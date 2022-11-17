By taking a big-picture view of payment hub modernization, providers leave behind the piecemeal approach and shape a future-ready strategy.

Our accelerators get you to market fast, and our domain experience helps lower implementation costs.

Create intuitive design and sustainable business operating models, so you’re ready for what’s next.

Rethink your payment platform, operations and CX with new technologies and innovative products.

<h3>The pressure is on to simplify and standardize payments. Speed has never been more important—for implementing hubs and platforms, and for getting to market fast with digital payment solutions.</h3>

Whether your goal is improved fraud detection, end-to-end payment infrastructure services or top-notch CX, our team is ready to help.

Transform your payment network and processing ecosystem. Launch new products with faster time to market and self-service capabilities for merchants and partners.

Move payment processing engines to the cloud and expand capabilities for new payment rails and alternative payment methods.

Gain a competitive edge with cardholders and onboard merchants faster. Create the platforms, tools and infrastructure needed for seamless, secure transactions.

Combine AI, data and human ingenuity for game-changing value. Our payments BPS enables organizations to adapt to market disruptions and create seamless customer experiences.

Put gen AI to work where you need it most, from boosting customer service and advisor proficiency to systems development capabilities and process efficiency.

Build fraud-resilient real-time payment capabilities. Keep your transactions secure and ready to integrate with new RTP clearings.

Create more value for customers and stakeholders with a flexible platform that connects and integrates multiple payment systems and channels.

and achieves its vision for rapid product innovation and customer growth.

Critical change is occurring in the card industry. Are you ready to transition to real-time liquidity for accelerated business growth?

The rise of open finance and new stores of value is defining the future of payments. It's time for payments institutions to make their choices.

The cloud’s advantages are winning over payment providers, but the move demands planning and organizational focus.

Secure your real-time payments with cloud-based fraud detection powered by AI and ML.

By taking a big-picture view of payment hub modernization, providers leave behind the piecemeal approach and shape a future-ready strategy.

The top three myths about switch migration—and how companies can avoid them.

In the era of AI-powered payments, providers can create options that make financial services more accessible, personalized and meaningful for everyone.

AI-powered agents aren’t just assisting with purchases—they’re making them, reshaping digital commerce and putting Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal at the forefront of a new era in payments.

Fraud is surging globally, pushing financial institutions to modernize defenses. By embracing AI, automation and data-driven strategies, organizations can reduce losses, boost efficiency and stay ahead of cybercriminals.

SWIFT is retiring IPLA and SIL by 2026, urging institutions to adopt modern, API-based cloud solutions for cross-border payments.

Dr Amita Gill, Markets Leader unpacks the ever-evolving landscape of global payment trends shaping the future and the valuable lessons Canada can learn from international markets, including the successes from India's UPI.

Dr. Amita Gill of Cognizant explains how AI enhances payment fraud detection and security, advocating collaboration to build resilient networks.

Guru Sahajpal, Industry Lead, Financial Services and Fintech, North America discusses how APMs offer faster, secure, personalized transactions, shaping the future of commerce at the 2025 Payments Canada Summit.

Our partnerships and strong client recognition make us a top leader in Everest Group’s Payments IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023.

Simplify modernization, migration and management of your cloud platforms and applications with Cognizant® Skygrade™.

Get real-time decisions at the edge. Cognizant Neuro® Edge simplifies and accelerates the development and deployment of applications and services.

Simplify and fast-track FedNow adoption. Cognizant® Instant Payment Orchestrator is a prepackaged solution that integrates FedNow with off-the-shelf payment hub solutions.

Accelerate your bank’s journey to ISO 20022 standard adoption for multiple payment rails. Cognizant® Payment Messaging Converter expedites implementation.

<h3>Partners</h3> <p>Solve your payment challenges through our partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations.</p>

Take the first step with payment transformation

Serving customers today and into the future is a big promise, but the power of today’s digital capabilities, including digital transformation and IT solutions, makes it possible.

Ask us how technology services can work for your business.