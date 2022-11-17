Skip to main content Skip to footer
Digital Workforce Mobility
Your seamless digital workplace

Large engineering, procurement and construction projects (EPCs) can involve hundreds of remote workers from different teams and streams working together. In today’s competitive O&G markets, it’s essential to empower an EPC workforce for greater productivity and safety in all field, yard and construction activities.
Cognizant’s Digital Workforce Mobility (DWM) helps companies transform their field operations by optimizing digital communication and workflows. Using our solution, you create a seamless digital workplace where supervisors and workers alike can execute daily tasks, eliminate waste and collaborate with minimal effort. 
Leveraging the latest mobile wearables, IOT and automated AI technologies, DWM:
  • Enhances the communication and partnership between supervisors and workers
  • Helps workers plan, prioritize and manage their daily tasks and reports
  • Leverages mobility for easy adoption and fast, on-the-job learning
  • Encourages collaboration and proactive problem-solving
  • Reduces redundant activities and data entry

Improve and optimize operations at construction yards

Cognizant’s DWM leverages core industrial mobility features such as unified communication, digital documentation, automated workflows and real-time reporting and notifications. This helps create a seamless digital workplace and enables the “digital yard” vision.

Cognizant offers a full suite of business and technology mobile integration services for organizations at all stages of digital and mobile maturity. For clients who have already implemented DWM, we can help:

  • Extend the capabilities of DWM by leveraging its future-ready, cloud-based architecture to help onboard new technologies
  • Integrate with any data platform and systems to retrieve important business data
  • Leverage the modular service module to reduce the need for custom development needed to fulfill future business requirements

