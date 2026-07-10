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Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

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Cognizant Romania

Cognizant Romania was established in 2018 when Cognizant acquired Softvision, a company founded in the late 1990s in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. We continue to build on our history as the preferred engineering partner for thriving Silicon Valley tech companies, now as a prominent Cognizant next generation studio.

Cognizant’s Software & Platform Engineering Service Line in Romania partners with global clients in several industries, including Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Communication Media & Technology, and Retail & MLEU (Manufacturing, Logistics, Energy & Utilities) to build products that create meaningful experiences and predictable business outcomes. 

Our strong delivery capability spans through a seamless fusion of technologies and business expertise, across various practices, to bring added value (Digital Product Development, AI/ML, Modern Apps) and to scale (Support, Testing, Data).  

Digital product engineering is the core of our business. We intentionally designed our next generation collaboration hubs to become emerging technology incubators and/or business accelerators, where our consultants and our partners co-create and innovate to deliver outstanding solutions. 

Currently, at Cognizant Romania, we foster innovation through: 

  • Faster time-to-market with self-managed pods. 
  • Problem solving capability vs. just delivery. 
  • Close collaboration with client business and IT. 
  • Consultative mindset, be that for new or existing work. 
  • Cross-functional by design. 
  • Digital maturity as a value-add.

We are a top employer in Romania with collaboration hubs in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Timisoara, and Baia Mare, setting the strategic direction, solution, and support for our client businesses.

Most Desired Employers in Romania 2023

Most Desired Employers in Romania 2023

#9 of 100

Cognizant Romanian studio

See how Cognizant engineers your modern business.

WHERE TO FIND US

Our Centers

WHERE TO FIND US

Our Centers

in Romania.

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ABOUT US

Our Romania Studio

ABOUT US

Our Romania Studio

Take a glimpse at our offices across Romania.

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TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY

Whitbread - Meet and greet

TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY

Whitbread - Meet and greet

In Cluj-Napoca, Cognizant and Whitbread reviewed and planned digital products and experiences that make users’ lives better.

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PARTNERSHIP

RX Global visits Cognizant in Bucharest

PARTNERSHIP

RX Global visits Cognizant in Bucharest

Elevating the art of event experiences together.

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Engineering excellence

We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

TALENT

Join our Talent Community

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Talent community

SPONSORSHIPS

A passion for innovation and performance

We’re proud to partner with organizations that share our passion for innovating and taking performance—the human experience—to even greater heights.

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Sponsorships

OUTREACH PROGRAM

Building skills in the community

The Cognizant Outreach program mobilizes our associates’ expertise and enthusiasm through volunteer work.

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Outreach
Hear from expert voices

From agentic AI to context engineering, our podcasts keep you up to date on the emerging trends and technologies driving modern business transformation.

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Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

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