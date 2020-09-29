Reach the right audience at the right time with a full complement of targeting, segmentation and positioning services.

Leverage today’s best digital technologies to deliver the most cost-effective services to life sciences customers.

Respond faster to customer needs with the best, most appropriate marketing channels and processes.

<h3><span class="text-regular">Reach the right audience at the right time.</span></h3> <h5>Life sciences marketers need to reach numerous audiences and deliver compelling, personalized messages to each of them. Cognizant’s business and technology experts help you target those audiences with the most advanced, innovative strategies and digital technologies.</h5> <h5>We assist throughout the full sales and marketing cycle. That includes helping you evaluate your promotional channel options and selecting the best customer relationship management and cloud-based services for your organization. It’s all about designing and delivering the best, most effective sales & marketing experience for today’s life sciences customer.</h5> <h5>Learn more about our <a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/industries/life-sciences-technology-solutions.html" target="_self" rel="noopener noreferrer">Life sciences</a> solutions for your business.</h5>

Invigorate your sales and marketing with strategies that work for today’s audiences.

Businesses can identify high-impact use cases by thinking of time as a product—and prioritizing accordingly.

The rise of niche customer engagement platforms has created an inflection point in life sciences and could be a transformative new chapter for your organization.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.