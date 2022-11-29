Build and scale agentic AI
Autonomous AI offers businesses the opportunity to fundamentally reimagine how they operate and create value by reducing the constraint of intelligent capacity. Agentic systems will soon be able to operate autonomously, around the clock—enabling enterprise leaders to boost performance and pursue outcomes that were previously unachievable.
As AI models become the main building block of intelligent business, context is the differentiator that makes outputs accurate, safe and relevant in real operations. Cognizant can help you harness the agentic paradigm shift to reimagine your business, empower humans and gain durable competitive advantage from your unique context assets.
Our agile, interdisciplinary teams guide you through the business reinvention journey. And our context engineering experts ensure agentic solutions deliver the precision required for durable ROI and competitive advantage.
What is context?
Context is a company’s pool of knowledge and intelligence—capturing goals, metrics, roles, processes, policies, constraints and systems. It reveals how individuals and teams collaborate, communicate and respond to both anticipated and unforeseen challenges, navigating through constraints, and yet staying compliant with rules.
Context enables AI agents to make accurate decisions, align with human goals, comply with policies and adapt to real-time challenges by supplying essential information to LLMs and SLMs.
The Agentic Effect podcast
Listen to clients and industry visionaries speak about real agentic implementations in The Agentic Effect podcast.
Cognizant CEO’s vision on building smarter enterprises with AI agents
Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer, Cognizant
When AI agents make the call: Governing autonomy at scale
Benjamin Larsen, AI Safety Lead, WEF
Laying the groundwork for autonomous decision-making across agricultural operations
Patricio Salvatore La Rosa, Head of E2E Decision Science, Seed Production Innovation, Bayer | Paul Jarratt, Head of Thought leadership, Cognizant AI Lab
How Cognizant leveraged agentic AI to host and judge the world’s largest gen AI hackathon
Arumugam Kamaradassan, Head of Automation and AI Industrialization, Cognizant | Deepak Singh, Senior Data Scientist, Cognizant AI Lab
Enabling agentic AI: Why trust, ethics and partnership come first
Leo S. Mackay Jr. SVP, Ethics and Enterprise Assurance and Chief Audit Executive of Lockheed Martin
Designing for scale: Building the enterprise playbook for agentic AI
Kim Krogh Andersen, Product & Technology Group Executive at Telstra
Building a trust layer with AI agents
Krishna Gade, CEO of Fiddler
Without responsible AI, can multi-agent systems truly scale?
Lisa Bechtold, Zurich Insurance’s Global Head of AI Governance | Amir Banifatemi, Cognizant’s Chief Responsible AI Officer
The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 1)
Adam Cheyer, VP of AI Experience at Airbnb and Co-Founder of Siri | Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant
The evolution of AI agents: The past and the present (Part 2)
Adam Cheyer, VP of AI Experience at Airbnb and Co-Founder of Siri | Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant
Latest thinking
Always-on execution is within reach
