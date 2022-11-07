Data and AI for Insurance

Cognizant Policyholder Connect delivers remote interactions that ensure customers feel valued—and complete more transactions for higher conversion lift. When equipped with our Interaction Analytics module, this solution enables insurers to bridge customer experience and data. In this way, broken connections in the customer journey stand out and customer and customer churn drops.

What’s more, Interaction Analytics understands the voice of the customer, literally. Unlike many speech analytics systems, it’s able to decipher tone through features such as topic and trend discovery. The solution sorts calls based on positive and negative sentiment and the dashboard provides an easy-to-read visual display of trending sentiment.

