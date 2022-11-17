Payments
BANKING ECOSYSTEM
Targeted solutions
Smart packaged solutions to help banks transform for the digital age.
Additional capabilities
Develop a digital strategy
Our comprehensive strategy enables retail and commercial institutions to implement a payment platform for domestic and international payments.
Key offerings include:
- Business IT Assessment and Transformation Roadmap
- Payments Strategy Design
- Portfolio Rationalization
- Domain lead delivery assessment framework
- Vendor assessment
Implement anytime, anywhere commerce technologies
Gain a competitive edge with digital payments.
Cognizant Digital Payment offerings include:
- Design of mobile UI/UX across devices
- Digitization of payment credentials through integration with tokenization platforms—VTS/MDES/3rd party tokenization
- Bespoke development of tokenization
- Integration of payments across channels, including web, mobile and wearable
- Development of value-added services such as loyalty, card on/off and pay with points
Maximize the value of payment data
Modernize your organization’s data-management strategies to generate valuable insights.
Cognizant Data Management Strategy’s offerings include:
- Creation or enhancement of data warehouses
- Integrated analytics for marketing insights, personal financial management tools, targeted marketing and offer management
- 360-degree view of customer data
- Merchant data monetization for value-added services by acquirers
Update your payments back-office
Our end-to-end solutions ensure your back office runs smoothly.
Cognizant Digital Back Office solutions include:
- Infrastructure rationalization and modernization—Migration of collections and recoveries, AR platform consolidation and migration
- Business process automation for Automated Clearing House (ACH) claims, merchant certification and onboarding
- Future of Contact Center POV and point solutions
- Establishment of state-of-the-art command and control center
- Cognizant Business Process Digital-First Framework
- Cognizant® Automation Center—Enterprise process/IT automation
- Modernize assessment frameworks for disputes, collections and recoveries and self-service.
Reimagine payments products
Our teams implement industry-leading COTS products, including payment switches, gateways, and hubs and card management systems.
Cognizant payment product offerings include:
- Payment switch consolidation, maintenance and migration
- Implementation for payment hub, cash management solution
- Support and migration of card management solutions and platforms
- Support for payment gateway implementation
- Support for payment risk management
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP
Latest thinking
PRESS ROOM
In the news
See all Cognizant news
Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant.
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.