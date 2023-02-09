Cognizant Romania

The Software Product Engineering delivery network in Europe is home to +2400 creative technologists.

With its 2018 acquisition of Softvision, a tech leader founded more than 23 years ago in Cluj-Napoca, with a great reputation for attracting and developing the best technical talent in Romania and a solid Delivery and Community model, Cognizant significantly expanded its Digital Engineering capabilities.

Romania serves clients within Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Communication Media & Technology, and Retail & MLEU (manufacturing, logistics, energy & utilities).

We operate based on a product thinking mindset that defines, builds and launches new, experience-centered, software products that reinvent businesses. Our cross-functional experts work together in communities – fostering growth and ideas sharing among each other, with the foundational purpose of serving excellence in software product engineering. We work with the latest technologies and tools in all our 13 tech communities, always sharing knowledge and the latest trends in the industry. Our communities are globally connected and locally represented at every Cognizant Softvision studio – setting the strategic direction, solution and support for our client accounts. These communities work as a teaching system where everyone builds together.

Studios are our regional centers, and serve as a meeting place for colleagues, clients or members of local technical communities. They are designed to facilitate collaboration, heads-up activities and real face-to-face connections.