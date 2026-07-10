Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@158b9342" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@4d2e3c8f" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@1959c3e3" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@52eabd9a" Investors

Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

Unleashing the power of Malaysia’s human capital in the AI age:

Insights for leaders, boards and policymakers to scale AI talent

How Malaysia can be an AI leader by scaling talent, fostering innovation, and focusing on ethics, trust, and regional partnerships for a future-ready workforce.

Learn more
Recruitment top banner
Drive your career forward. Fast.
Browse job listings

Cognizant Singapore

See how Cognizant engineers your modern business.

COMPANY AND LOCATION

About Cognizant Singapore

COMPANY AND LOCATION

About Cognizant Singapore

Learn how we are building businesses that outpace change and our office location.

Read more

CLIENT WINS

See how we engineer intuition

CLIENT WINS

See how we engineer intuition

to help our customers in the industries we serve.

Read more

INFORMATION SYSTEMS

CoreLogic cuts platform costs by 5X

INFORMATION SYSTEMS

CoreLogic cuts platform costs by 5X

after migrating its on-premises RPA platform to Microsoft Power Automate.

Read more

BUILDING SKILLS IN COMMUNITY

Cognizant Outreach program

BUILDING SKILLS IN COMMUNITY

Cognizant Outreach program

mobilizes our associates’ expertise and enthusiasm through volunteer work.

Read more
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

Key industries

Life Sciences

Cognizant is redefining the way life sciences companies do digital. Driven by a vision to improve patient outcomes along with pressure to speed time to market, manage costs and navigate regulatory demands, life sciences companies have an urgent need to innovate.

Banking

Whether you are a retail bank looking to rebuild technology and operations models for the future and build next gen customer experiences, Cognizant is here to guide you every step of the way.

Insurance

Insurers can flourish in the digital age if they move swiftly and embrace the changing environment. Capitalize on the changes ahead, with help from Cognizant.

Engineering excellence

We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

  • /content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/recognitions
Hear from expert voices

From agentic AI to context engineering, our podcasts keep you up to date on the emerging trends and technologies driving modern business transformation.

Start listening

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.
Please select the privacy consent checkbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.