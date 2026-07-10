Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.
Cognizant in Canada
See how Cognizant is helping businesses worldwide operate on intuition.
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We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.
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Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
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