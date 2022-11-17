Digital Workforce Mobility

Cognizant’s DWM leverages core industrial mobility features such as unified communication, digital documentation, automated workflows and real-time reporting and notifications. This helps create a seamless digital workplace and enables the “digital yard” vision.
Cognizant offers a full suite of business and technology mobile integration services for organizations at all stages of digital and mobile maturity. For clients who have already implemented DWM, we can help:
- Extend the capabilities of DWM by leveraging its future-ready, cloud-based architecture to help onboard new technologies
- Integrate with any data platform and systems to retrieve important business data
- Leverage the modular service module to reduce the need for custom development needed to fulfill future business requirements