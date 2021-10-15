Employee Experience Services

Modern candidates
Today’s candidates expect a seamless, engaging onboarding experience. They want to use hassle-free intuitive systems that make it easy to assimilate into the organization and culture.
Before employees leave an organization or retire, they expect to be treated well throughout their career. They want to be provided opportunities aligned to their aspirations, learning avenues that set them up for success and rewards that are proportionate to their efforts.
Strategic managers
Collaborative HR
Effective leaders
Managing recruitment with AI
Cognizant helps businesses deliver persona-based employee experiences through our advisory services and solutions, including our automation fabric, Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes.
Cognizant Neuro Business Processes for Recruitment has AI-powered capabilities for demand planning and forecasting that helps managers plan their staffing needs. The solution also offers self-service capabilities and a robust engagement framework to keep candidates on point during onboarding. Similar frameworks are available for many other HR personas.
Explore additional business process services
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.