Guidewire Cloud Solution
Features
Modular. Automated. Secure.
- Modular approach covering Claim Center, Billing Center, Policy Center and Data Hub
- Automated and secured blueprint with built-in resiliency, availability and scalability for rapid deployments
- Fully managed by Cognizant’s Managed Services
- Integrated with Cognizant’s Cloud 360 automated service delivery platform
- End-to-end offering delivered by Cognizant’s Cloud Steps Transformational Framework
Benefits
The digital hub of your P&C operation
Guidewire becomes your central source for all critical customer and financial data, rate and product definitions, workflows and business rules across all lines of business. It enables you to:
- Respond faster and better to market opportunities and challenges
- Develop single, comprehensive views of brokers and customers
- Integrate customer, transaction and financial data
- Automate core processes
Minimal business disruption
Cognizant’s proven cloud transition methodology accelerates your move to Guidewire while minimizing business disruption. The framework’s accelerators include prebuilt solution blueprints and patterns, migration tools, factory models, performance dashboards, a governance framework and integrated change management.
Greater efficiency and management
The Guidewire solution is integrated with Cognizant’s automated service delivery framework for even greater efficiencies and cloud infrastructure management. And AWS resiliency, high availability and on-demand scalability are built into the solution.
Center of excellence
Cognizant invests in capabilities, solution development and delivery accelerators for the Guidewire InsuranceSuite™. We also maintain a knowledge repository to facilitate, capture and disseminate solution delivery best practices.
Dedicated expertise
Cognizant’s Guidewire engagements are supported by the industry’s largest dedicated insurance practice: nearly 35,000 insurance industry experts certified across insurance domains and the software development lifecycle. We are an IT partner for 130-plus insurance clients globally, leading Guidewire-related services and implementations for more than 30 of those clients. Our Guidewire experience portfolio includes implementations, testing, data management, application managed services, mobile and portals and upgrades.
Our extensive AWS experience and deep Guidewire expertise enabled us to develop a robust industry-focused solution backed by the power of cloud availability, on-demand infrastructure scalability and configuration and economies of scale.
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
