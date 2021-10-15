  1. Services title Digital Transformation Services | Cognizant
  2. Business Operations title AI-Powered Business Operations Automation | Cognizant
Trust and Safety
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SAFEGUARD YOUR BUSINESS, BRAND AND USERS

Protect against abuse and fraud

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<h3>Fortify your digital brand and strengthen customer loyalty with comprehensive content moderation and identity protection services.<br> </h3> <h5>In the digital era, your online brand is everything—the key to your success and growth. But only if you can provide a safe platform that nurtures trust and offers a secure, engaging environment for customers.</h5> <h5>Cognizant combines human expertise with machine learning and AI to review and moderate digital content, identifying risks and exposing fraud to keep your online spaces safe.&nbsp;</h5> <h5>We help your business ensure a consistent and trustworthy online presence that fosters&nbsp; customer trust and meets ever-evolving regulatory requirements.&nbsp;<br> </h5> <h5>Our experts will help you protect your online experiences and propel your business to new heights of success in the digital realm.<br> </h5>
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<h3>Spotlight: Redefining trust &amp; safety in gaming</h3> <p>As gaming ecosystems grow in scale and complexity, trust and safety risks are evolving just as fast. Fraud, cheating, toxic behavior and AI-driven abuse are reshaping how platforms must protect players.&nbsp;</p> <p>Watch extracts from our latest webinar where Cognizant’s Trust &amp; Safety leaders, Ambar Chakravarty, Portfolio Delivery Lead, Intuitive Operations and Automation, Cognizant and Kanti Kopalle, Vice President, Intuitive Operations and Automation, Cognizant along with Abhijnan Dasgupta, Practice Director, Everest Group discuss the threats faced by the gaming industry and how gaming enterprises are shifting from reactive moderation to proactive, centralized, and safety-by-design models.&nbsp;Go deeper into the future of Trust and Safety in gaming. Discover key insights in our co‑authored whitepaper with Everest Group,&nbsp;<a href="/content/dam/connectedassets/cognizant-global-marketing/marketing-channels/cognizant-dotcom/en_us/services/documents/cognizant-everest-group-from-reaction-to-reinvention-redefining-trust-and-safety-in-gaming.pdf">From reaction to reinvention: Redefining trust and safety in gaming</a>.</p>
Is the use of AI increasing the harm in gaming?
Everest Group’s Abhijnan Dasgupta talks about the most common threats in gaming and how AI is increasing the risks for platforms and players alike.

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Trust & safety priorities across gaming segments
Kanti Kopalle offers perspectives on trust and safety priorities across various gaming segments.

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From reactive to proactive trust & safety
Our panelists discuss why many gaming organizations still need to accelerate their efforts to keep pace with risk and regulation.

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Rethinking trust & safety models
Despite gaming being a $500B industry, investment in trust & safety remains under 1%. In this clip, Ambar Chakravarty discusses why legacy models are falling short.

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Co-innovation in trust & safety
Everest Group’s Abhijnan Dasgupta sheds light on how gaming enterprises and service providers can jointly build AI governance, smarter moderation, and player-centric safety models.

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<h3>Trust &amp; Safety&nbsp; Challenges in the Age of AI</h3> <p><b>70% of today’s online content is user-generated, creating an unprecedented need for businesses to find new ways to combat misinformation and protect users globally.</b></p> <p>In&nbsp;this virtual conversation, we discuss digital trust and safety frameworks and content moderation strategies to combat the increasing geopolitical shifts, regulatory changes and rise of synthetic media. Your participants: host Steve Wilson from Constellation Research along with Kanti Kopalle from Cognizant, Louis-Victor de Franssu from Tremau and Ray Wang from Constellation Research.<br> </p>
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<h3>What you could achieve<br> </h3>

$5M+

saved in chargebacks

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3M+

content items reviewed monthly

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5M+

apps reviewed for compliance

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10M+

IP infringement requests handled

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<h3>Offerings</h3>
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<h4>Protect your business, brand and customers</h4>
<p>Maximize your online brand presence and potential with our trust and safety services. We have your back: monitoring user generated content and tracking your brand anywhere on the web, addressing trademark, piracy, copyright and disinformation issues before harm can be done.</p>
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Content moderation

Elevate your reputation and create a secure digital haven for your brand to flourish. Our teams can identify, verify, manage and monitor content across your platforms in any language and anywhere in the world. We expand your community’s access to new users and manage disinformation, misinformation and potentially toxic and damaging content.

  • User-generated content – Communities, social media, search engines, marketplaces, gaming sites, user reviews and ratings.
  • Cross-media monitoring – Audio and video, images, texts and articles, applications and APIs.
Payment fraud and identity support

Secure your digital environment and safeguard users with Cognizant’s advanced fraud prevention and user safety solutions. We proactively identify and counteract unauthorized users, accounts and transactions using cutting-edge technologies and data analytics.

  • Account security – Secure login, verification and protection against phishing and hacking.
  • User identity management – Verification and compliance, including Know Your Customer (KYC).
  • Financial fraud detection – Identification and elimination of fraudulent users, accounts and transactions including Anti-Money Laundering (AML) support.
Brand protection and integrity

Protect online platforms and intellectual property against impersonation, copyright violations and illegal consumption. Reinforce revenue streams, preserve content integrity and ensure compliance with advertising policies and marketplace regulations.

  • Monetized content – Rights and royalties management, advertising policy compliance, marketplace integrity and policy management.
  • Illegal products and services management – Country-specific policy management, gift card fraud prevention, promotions and returns fraud mitigation.
  • Intellectual property protection – User and brand impersonation prevention, DMCA and copyright infringement monitoring and illegal trademark and logo usage prevention.
Data and content intelligence with AI

Boost the efficacy of all your trust and safety initiatives with AI-driven content intelligence. By combining human expertise with AI technologies, we can scale your program and speed your progress.

  • Data annotation, labeling and enhancement
  • Image and speech annotations
  • Cross-category enhancement
  • AI algorithm training/auto-moderation
  • Anomaly detection and predictive modeling
  • Optimizing content relevance
  • Geotagging
  • Bot deployment and optimization
  • AI-based fraud detection models
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<h3>Insights</h3>
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WHITE PAPER

From reaction to reinvention: Redefining trust and safety in gaming

With over 3.5 billion gamers worldwide, the industry is rethinking Trust and Safety (T&S) to tackle rising threats like harassment, misinformation and AI deepfakes. This shift highlights the dual impact of AI, the challenges of moderation and the growing importance of strategic outsourcing in creating safer, more authentic gaming experiences.

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Cognizant named a Leader in the Everest Group Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Operations Services PEAK Matrix® 2025
Cognizant named a Leader in the Everest Group Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Operations Services PEAK Matrix® 2025

Cognizant’s strengths in financial crime and compliance have been recognized by the Everest Group.

Read the report

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PROOF POINT
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Protect revenue streams with 24/7 anti-piracy coverage

A multinational media company achieves a five-minute response time, suppressing illegal consumption of high-profile monetized content across international time zones.

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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