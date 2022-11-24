Skip to main content Skip to footer


Press release | May 15, 2023

Cognizant launches Cognizant Neuro® AI platform to help companies responsibly deploy generative AI at enterprise scale   Read more

Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

Recruitment top banner
Advance your career—and the world we live in

Continuously sharpen your technical skills, your problem-solving abilities and your entrepreneurial spirit. Join Cognizant, and help us change lives.

Browse job listings

Cognizant Singapore

See how Cognizant engineers your modern business.

COMPANY AND LOCATION

About Cognizant Singapore

COMPANY AND LOCATION

About Cognizant Singapore

Learn how we are building businesses that outpace change and our office location.

Learn more
Read more

CLIENT WINS

See how we engineer intuition

CLIENT WINS

See how we engineer intuition

to help our customers in the industries we serve.

Learn more
Read more

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

SPH Media improves time to market, product quality and CX

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

SPH Media improves time to market, product quality and CX

by combining two different automation frameworks to synergize the efficiency of automating the test cases.

Read more
Read more

BUILDING SKILLS IN COMMUNITY

Cognizant Outreach program

BUILDING SKILLS IN COMMUNITY

Cognizant Outreach program

mobilizes our associates’ expertise and enthusiasm through volunteer work.

Learn more
Read more
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

Key industries

Life Sciences

Cognizant is redefining the way life sciences companies do digital. Driven by a vision to improve patient outcomes along with pressure to speed time to market, manage costs and navigate regulatory demands, life sciences companies have an urgent need to innovate.

Banking

Whether you are a retail bank looking to rebuild technology and operations models for the future and build next gen customer experiences, Cognizant is here to guide you every step of the way.

Insurance

Insurers can flourish in the digital age if they move swiftly and embrace the changing environment. Capitalize on the changes ahead, with help from Cognizant.

Engineering excellence

We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

RECOGNITION

An Everest PEAK Matrix® Enterprise QA Leader 2022

Cognizant ranks ahead of 32 providers as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment for creating prominent market impact in Enterprise QA services.

Read the report
Man standing by large screen giving a presentation

RECOGNITION

Named top 10: HFS App Mod Services 2022

We are #1 in the winners circle for Application Modernization execution, innovation, OneOffice alignment and voice of the customer criteria.

Read the report
Read the report

RESEARCH PAPER

Manufacturing 4.0 at speed of digital

Our good manufacturing practices accelerate manufacturing 4.0 for APAC pharmaceutical companies.

Learn more
Read the report

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.