Information Services
Evolving audience needs, varying consumption patterns and relevant insights drive the information economy. We deliver offerings and expertise across the information ecosystem to help you update your business model, accelerate innovation, boost agility and meet the rapid demand of digital disruption.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The segments we serve

With rapidly changing customer expectations and a growing number of new entrants to this space, you’re under increasing pressure to re-evaluate your business model, strategies and solution offerings to remain competitive.

Cognizant has a deep understanding of this segment, and we can help you shape your business strategy to meet today’s challenges. Our team of domain and technology experts can help you build advanced capabilities—platforms, tools and processes—and attain an enduring competitive advantage in this constantly changing digital era.

The legal services market is facing pressures from changing business models, slowing customer demand, availability of free content and a need to reduce fees. The result is a decline in the demand for paid research—and stagnant growth for legal information providers.

Enter Cognizant. We can help you:

  • Revamp your business model and discover new avenues of growth
  • Shift the value of legal research platforms from pure content to advanced data analytics
  • Build tools that automate legal services
  • Increase demand for legal services and drive new revenue streams

The scientific, technical and medical (STM) market continues to evolve, with greater focus on improving end-user outcomes. Providing smarter content, tools and workflow solutions can make the user experience more intuitive and efficient and less time-consuming.

Cognizant can help you unlock the value of your content through improved data discoverability, accessibility and modularity. We can also help you develop next-generation tools and workflow solutions that deliver high-value-added services to meet the needs of your end users—and create future growth opportunities for you.

There’s never been a better time to be in the market research industry. As the volume of content (including user-generated content) continues to explode and consumption channels and consumer patterns keep changing, more companies and brands realize they need expert market researchers to understand the voice of the consumer and position themselves for success.

Cognizant’s team of domain and technology experts can help you pull ahead of the pack. By leveraging emerging technologies, we’ll help you develop new and improved research techniques and tools to sift through the noise—and deliver intelligent consumer insights, as well as predictive and prescriptive analytics in real time.

Marketing Operations: Enabling marketers to do more with less

The post-pandemic economy demands you do more with less. Cognizant Marketing Operations helps automate and scale many parts of your business and explore new ways to connect with customers.

Marketing operations
DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Expertise where you need it

Accelerate innovation and agility with the help of our technology experts.

A global business information company

A global business information company

modernizes match application with cloud

Accessing information at high speed

Cambridge Assessment

Cambridge Assessment

creates a new exam processing platform

Reset business rules

We help define your digital transformation journey, creating strategies for product, service and process innovation that deliver transformative growth.

Focus on human needs

We help CMOs and CIOs deliver world-class experiences using design, content, social, commerce and platforms.

Dealing with varying needs of people
Make intelligent choices

We apply AI to data generated from your customers and business operations, analyzing it from every angle to determine your present and future needs.

Enable IoT

We engineer and develop IoT-enabled solutions to create a connected ecosystem of platforms, products and devices, growing revenue from data-driven services.

Build outstanding software

We embed human insight and design into engineering, developing software products and transforming cloud-native applications at scale.

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

WHITEPAPERS

The future of information services & technology

The future of information services & technology offers a world of opportunities, but the transformation will require substantial steps and boldness. The industry needs to be open to new insights.

PERSPECTIVES

Data usage and privacy in the new workplace: A way forward

As employees return to the office, businesses face a two-pronged challenge: gathering new types of highly personal information while also safeguarding privacy.

WHITEPAPERS

The future of communications

The future of communications will offer a world of opportunities, but this transformation will require substantial steps and boldness. The industry needs to be open to new insights.

