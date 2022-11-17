Skip to main content Skip to footer
Business Process Services
A focus on efficiency

The modern oil and gas company is productive and forward-thinking.
The oil and gas industry today is focused primarily on efficiency and cost reduction. At the same time, the industry is at the center of the global effort to limit carbon emissions and curb climate change. 

To stay ahead of the curve, companies need to optimize production cycles and improve business processes throughout their operations. An increased focus on automation and digital solutions to reduce operational costs is an important part of the answer for many. Related benefits of new oil and gas platforms include better decision-making, greater utilization of assets, and a strong foundation to invest in new business models.
How to embrace the post-pandemic, digital-driven future of work

Digital will separate the winners from the laggards in the hypercompetitive, post-pandemic business landscape. We undertook a global, multi-industry study to know how businesses are preparing for this future and here’s what we found.

Latest thinking

Automating the petroleum industry, from wells to wheels

Crude oil price pressures and the Great Crew Change drive automation to lubricate nearly every link of the petroleum supply chain. An automation capability framework that is defined by nine core capabilities advances a company’s ability to become digital.

Workser on device in front of a utility tower
A human-centric approach to oil & gas industry safety

Wearables and other digital hardware can help minimize safety incidents. Monitoring biometrics and alerting workers before they become dangerously mentally or physically fatigued mitigates tiredness as a significant contributing factor in workplace accidents. Applying big data techniques to human behavior enables causal analysis to find the root causes of accidents.

a group of men in safety vests.

Services

Serving the digital future

Cognizant helps oil and gas companies succeed by leveraging our deep industry knowledge and experience with new industry platforms. Our services span finance and accounting solutions, enterprise asset management, and process automation capabilities based on the latest oil and gas digital solutions.

Transform the aftermarket

With recent advancements in data and connectivity, aftermarket services are creating exciting new business opportunities for utilities. Cognizant's expertise in areas such as analytics and business metrics can help generate new operating models and turn cost centers into profit centers.

Combining digital technologies with the right people, process and platforms transforms aftermarket services in areas such as request management, field services, spare parts order management, warranty, reverse logistics and asset monitoring.

Generate new business value

Our Digital Finance and Accounting suite provides utilities with a digital playbook for future integrations. It helps optimize existing investments and integrates key processes, expertise, systems and analytics. From streamlining your transactional workflows to making financial intelligence available on demand, we digitally transform finance and accounting into a value generator for your organization.

We help in cost reduction and optimization by restructuring and remodeling core industry services. This includes procure to pay, order to cash, record to report accounting and financial planning and analysis.

Align your organization

With increased competitive pressure and growing customer demand in the utilities sector, fulfilling orders across multiple customer engagement channels has become complex. Cognizant’s Digital Order Management helps manage the complexity by delivering customer-centered designs and processes in a cost-effective way.

By coordinating global product and service fulfillment across the extended enterprise, supply chain efficiencies and business responsiveness are notably improved. Leverage our digital innovations in platforms, analytics and intelligent automation to transform your order management process into a revenue-producing powerhouse.

Manage your assets proactively

How to manage an aging workforce and infrastructure while keeping a close eye on reliability requires new thinking when it comes to your asset management strategy. For the oil and gas industry, Enterprise Asset Management can reduce equipment downtown, increase energy production, and lower costs through improved asset utilization.

Cognizant combines experience in conventional EAM with digital capabilities in mobility, smart grid, asset/pipeline integrity management, asset analytics, dashboards and GIS. The result is what we call intelligent EAM.

Why IPA? Greater ROI.

With the right strategy, tools and know-how, intelligent process automation can utilities accelerate performance and enable real value and ROI. Cognizant’s IPA solutions make your processes smarter. We help elevate workforce productivity by automating not only mundane tasks, but also end-to-end business operations. 

Leverage Cognizant’s domain and technology capabilities to drive aggressive automation.

Targeted solutions

Optimize field operations

Cognizant’s Digital Workforce Mobility™ reduces operating costs and simplifies construction work. It helps oil and gas companies transform their field operations by optimizing digital communication and workflows. Using our solution, you create a seamless digital workplace where supervisors and workers alike can execute daily tasks, eliminate waste and collaborate with minimal effort.

Achieve operational excellence

Cognizant’s Operations Intelligence Platform (OIP) dives deep into data—and provides oil operators with insights needed to optimize production, reduce costs and improve decision-making. It helps operators improve financial performance, optimize reserves recovery and reduce risk with offshore manning.

In the news

