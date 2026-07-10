Cognizant Latvia

A forceful facility for Telecom and IT​

Cognizant Latvia stands out as a center with approximately 300 industry experts who can handle complete telco processes. With 14 years of experience from servicing telecom companies, the center adds value through its rich domain knowledge as well as its broad technical expertise, which is offered out of a geographical, GDPR and culturally aligned location, with the ability to deliver IT services from nearshore locations in Europe.​

From Riga, we can provide robust, localized resources to better accommodate our clients’ needs as they transform their businesses for success in the digital economy.