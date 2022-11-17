Operations Intelligence Platform

Cognizant’s OIP is an IoT-based Industry 4.0 solution accelerator that connects machines, systems and workforce to enable a digital enterprise. OIP is our industry-specific solution that enables efficient decision-making and proactive operational management in oil fields by providing timely access to data, data visualization, enhanced monitoring and alerting capabilities and access to relevant systems and supporting documentation. Supporting service capabilities from Cognizant include:
- Integration with existing IT and sensor systems to provide general, enterprise-wide, intelligence dashboards.
- Implementation of specific operational key performance indicators (KPIs) and operational parameters related to monitoring production and all other asset business functions and triggers alerts for proactive asset operations management.