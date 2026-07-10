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Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

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Cognizant Latvia

A forceful facility for Telecom and IT​

Cognizant Latvia stands out as a center with approximately 300 industry experts who can handle complete telco processes. With 14 years of experience from servicing telecom companies, the center adds value through its rich domain knowledge as well as its broad technical expertise, which is offered out of a geographical, GDPR and culturally aligned location, with the ability to deliver IT services from nearshore locations in Europe.​

From Riga, we can provide robust, localized resources to better accommodate our clients’ needs as they transform their businesses for success in the digital economy.

Recognized for Digital Services and Sustainability​

The center in Riga was named the Digital Services Firm of the Year in Central and Eastern Europe during the annual CEE Shared Services Summit and Awards. ​

It has also been recognized in the bronze category for the Sustainability index, organized by the Institute for Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility in Latvia. According to the Sustainability index tool, based on an internationally recognized methodology, Cognizant Riga is combining value of business standards and delivery with investments and care for people and society. 

Cognizant Delivery Centers

See how Cognizant engineers your modern business.

OUR COMPANY & CULTURE

About us

OUR COMPANY & CULTURE

About us

Learn how we are building businesses that outpace change.

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WHERE TO FIND US

Our Centers

WHERE TO FIND US

Our Centers

in Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania

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Hear from expert voices

From agentic AI to context engineering, our podcasts keep you up to date on the emerging trends and technologies driving modern business transformation.

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Engineering excellence

We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

TALENT

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SPONSORSHIPS

A passion for innovation and performance

We’re proud to partner with organizations that share our passion for innovating and taking performance—the human experience—to even greater heights.

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Sponsorships

OUTREACH PROGRAM

Building skills in the community

The Cognizant Outreach program mobilizes our associates’ expertise and enthusiasm through volunteer work.

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Outreach
Closing the AI execution gap: A $2 billion business boost

In our recent research, two-thirds of leaders have yet to demonstrate measurable business productivity gains from AI, and one-quarter have paused or abandoned deployments. Those with a mature tech infrastructure and a focused AI investment are separating from the crowd.

Read the report

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Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

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