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AI-Led Software Engineering
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Powering business growth with modern engineering

As competition intensifies, agility is crucial. Yet, technical constraints, talent fractures and fragmented AI tools often prevent enterprises from innovating at the required pace of business.

Our Cognizant AI-Led Software Engineering approach accelerates development for both new greenfield and evolving brownfield applications. We embed AI across the engineering lifecycle, using LLM-agnostic agents powered by frontier models to autonomously generate and evolve systems with built-in security. With certified AI architects at scale, we help you turn this capability into a permanent competitive advantage. The result is increased engineering throughput and faster time to market with higher quality—all at a lower risk and run cost.

Business growth and innovation

New revenue streams and access to new markets unlocked

Higher agility

Autonomous decision-making based on dynamic market conditions

Real-time insights

Increased revenue, cost savings and competitive advantage

Superior customer experience

Unique and adaptive experiences tailored to customer intent through hyperpersonalization

Real stories, real impact

TELECOM

88% efficiency gains across operations, marketing and customer service

TELECOM

88% efficiency gains across operations, marketing and customer service

We drove 88% efficiency gains and over $1M in savings by deploying AI-powered marketing, order management and conversational voice agents.

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BANKING

35% efficiency gains, faster coding, advanced automation

BANKING

35% efficiency gains, faster coding, advanced automation

We used Flowsource™ AI automation to deliver a unified, AI-powered developer experience across the bank’s ecosystem, driving 35% efficiency gains.

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INSURANCE

74% fewer handoffs, faster and compliant SDLC

INSURANCE

74% fewer handoffs, faster and compliant SDLC

We cut human handoffs by 74% using agentic AI, accelerating code delivery while keeping the client agile and compliant.

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MEDIA

$47M saved in fraud prevention, increase in revenue and productivity

MEDIA

$47M saved in fraud prevention, increase in revenue and productivity

We delivered $47M in gains, comprising $23M in fraud prevention and $24M in revenue uplift, using AI-assisted development on Flowsource.

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AI-Led Software Engineering benefits

Our offerings are built on a foundation of AI-native engineering strategy. 

Generative AI product engineering

Move from building features to building intelligent products that think, respond and evolve.

AI-first user experience engineering

Design and build modern interfaces, touchpoints, journeys and experiences.

Decision intelligence engineering

Embed AI-driven decisioning into core business workflows.

Enterprise AI adoption and reinvention

Drive enterprise-wide adoption of AI-assisted engineering.

Our unique edge

Cognizant’s suite of AI-powered platforms strengthens our digital engineering services by simplifying and future-proofing legacy system modernization, delivering end-to-end efficiency and transformation.

Flowsource

Flowsource™ is our unified, full-stack modern engineering platform—AI-led to accelerate innovation, reduce risks and boost productivity across the SDLC.

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Cognizant Neuro AI Engineering

Industrialize agentic AI with Cognizant® Neuro® AI Engineering—a full-stack platform that turns scattered pilots into enterprise-grade execution with speed, quality and control.

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Cognizant Skygrade

Enable scalable cloud transformation, risk mitigation, fast delivery and precise business rule extraction across complex cloud estates with Cognizant® Skygrade™.

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Cognizant Ignition

Cognizant® Ignition™ automates the full data lifecycle, improving insights, time-to-market and scaling across multi-cloud environments.

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Latest thinking

BLOG

Bridging the AI velocity gap

The lag between AI investment and ROI is a problem for business. “AI builders” can help. 

Learn more
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BLOG

Context engineering: A key layer for reliable enterprise AI

Using context engineering, businesses can develop AI systems that comprehend the “why” behind the “what.”

Learn more
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BLOG

Why your company’s collective ethos is the new AI frontier

In the coming era, competitive advantage will be driven by the way technology works within a business’s unique context.

Learn more
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Industry recognition

Cognizant named as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services

We believe this recognition reflects our strength in AI Native digital engineering to accelerate business value for our clients. We combine deep industry expertise with an ISO-certified responsible AI framework to deliver ethical, scalable and outcome-driven innovation to our global clients.

View the report on Gartner.com
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Cognizant named as a Leader in the Everest Group Application Development Services for AI Applications PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

This recognition reflects our comprehensive AI-led software engineering and consulting capabilities, strong domain integration and sustained investments in building reusable IP, and partner ecosystems that have been proven through successful client engagements, entailing end-to-end complex digital transformation initiatives across industry verticals.

Read the report
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Cognizant recognized as a Leader in Avasant’s Blockchain Services 2025 RadarView™

Cognizant has been named a Leader in the Avasant Blockchain Services 2025 RadarViewTM, reflecting our technology-agnostic, multicloud approach to blockchain platforms and our ability to deliver solutions across industries. With a 100% conversion rate from proof of concept to production in key sectors, Cognizant stands out for its innovation, robust delivery centers and accelerators like Flowsource and BPaaS.

Our strong partner ecosystem—including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud—ensures clients benefit from the latest advancements. This recognition underscores Cognizant's commitment to delivering secure, scalable blockchain solutions for clients worldwide.

Read the report
AVASANT
2025 GitHub AI Services and Channel Partner of the Year Award

This recognition celebrates Cognizant's excellence in driving adoption and growth through GitHub Copilot, revolutionizing how businesses create, collaborate and succeed. It recognizes those who not only help position GitHub Copilot but also empower clients to harness the full potential of AI-driven development.

GIT Hub

FAQ

The AI-Led software development lifecycle is an eight-layer reference architecture where AI becomes the primary driver of software engineering. The overall flow moves from AI-led → human-guided → autonomous → trusted → continuously improving.

With 30+ years of domain expertise, Cognizant is the expert in AI-led, end-to-end delivery and accountability, all proven at global scale. Our LLM-agnostic agents, AI accelerators and proprietary AI-enabled full-stack engineering platforms showcase responsible AI by design.

We use generative AI, automation and modern engineering practices to transform legacy systems into agile, cloud-ready platforms. This includes business rules extraction, process simplification, enhanced governance and improved delivery velocity—reducing technical debt and enabling future-ready digital operations. Our tool-based business rules extraction, deep domain expertise, requirements engineering and gen AI-driven SDLC serve as key differentiators that streamline modernization, improve accuracy and accelerate delivery.

Take the first step

Whether pursuing modernization of your enterprise application estate or seeking a modern, more efficient approach to application management, Cognizant is here to help.

When you’re ready to take the next step, fill out the form below and we’ll contact you to discuss more.