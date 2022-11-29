Cloud and Infrastructure Security
Offerings
Visibility and compliance
Gain complete visibility and automated compliance across multicloud environments with Cognizant’s CNAPP platform. Our integrated CSPM and CWPP solutions deliver real-time threat detection, vulnerability management and secure CI/CD pipelines ensuring regulatory compliance and reducing risk.
Key components
- Cloud security posture management (CSPM)
- Cloud workload protection platform (CWPP)
- Unified CNAPP
- Compliance and governance automation
Hybrid network security
Protect enterprise networks with next-generation firewalls, secure proxies, email security and data loss prevention. Cognizant’s zero trust approach ensures secure connectivity, data protection and compliance across on-premises and hybrid architectures.
Key components
- Next-generation firewalls (NGFW)
- Secure proxy functionality
- Email security and gateway protection
- Data loss prevention (DLP)
- VPN functionality
Converged security
Unify network security across cloud, edge and data centers into a zero-trust fabric for a borderless enterprise with Cognizant’s managed SASE solution. By combining zero trust principles with SASE, we deliver identity-driven access, real-time threat defense and policy enforcement for users, devices and applications anywhere.
Integrated ZTNA, SWG, CASB and FWaaS ensure secure connectivity, while continuous monitoring and compliance automation reduce risk and complexity—accelerating adoption and enabling hybrid work with confidence.
Secure hybrid workplaces
Ensure secure access, end-to-end protection for hybrid environments and resilient operations with Cognizant’s workload and workplace security offering. We combine zero trust principles with advanced threat defense to safeguard endpoints, applications and critical workloads across on-premises and in the cloud.
Our services include secure digital workplace implementation, AI-driven transformation for hybrid work models and workload protection for virtual machines (VMs), servers and Kubernetes clusters.
With continuous monitoring, posture management and proactive remediation, we help enterprises enhance productivity while maintaining robust security.
Least privilege segmentation
Cognizant’s managed microsegmentation services contain attacks and minimize blast radius by enforcing least-privilege communication across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
Our end-to-end program—assessment, policy design, implementation and 24×7 operations—delivers rapid control over east-west traffic without disruption. Backed by AI-driven policy recommendations, we support containers, VMs and legacy systems with cloud-native and on-prem compatibility.
Continuous monitoring, automated enforcement and compliance-ready reporting ensure resilience at scale, while integration with zero trust and SASE frameworks provides unified visibility and control.
Our partners
With over 100 global partnerships, Cognizant collaborates with world-class organizations to expand our capabilities and deliver end-to-end business and IT solutions tailored to your needs.
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.