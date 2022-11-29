Cloud and Infrastructure Security

Ensure secure access, end-to-end protection for hybrid environments and resilient operations with Cognizant’s workload and workplace security offering. We combine zero trust principles with advanced threat defense to safeguard endpoints, applications and critical workloads across on-premises and in the cloud.

Our services include secure digital workplace implementation, AI-driven transformation for hybrid work models and workload protection for virtual machines (VMs), servers and Kubernetes clusters.

With continuous monitoring, posture management and proactive remediation, we help enterprises enhance productivity while maintaining robust security.