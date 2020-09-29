  1. Industries title Industry & Digital Expertise | Cognizant
  2. Communications, Media & Technology title Communications, Media & Technology Solutions | Cognizant
Business Process Services
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MODERN OPERATIONS FOR CMT

Scale new revenue streams with AI-based operations

We use AI-integrated solutions, data and human ingenuity to help global communications, media and technology (CMT) companies increase engagement, accelerate revenue and create seamless and personalized omnichannel experiences that fuel growth.
<h3>Modern AI-integrated business operations</h3>
<h5>The playbook for growth is being rewritten. We believe the future belongs to the modern enterprise that embraces AI-integrated business operations—a business that can anticipate and act instantly to boldly seize opportunities amid rapid change.</h5>
<h5>CMT operations depend on engaging customer experiences and increased efficiencies.&nbsp; We help clients rethink how they create value, innovate and grow by combining business and process expertise with intelligent digital platforms to optimize business operations.<br>
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Overview
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Business outcomes and strong ROI

90%

faster sales quotes

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$4M

annual OpEx / CapEx Savings

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300%

increase in web traffic

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50%

productivity gains

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50%

faster entry into new markets

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Outcomes
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Intuitive experiences, future-ready processes, innovation

As leaders in next-gen business process services and automation solutions, we partner with our clients to build modern operations that are fast, efficient, human-centered—and help them achieve a competitive advantage.

We use technology, data and digital disruptor plays, as well as new commercial models and co-innovation to deliver higher productivity, increased revenue and intuitive experiences for customers and employees.

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Rising above uncertainty

The ability to strategically reduce costs and invest in new revenue streams is extremely valuable in volatile times.

The implementation of modern operations enables businesses to act with insight and speed—predicting trends, identifying new growth areas and balancing efficiency with innovation.

By modernizing business operations, your organization can anticipate the steps needed to accelerate growth and scale.

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CMT BPS and automation services

  • Solutions
  • Horizontal offerings
Solutions
AI Training Data Services

Accelerate AI development with scalable annotation and fine-tuning pipelines, powered by domain expertise and human-in-the-loop accuracy.

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Cognizant location-based services—map data services

Acquire, curate and maintain data and information with advanced tech while helping map services vendors increase accuracy and offer enhanced features.

Cognizant location-based services—point of interest labeling

Data collection, cleansing and maintenance, and analytics for specific points of interest (PoI) can be used by map vendors for features like store hour listings or daily promotions.

Cognizant location-based services—autonomous vehicles

We enable self-driving car vendors to train their vehicles using data collected through light detection and ranging (LDAR), 2D and 3D images, and video labeling across static and dynamic objects.

Cognizant digital trust and safety—brand protection

Through continuous monitoring of platforms and websites combined with alerts and intervention process flows, we help protect companies from brand impersonation, copyright infringement and disinformation.

Cognizant digital trust and safety—online fraud detection

Reduce fraud by verifying identities, monitoring for malicious account takeovers, minimizing promotion and returns abuse and using analytics and AI to combat phishing and hacking.

Cognizant digital trust and safety—content modernization

We provide comprehensive media monitoring and intelligence to identify fake content, bullying or harassment, and hate speech.

Horizontal offerings
Intelligent automation services

Get your business future-ready with industry-aligned IT and process automation solutions.

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Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes

Simplify and accelerate automation adoption, integrate and orchestrate resources and see returns faster.

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Finance & accounting

Generate new business value from finance and accounting.

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Omnichannel customer care

Deliver the intuitive experiences customers demand.

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Marketing operations

Increase speed, efficiency and insights; get better marketing ROI.

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Business ops to accelerate scale

Grow digitally native scale-ups and new revenue streams at the speed of ideas.

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Services
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Analyst recognitions and awards

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Everest Group named Cognizant a Leader in the Marketing Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025

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ISG names Cognizant a leader in telecom and media & entertainment

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Recognitions and awards
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Standardized billing boosts efficiency

Inmarsat collaborated with Cognizant to transform its billing capabilities into standardized processes supported by a single, scalable and enterprise-grade platform.

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RPA saves telecom company $4.9M

One of Australia’s largest telecom companies deployed a digital workforce to increase operational efficiency and enhance CX.

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Streaming success fuels global growth

By modernizing its media supply chain, a premium cable company repositioned its business for the direct-to-consumer sector—and quickly rose to the top.

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Insights

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From intelligence to action: How enterprises are building autonomous AI systems

Autonomous AI systems are achievable when the nuances are well understood, and the journey to autonomy requires a phased, step-by-step approach rather than a single leap.

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From reaction to reinvention: Redefining trust and safety in gaming

With over 3.5 billion gamers worldwide, the industry is rethinking Trust and Safety (T&S) to tackle rising threats like harassment, misinformation and AI deepfakes. This shift highlights the dual impact of AI, the challenges of moderation and the growing importance of strategic outsourcing in creating safer, more authentic gaming experiences.

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Generative AI in communications, media and technology

By leveraging gen AI capabilities, organizations can streamline operations, enhance decision-making and improve customer experiences.

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Turn sustainability goals into a driver for success

M&E companies that move toward net zero targets in the coming years will also realize substantial financial gains and become more competitive.

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Data strategies for media and entertainment companies
The key to future-readiness for media and entertainment

While M&E businesses often lead in new tech adoption for user experiences, our research suggests they need to operationalize data and tech for future growth.

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How to be fit for the future

Given the seismic change of the past two years, being prepared for what’s to come is more difficult—and more critical—than ever.

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What it takes to be a future-fit business

Explore three key takeaways on what it will take to thrive in the post-pandemic world and be future-ready.

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Modern Business Operations
Explore our modern business operations
AI business accelerators
Speed your adoption of AI and Automation using our pre-configured solutions for business operations
AI Model Training Data Services
Identify the right AI opportunities, prepare high-quality data, and train, validate, build and deploy models with human oversight
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Join our team

Empower your career and future-proof your skills while you help the world’s most influential companies, including marquee Global 2000 clients and Silicon Valley heavy hitters, win with intuition. Join the industry leader.

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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