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Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

Cognizant Australia and New Zealand

See how Cognizant engineers your modern business.

COMPANY AND LOCATIONS

About us

COMPANY AND LOCATIONS

About us

learn how we are building businesses that outpace change and where our offices are.

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DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

Key industries

Banking

Modernise core systems, accelerate product delivery and build the software-driven capabilities that today's financial services customers expect, all within the regulatory framework.

CMT

Modernise infrastructure, launch gen AI-powered services and deliver the connected experiences that keep customers loyal. From the network layer up.

Health

Cut administrative friction, improve clinical workflows and deploy digital tools that support better outcomes, all while keeping human oversight exactly where it belongs.

Insurance

Modernising back-office systems, streamlining underwriting and claims, and delivering real-time, personalised experiences is the new competitive baseline for insurers.

Public Sector

Faster, more accessible services are within reach, creating measurable social, economic and environmental value for the communities that depend on them.

Retail & Consumer Goods

Unifying online and in-store experiences, unlocking supply chain intelligence and building genuine personalisation are the tools needed to compete in the experience economy.

Travel & Hospitality

Resilient operations, personalised guest experiences at scale and smarter real-time decisions to make disruption a manageable variable.

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Advance your career—and the world we live in

Continuously sharpen your technical skills, your problem-solving abilities and your entrepreneurial spirit. Join Cognizant, and help us change lives.

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Hear from expert voices

From agentic AI to context engineering, our podcasts keep you up to date on the emerging trends and technologies driving modern business transformation.

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Our work

We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

EDUCATION

Federation University transforms HCM systems

EDUCATION

Federation University transforms HCM systems

by creating a scalable foundation for the future of staff and student management.

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TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY

Entrada data hub delivers immediate ROI

TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY

Entrada data hub delivers immediate ROI

Cognizant developed a central data system for Entrada’s disparate legacy sales engines to achieve real-time integration with OTA platforms, achieving complete ROI in one month.

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MANUFACTURING

Fletcher Building Datahub propels business-wide innovation

MANUFACTURING

Fletcher Building Datahub propels business-wide innovation

A new future-focused approach to managing complex data needs within a highly dynamic business framework is giving Fletcher Building flexibility for customer-centric transformation.

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INSURANCE

Suncorp cloud optimization saves time and money

INSURANCE

Suncorp cloud optimization saves time and money

Suncorp New Zealand’s Amazon Redshift migration required assistance with essential performance optimizations. Cognizant helped achieve $1M per year savings and meet critical daily processing deadlines.

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Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

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