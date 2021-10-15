Trust and Safety

<h3>Fortify your digital brand and strengthen customer loyalty with comprehensive content moderation and identity protection services.<br> </h3> <h5>In the digital era, your online brand is everything—the key to your success and growth. But only if you can provide a safe platform that nurtures trust and offers a secure, engaging environment for customers.</h5> <h5>Cognizant combines human expertise with machine learning and AI to review and moderate digital content, identifying risks and exposing fraud to keep your online spaces safe. </h5> <h5>We help your business ensure a consistent and trustworthy online presence that fosters customer trust and meets ever-evolving regulatory requirements. <br> </h5> <h5>Our experts will help you protect your online experiences and propel your business to new heights of success in the digital realm.<br> </h5>