and drive overall quality improvement.

Learn more

Business process-as-a-service

This integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.

Learn more

Trading partner management

Manage your EDI trading partners with one cost-effective, cloud-enabled technology service.

Learn more

Care management

Connect care managers to members and providers while reducing costs, personalizing interventions and improving care quality.

Learn more

Optimization software products

Automate and simplify operational tasks associated with our core healthcare technology solutions, Facets and QNXT.

Learn more

Government solutions

Extend the functionality of your core system by providing critical capabilities: from enrollment through risk adjustment so your business can efficiently administer government solutions.

Learn more

Value-based benefits

Design and administer incentive programs for your plan to encourage members to do what it takes to care of themselves.

Learn more

Provider solutions

Get solutions that help provider organizations deliver coordinated, quality care and improve financial performance.

Learn more

Payer lines of business
Commercial

Our comprehensive, flexible and scalable core administrative solutions enable the digital transformation required for success in the commercial market.

Know more

Individual & small group

Support for the economic advantages and efficiencies.

Know more

Specialty

Get flexible IT solutions to address your unique business requirements with customizable functionality.

Know more

Medicare

Build functionality that adapts to meet the complexities and demands of the Medicare Advantage market.

Know more

Medicaid

Build capabilities that adapt to meet the complexities and demands of the Managed Medicaid market.

Know more

Duals

Apply flexible solutions that streamline the coordination of multiple compliance requirements and ease administration burdens.

Know more

Services
Business process services

Services that offer meaningful business outcomes.

Know more

Business consulting

Benefit from our unparalleled healthcare business consulting expertise.

Know more

Next-gen technologies

Put next-generation technologies in place that build a stronger, more agile business and lay the groundwork for future AI and automation initiatives.

Know more

Infrastructure services

Get services that ease the strain of managing your infrastructure so you can focus on managing your business.

Know more

IT professional services

Take advantage of our unrivaled resources and healthcare expertise to meet your IT business needs.

Know more

Services/Benefits administration

Apply our proven software, technology, expertise and tested methodologies to manage your business more effectively.

Know more

Business process-as-a-service

Our integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.

Know more

style
Background Lighter Gray
everest peak matrix logo
Cognizant emerges as a Leader in PEAK Matrix

Cognizant named as a Leader in the Everest Healthcare Cloud-based Core Administration Platform Peak Matrix Assessments 2023 for its healthcare core administration platform offerings that provide comprehensive coverage across the healthcare value chain.

Read more

style
Background Transparent, rm bottom padding
IDC report

SOLUTION OVERVIEW

Modernize legacy systems with Cognizant® TriZetto® solutions

Draw on the power of a modern open core. Choose open core administrations systems from our TriZetto Healthcare Products portfolio to win in the new healthcare marketplace.

Learn more

IDC report

SOLUTION OVERVIEW

Hyper-personalize interactions with AI

Raise the game with modernized data and AI tools. Anticipate your members’ needs and take the next best actions with insights based on their own data.

Learn more

IDC report

SOLUTION OVERVIEW

Digitize processes for transformational experiences

Modern healthcare stakeholders want smart, frictionless experiences. Set your health plan apart from the competition by delivering transformational digital experiences. Cognizant helps you deliver.

Learn more

style
Background Lighter Gray
style
Background Transparent
<h5>Get rewarded for the work you’re doing</h5> <p>Is your organization seeing great results with Cognizant TriZetto solutions? Learn how to share your success by nominating your organization for a Health Sciences Award. Visit our <a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/industries/healthcare-technology-solutions/trizetto/health-sciences-awards.html" target="_self" rel="noopener noreferrer">Health Sciences Awards page</a> for more information.<br> </p>
style
Background Lighter Gray
/fragments/us/en/site/contactus_widget_form/Trizetto_contact_form
style
Background Transparent