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Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

Gen AI in Canada: Embracing the future with confidence

Our study with Oxford Economics shows high levels of investment and enthusiasm for generative AI in Canada and  business are ready to accelerate AI momentum.

Read the study ​

Cognizant in Canada

See how Cognizant is helping businesses worldwide operate on intuition.

LOCATE US

Our offices

LOCATE US

Our offices

in Canada.

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COMMUNICATIONS

TELUS Health pioneers virtual pharmacy

COMMUNICATIONS

TELUS Health pioneers virtual pharmacy

resulting 98% of patients with positive experience on the online platform.

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MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

Bell Media reduces deployment time by 70%

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

Bell Media reduces deployment time by 70%

by optimizing multiple streaming services and creating a culture of continuous improvement with DevOps.

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CASE STUDIES

Discover more about our work

CASE STUDIES

Discover more about our work

We engineer technology into your business to help you anticipate and act as if on intuition.

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Hear from expert voices

From agentic AI to context engineering, our podcasts keep you up to date on the emerging trends and technologies driving modern business transformation.

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Engineering excellence

We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

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Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

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