- Products
- Payer lines of business
- Services
Core administration
Increase payer efficiency, improve productivity, reduce costs and position your business for growth.
Interoperability solutions
An end-to-end solution that pairs modular SaaS products with industry-leading strategic consulting to connect disparate systems, standardize data and enable secure, authenticated access in real-time.
Connected Health Solutions
Deliver engaging experiences to members and providers, powered by data integration and real-time access.
Provider reimbursement solutions
Automate pricing scenarios to provide the best value to payers, providers and patients.
Quality management
Enable payer/provider collaboration to reduce costs and drive overall quality improvement.
Business process-as-a-service
This integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.
Trading partner management
Manage your EDI trading partners with one cost-effective, cloud-enabled technology service.
Care management
Connect care managers to members and providers while reducing costs, personalizing interventions and improving care quality.
Optimization software products
Automate and simplify operational tasks associated with our core healthcare technology solutions, Facets and QNXT.
Government solutions
Extend the functionality of your core system by providing critical capabilities: from enrollment through risk adjustment so your business can efficiently administer government solutions.
Value-based benefits
Design and administer incentive programs for your plan to encourage members to do what it takes to care of themselves.
Provider solutions
Get solutions that help provider organizations deliver coordinated, quality care and improve financial performance.
Commercial
Our comprehensive, flexible and scalable core administrative solutions enable the digital transformation required for success in the commercial market.
Individual & small group
Support for the economic advantages and efficiencies.
Specialty
Get flexible IT solutions to address your unique business requirements with customizable functionality.
Medicare
Build functionality that adapts to meet the complexities and demands of the Medicare Advantage market.
Medicaid
Build capabilities that adapt to meet the complexities and demands of the Managed Medicaid market.
Business process services
Services that offer meaningful business outcomes.
Business consulting
Benefit from our unparalleled healthcare business consulting expertise.
Next-gen technologies
Put next-generation technologies in place that build a stronger, more agile business and lay the groundwork for future AI and automation initiatives.
Infrastructure services
Get services that ease the strain of managing your infrastructure so you can focus on managing your business.
IT professional services
Take advantage of our unrivaled resources and healthcare expertise to meet your IT business needs.
Services/Benefits administration
Apply our proven software, technology, expertise and tested methodologies to manage your business more effectively.
Business process-as-a-service
Our integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.