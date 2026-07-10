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Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

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Cognizant Philippines

See how Cognizant engineers your modern business.

COMPANY AND LOCATION

About Cognizant Philippines

COMPANY AND LOCATION

About Cognizant Philippines

Learn how we are building businesses that outpace change and our office location

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LIFE SCIENCES

Working with GSK and Amref to improve health outcomes

LIFE SCIENCES

Working with GSK and Amref to improve health outcomes

by building a secure, scalable and extendable reporting environment for 35 countries.

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HEALTHCARE

Community Health Choice saves $4.15M

HEALTHCARE

Community Health Choice saves $4.15M

using robotic automation to decrease claim turnaround times and penalties.

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INFORMATION SYSTEMS

CoreLogic cuts platform costs by 5X

INFORMATION SYSTEMS

CoreLogic cuts platform costs by 5X

after migrating its on-premises RPA platform to Microsoft Power Automate.

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DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

Key industries

Retail

The pace of change across retail is dramatic, with far more sales happening online. Cognizant research shows retailers with exceptionally strong revenue growth derive a higher percentage of sales from digital channels.

Life Sciences

Cognizant is redefining the way life sciences companies do digital. Driven by a vision to improve patient outcomes along with pressure to speed time to market, manage costs and navigate regulatory demands, life sciences companies have an urgent need to innovate.

Insurance

Insurers can flourish in the digital age if they move swiftly and embrace the changing environment. Capitalize on the changes ahead, with help from Cognizant.

Engineering excellence

We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

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Hear from expert voices

From agentic AI to context engineering, our podcasts keep you up to date on the emerging trends and technologies driving modern business transformation.

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Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

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