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Payments
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BE FUTURE-READY

Digital payment solutions, the modern way

Why the best strategy is a holistic approach

By taking a big-picture view of payment hub modernization, providers leave behind the piecemeal approach and shape a future-ready strategy.

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<h3>The pressure is on to simplify and standardize payments. Speed has never been more important—for implementing hubs and platforms, and for getting to market fast with digital payment solutions.</h3>
Achieve end-to-end transformation

Rethink your payment platform, operations and CX with new technologies and innovative products.

Be future-ready

Create intuitive design and sustainable business operating models, so you’re ready for what’s next.

Move quickly and cost effectively

Our accelerators get you to market fast, and our domain experience helps lower implementation costs.

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<h3>Segments</h3>
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Card issuers and acquirers

Gain a competitive edge with cardholders and onboard merchants faster. Create the platforms, tools and infrastructure needed for seamless, secure transactions.

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Fintechs

Move payment processing engines to the cloud and expand capabilities for new payment rails and alternative payment methods.

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Networks and processors

Transform your payment network and processing ecosystem. Launch new products with faster time to market and self-service capabilities for merchants and partners.

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Banks and credit unions

Whether your goal is improved fraud detection, end-to-end payment infrastructure services or top-notch CX, our team is ready to help.

Learn more about RTP fraud

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<h3>Digital payment services</h3>
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Advisory and consulting
Advisory and consulting
  • Business and product consulting
  • Product strategy and roadmap
  • Build vs. buy analysis and product selection
  • Cloud strategy
  • Portfolio rationalization
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Build and implementation
Build and implementation
  • Platform engineering
  • Product development and implementation
  • System integrations
  • Data, analytics and AI
  • Cloud enablement
  • Product migration and upgrades
  • Quality engineering and assurance
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Operate and run
Operate and run
  • Infra provisioning and operations
  • Payment operations and investigations
  • BPO services
  • Security services
  • Application support and maintenance
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<h3>Offerings</h3>
Payment modernization

Create more value for customers and stakeholders with a flexible platform that connects and integrates multiple payment systems and channels.

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RTP fraud detection

Build fraud-resilient real-time payment capabilities. Keep your transactions secure and ready to integrate with new RTP clearings.

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Gen AI

Put gen AI to work where you need it most, from boosting customer service and advisor proficiency to systems development capabilities and process efficiency.

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Business process services

Combine AI, data and human ingenuity for game-changing value. Our payments BPS enables organizations to adapt to market disruptions and create seamless customer experiences.

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<h3>Case studies</h3> <p>Achieve your digital payment goals</p>
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Teach for America streamlines
Teach for America streamlines

and automates donor payments processing while enhancing resource utilization.

Tyl by NatWest supports 2M weekly transactions
Tyl by NatWest supports 2M weekly transactions

and achieves its vision for rapid product innovation and customer growth.

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Case studies
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<h3>Thought leadership</h3>
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The Alternate Payment Method (APM) Revolution

Guru Sahajpal, Industry Lead, Financial Services and Fintech, North America discusses how APMs offer faster, secure, personalized transactions, shaping the future of commerce at the 2025 Payments Canada Summit.

View video

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How AI & Automation can mitigate payment fraud

Dr. Amita Gill of Cognizant explains how AI enhances payment fraud detection and security, advocating collaboration to build resilient networks.

View webinar

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Dr Amita Gill, Markets Leader unpacks the ever-evolving landscape of global payment trends shaping the future and the valuable lessons Canada can learn from international markets, including the successes from India's UPI.

Watch video

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BLOG

What the coming changes at SWIFT mean for your company

SWIFT is retiring IPLA and SIL by 2026, urging institutions to adopt modern, API-based cloud solutions for cross-border payments.

Read more

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BLOG

Now’s the time to shore up fraud prevention strategies

Fraud is surging globally, pushing financial institutions to modernize defenses. By embracing AI, automation and data-driven strategies, organizations can reduce losses, boost efficiency and stay ahead of cybercriminals.

Read more

A gold coloured credit card on a keyboard

BLOG

Agentic AI: Credit card giants make their move

AI-powered agents aren’t just assisting with purchases—they’re making them, reshaping digital commerce and putting Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal at the forefront of a new era in payments.

Read more

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BLOG

Generative AI unleashed: Redefining the payments landscape

In the era of AI-powered payments, providers can create options that make financial services more accessible, personalized and meaningful for everyone.

Read more

BLOG

Three myths: Moving payment switches to the cloud

The top three myths about switch migration—and how companies can avoid them.

Read more

BLOG

Payment modernization: Take a holistic approach

By taking a big-picture view of payment hub modernization, providers leave behind the piecemeal approach and shape a future-ready strategy.

Read more

Computerized motherboard

REPORT

Are your real-time payments secure?

Secure your real-time payments with cloud-based fraud detection powered by AI and ML.

Read more

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BLOG

Card issuers and cloud migration: Six keys to success

The cloud’s advantages are winning over payment providers, but the move demands planning and organizational focus.

Read more

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EBOOK

Future of payments: Evolve beyond transactions

The rise of open finance and new stores of value is defining the future of payments. It's time for payments institutions to make their choices.

Read eBook

A hand holding a phone as payment over another hand holding a payment device.

REPORT

Make the move: Real-time settlement for card-based payments

Critical change is occurring in the card industry. Are you ready to transition to real-time liquidity for accelerated business growth?

View PDF

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<h3>Accolades</h3>
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Everest Group cites Cognizant as top leader in payments

Our partnerships and strong client recognition make us a top leader in Everest Group’s Payments IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023.

Read the PEAK Matrix report

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<h3>Differentiators</h3>
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Cognizant Payment Messaging Converter

Accelerate your bank’s journey to ISO 20022 standard adoption for multiple payment rails. Cognizant® Payment Messaging Converter expedites implementation.

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Cognizant Instant Payment Orchestrator

Simplify and fast-track FedNow adoption. Cognizant® Instant Payment Orchestrator is a prepackaged solution that integrates FedNow with off-the-shelf payment hub solutions.

Learn more

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Cognizant Neuro Edge (gen AI)

Get real-time decisions at the edge. Cognizant Neuro® Edge simplifies and accelerates the development and deployment of applications and services.

Learn more

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Cognizant Skygrade

Simplify modernization, migration and management of your cloud platforms and applications with Cognizant® Skygrade™.

Learn more

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<h3>Partners</h3> <p>Solve your payment challenges through our partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations.</p>
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View all partners
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<h3><span class="text-white">Leadership</span></h3>
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Ajay Pandita

SVP and Financial Services, Fintech & Insurance Business Unit Leader

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Nitin Bahl

Strategic Business Unit Head—Fintech & Payments

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Guru Sahajpal

Industry Lead, Financial Services & Fintech

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Renuka Kambli

Senior Partner – Assistant Vice President, Lending & Payments

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Krishanu De

Global Head of Payments, Risk & Compliance Industry Solutions

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Take the first step with payment transformation

Serving customers today and into the future is a big promise, but the power of today’s digital capabilities, including digital transformation and IT solutions, makes it possible.

Ask us how technology services can work for your business.

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