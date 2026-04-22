Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.
Cognizant Australia and New Zealand
See how Cognizant engineers your modern business.
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE
Key industries
Banking
Modernise core systems, accelerate product delivery and build the software-driven capabilities that today's financial services customers expect, all within the regulatory framework.
CMT
Modernise infrastructure, launch gen AI-powered services and deliver the connected experiences that keep customers loyal. From the network layer up.
Health
Cut administrative friction, improve clinical workflows and deploy digital tools that support better outcomes, all while keeping human oversight exactly where it belongs.
Insurance
Modernising back-office systems, streamlining underwriting and claims, and delivering real-time, personalised experiences is the new competitive baseline for insurers.
Public Sector
Faster, more accessible services are within reach, creating measurable social, economic and environmental value for the communities that depend on them.
Retail & Consumer Goods
Unifying online and in-store experiences, unlocking supply chain intelligence and building genuine personalisation are the tools needed to compete in the experience economy.
Our work
We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.
News
Get answers to your questions
Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
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