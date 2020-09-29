  1. Industries title Industry & Digital Expertise | Cognizant
  2. Life Sciences title Life Sciences Technology Solutions | Cognizant
Sales & Marketing
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REACHING YOUR CUSTOMER

Sales and marketing

Invigorate your sales and marketing with strategies that work for today’s audiences.
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<h3><span class="text-regular">Reach the&nbsp;right audience&nbsp;at the&nbsp;right time.</span></h3> <h5>Life sciences marketers need to reach numerous audiences and deliver compelling, personalized messages to each of them. Cognizant’s business and technology experts help you target those audiences with the most advanced, innovative strategies and digital technologies.</h5> <h5>We assist throughout the full sales and marketing cycle. That includes helping you evaluate your promotional channel options and selecting the best customer relationship management and cloud-based services for your organization. It’s all about designing and delivering the best, most effective sales &amp; marketing experience for today’s life sciences customer.</h5> <h5>Learn more about our&nbsp;<a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/industries/life-sciences-technology-solutions.html" target="_self" rel="noopener noreferrer">Life sciences</a>&nbsp;solutions for your business.</h5>
Market and channel consulting
Market and channel consulting

Respond faster to customer needs with the best, most appropriate marketing channels and processes.

Market technology consulting
Market technology consulting

Leverage today’s best digital technologies to deliver the most cost-effective services to life sciences customers.

Product marketing
Product marketing

Reach the right audience at the right time with a full complement of targeting, segmentation and positioning services.

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<h3>Latest thinking</h3>
DNA molecules
Choose the right CRM for pharma life sciences

The rise of niche customer engagement platforms has created an inflection point in life sciences and could be a transformative new chapter for your organization.

Read more

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Quantifying generative AI’s impact on commercial life sciences

Businesses can identify high-impact use cases by thinking of time as a product—and prioritizing accordingly.

Read more

See all
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LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT
<h3>Leadership</h3>
Gaurav Marya profile picture
Gaurav Marya

SVP and Strategic Business Unit Head, Life Sciences

Bryan Hill profile picture
Bryan Hill

Vice President, Strategy & Transformation, AI Market Unit Head, Life Sciences

Nitin Raizada profile picture
Nitin Raizada

Vice President and Head, Global Life Sciences Consulting

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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