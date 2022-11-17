Business Process Services
The oil and gas industry today is focused primarily on efficiency and cost reduction. At the same time, the industry is at the center of the global effort to limit carbon emissions and curb climate change.
Serving the digital future
Cognizant helps oil and gas companies succeed by leveraging our deep industry knowledge and experience with new industry platforms. Our services span finance and accounting solutions, enterprise asset management, and process automation capabilities based on the latest oil and gas digital solutions.
Transform the aftermarket
With recent advancements in data and connectivity, aftermarket services are creating exciting new business opportunities for utilities. Cognizant's expertise in areas such as analytics and business metrics can help generate new operating models and turn cost centers into profit centers.
Combining digital technologies with the right people, process and platforms transforms aftermarket services in areas such as request management, field services, spare parts order management, warranty, reverse logistics and asset monitoring.
Generate new business value
Our Digital Finance and Accounting suite provides utilities with a digital playbook for future integrations. It helps optimize existing investments and integrates key processes, expertise, systems and analytics. From streamlining your transactional workflows to making financial intelligence available on demand, we digitally transform finance and accounting into a value generator for your organization.
We help in cost reduction and optimization by restructuring and remodeling core industry services. This includes procure to pay, order to cash, record to report accounting and financial planning and analysis.
Align your organization
With increased competitive pressure and growing customer demand in the utilities sector, fulfilling orders across multiple customer engagement channels has become complex. Cognizant’s Digital Order Management helps manage the complexity by delivering customer-centered designs and processes in a cost-effective way.
By coordinating global product and service fulfillment across the extended enterprise, supply chain efficiencies and business responsiveness are notably improved. Leverage our digital innovations in platforms, analytics and intelligent automation to transform your order management process into a revenue-producing powerhouse.
Manage your assets proactively
How to manage an aging workforce and infrastructure while keeping a close eye on reliability requires new thinking when it comes to your asset management strategy. For the oil and gas industry, Enterprise Asset Management can reduce equipment downtown, increase energy production, and lower costs through improved asset utilization.
Cognizant combines experience in conventional EAM with digital capabilities in mobility, smart grid, asset/pipeline integrity management, asset analytics, dashboards and GIS. The result is what we call intelligent EAM.
Why IPA? Greater ROI.
With the right strategy, tools and know-how, intelligent process automation can utilities accelerate performance and enable real value and ROI. Cognizant’s IPA solutions make your processes smarter. We help elevate workforce productivity by automating not only mundane tasks, but also end-to-end business operations.
Leverage Cognizant’s domain and technology capabilities to drive aggressive automation.
Targeted solutions
Optimize field operations
Cognizant’s Digital Workforce Mobility™ reduces operating costs and simplifies construction work. It helps oil and gas companies transform their field operations by optimizing digital communication and workflows. Using our solution, you create a seamless digital workplace where supervisors and workers alike can execute daily tasks, eliminate waste and collaborate with minimal effort.
Achieve operational excellence
Cognizant’s Operations Intelligence Platform (OIP) dives deep into data—and provides oil operators with insights needed to optimize production, reduce costs and improve decision-making. It helps operators improve financial performance, optimize reserves recovery and reduce risk with offshore manning.
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
