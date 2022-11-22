Skip to main content Skip to footer


Press release | May 15, 2023

Cognizant launches Cognizant Neuro® AI platform to help companies responsibly deploy generative AI at enterprise scale   Read more

Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

employees in a discussion
Advance your career—and the world we live in

Continuously sharpen your technical skills, your problem-solving abilities and your entrepreneurial spirit. Join Cognizant, and help us change lives.

Browse job listings

Cognizant Philippines

See how Cognizant engineers your modern business.

COMPANY AND LOCATION

About Cognizant Philippines

COMPANY AND LOCATION

About Cognizant Philippines

Learn how we are building businesses that outpace change and our office location

Learn more
Read more

HEALTHCARE

An intuitive claims strategy yields 98%

HEALTHCARE

An intuitive claims strategy yields 98%

accuracy for REVELOHEALTH, enabling the company to re-price claims in seconds.

Read more
Read more

LIFE SCIENCES

Roche cuts feasibility process by 36%

LIFE SCIENCES

Roche cuts feasibility process by 36%

with a platform that helps investigators sense opportunities for efficiency.

Read more
Read more

BUILDING SKILLS IN COMMUNITY

Cognizant Outreach program

BUILDING SKILLS IN COMMUNITY

Cognizant Outreach program

mobilizes our associates’ expertise and enthusiasm through volunteer work.

Learn more
Read more
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

Key industries

Retail

The pace of change across retail is dramatic, with far more sales happening online. Cognizant research shows retailers with exceptionally strong revenue growth derive a higher percentage of sales from digital channels.

Life Sciences

Cognizant is redefining the way life sciences companies do digital. Driven by a vision to improve patient outcomes along with pressure to speed time to market, manage costs and navigate regulatory demands, life sciences companies have an urgent need to innovate.

Insurance

Insurers can flourish in the digital age if they move swiftly and embrace the changing environment. Capitalize on the changes ahead, with help from Cognizant.

Engineering excellence

We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

RECOGNITION

Named one of America’s most innovative companies

Recognized for our product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture by Fortune and Statista, Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider.

Learn more
Colleagues sitting around a table engaged in a conversation

RECOGNITION

An Everest PEAK Matrix® Leader in IPA 2023

Cognizant’s IPA Solutions are recognized as offering a tailored client approach to solving business problems and achieving desired outcomes.

Read the report

SPONSORSHIPS

A passion for innovation and performance

We’re proud to partner with organizations that share our passion for innovating and taking performance to even greater heights.

Learn more
How to be a future-ready city

To thrive, a city must be more than smart; it must be resilient. Learn the six ways cities can fulfill their visions.

Learn more

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.