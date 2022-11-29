Build and scale agentic AI

Explore our solutions

As AI models become the main building block of intelligent business, context is the differentiator that makes outputs accurate, safe and relevant in real operations. Cognizant can help you harness the agentic paradigm shift to reimagine your business, empower humans and gain durable competitive advantage from your unique context assets.

Our agile, interdisciplinary teams guide you through the business reinvention journey. And our context engineering experts ensure agentic solutions deliver the precision required for durable ROI and competitive advantage.