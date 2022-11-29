Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@230ae3f9" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@69891d9f" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@558c988f" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@7370373b" Investors
Build and scale agentic AI
Contact

Supercharge enterprise performance with agentic AI at scale

Autonomous AI offers businesses the opportunity to fundamentally reimagine how they operate and create value by reducing the constraint of intelligent capacity. Agentic systems will soon be able to operate autonomously, around the clock—enabling enterprise leaders to boost performance and pursue outcomes that were previously unachievable.

Agentic AI results we’ve helped enterprise clients achieve

UK FINANCIAL FIRM

300%

surge in first-time content approval

cutting cycles from four weeks to four minutes

HEALTHCARE PROVIDER

90%+

triage accuracy achieved in appeals & grievances process

redeploying 75% of talent to higher-value strategic programs

INSURANCE

98%

positive feedback on AI-powered automation

cutting report drafting time by 24% and achieving 98% positive feedback

BIOPHARMACEUTICAL

8X

faster anomaly resolution

eliminating over 100 man-hours and enhancing data precision by 15%

TELECOM

$11M

in annual savings with a multi-agent billing system

resulting in monthly savings of $900K and enhanced revenue recovery through faster financial process

 

HEALTHCARE

85%

cut in PDE processing time

decreasing manual processing time by 85% while achieving 98% accuracy

Explore our solutions

As AI models become the main building block of intelligent business, context is the differentiator that makes outputs accurate, safe and relevant in real operations. Cognizant can help you harness the agentic paradigm shift to reimagine your business, empower humans and gain durable competitive advantage from your unique context assets.

Our agile, interdisciplinary teams guide you through the business reinvention journey. And our context engineering experts ensure agentic solutions deliver the precision required for durable ROI and competitive advantage. 

Agent Foundry

Transform operations at scale with AI agents

Learn more
Neuro® AI Engineering

Industrialize production-grade agentic AI

Learn more
Neuro® Cybersecurity

Orchestrate cybersecurity and compliance

Learn more
AI Assurance

Build trust in AI with production-readiness assurance

Learn more
Cognizant Autonomous Customer Engagement

Transform contact centers with AI 

Learn more
AI Training Data Services

Fuel your models with multi-model data 

Learn more

What is context?

Context is a company’s pool of knowledge and intelligence—capturing goals, metrics, roles, processes, policies, constraints and systems. It reveals how individuals and teams collaborate, communicate and respond to both anticipated and unforeseen challenges, navigating through constraints, and yet staying compliant with rules.

Context enables AI agents to make accurate decisions, align with human goals, comply with policies and adapt to real-time challenges by supplying essential information to LLMs and SLMs.

Watch Cognizant's CEO Ravi Kumar S discuss this concept.

How AI Is creating the next generation of builders

Join Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S and Microsoft EVP of Core AI Jay Parikh for a deep dive into the AI-driven transformation of software development.

Context engineering and the future of AI in the enterprise

Join Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant, and May Habib, CEO of WRITER, as they dive into the evolving world of agentic systems and artificial intelligence in the enterprise.

The Agentic Effect podcast

Listen to clients and industry visionaries speak about real agentic implementations in The Agentic Effect podcast.

Cognizant CEO’s vision on building smarter enterprises with AI agents

Cognizant CEO’s vision on building smarter enterprises with AI agents

Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer, Cognizant

When AI agents make the call: Governing autonomy at scale

When AI agents make the call: Governing autonomy at scale

Benjamin Larsen, AI Safety Lead, WEF

Laying the groundwork for autonomous decision-making across agricultural operations

Laying the groundwork for autonomous decision-making across agricultural operations

Patricio Salvatore La Rosa, Head of E2E Decision Science, Seed Production Innovation, Bayer | Paul Jarratt, Head of Thought leadership, Cognizant AI Lab

How Cognizant leveraged agentic AI to host and judge the world’s largest gen AI hackathon

How Cognizant leveraged agentic AI to host and judge the world’s largest gen AI hackathon

Arumugam Kamaradassan, Head of Automation and AI Industrialization, Cognizant | Deepak Singh, Senior Data Scientist, Cognizant AI Lab

Enabling agentic AI: Why trust, ethics and partnership come first

Enabling agentic AI: Why trust, ethics and partnership come first

Leo S. Mackay Jr. SVP, Ethics and Enterprise Assurance and Chief Audit Executive of Lockheed Martin

Designing for scale: Building the enterprise playbook for agentic AI

Designing for scale: Building the enterprise playbook for agentic AI

Kim Krogh Andersen, Product & Technology Group Executive at Telstra

Building a trust layer with AI agents

Building a trust layer with AI agents

Krishna Gade, CEO of Fiddler

Without responsible AI, can multi-agent systems truly scale?

Without responsible AI, can multi-agent systems truly scale?

Lisa Bechtold, Zurich Insurance’s Global Head of AI Governance | Amir Banifatemi, Cognizant’s Chief Responsible AI Officer

The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 1)

The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 1)

Adam Cheyer, VP of AI Experience at Airbnb and Co-Founder of Siri | Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant

The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 2)

The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 2)

Adam Cheyer, VP of AI Experience at Airbnb and Co-Founder of Siri | Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant

Always-on execution is within reach

This is achievable when agents have context, oversight and measurable performance. We can build the full stack systems, platforms, models and tooling you need to scale AI effectively and accelerate results. Let our experts show you how.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.
Please select the privacy consent checkbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.