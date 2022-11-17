Skip to main content Skip to footer
Guidewire Cloud Solution
Streamline and enhance P&C operations and process

Today’s property and casualty (P&C) insurers understand the importance of simplifying and modernizing their infrastructure to support new digital tools and minimize costs.
Cognizant’s fully managed Guidewire solution, delivered via the cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS), provides insurers with the core tools to manage the essential operations and administrative functions that support the P&C insurance lifecycle, including underwriting, policy, billing and claims.
The result: You can transform your operations, gain new market share, and engage customers and brokers more meaningfully and seamlessly.
Cognizant named an Industry Leader for Guidewire Services

Cognizant was named Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Peak Matrix® for Guidewire Service Providers 2020. This report highlights Cognizant's key solutions, success stories and strengths that helped differentiate it in the market.

Features

Modular. Automated. Secure.

  • Modular approach covering Claim Center, Billing Center, Policy Center and Data Hub
  • Automated and secured blueprint with built-in resiliency, availability and scalability for rapid deployments
  • Fully managed by Cognizant’s Managed Services
  • Integrated with Cognizant’s Cloud 360 automated service delivery platform
  • End-to-end offering delivered by Cognizant’s Cloud Steps Transformational Framework

Benefits

The digital hub of your P&C operation

Guidewire becomes your central source for all critical customer and financial data, rate and product definitions, workflows and business rules across all lines of business. It enables you to:

  • Respond faster and better to market opportunities and challenges
  • Develop single, comprehensive views of brokers and customers
  • Integrate customer, transaction and financial data
  • Automate core processes

Minimal business disruption

Cognizant’s proven cloud transition methodology accelerates your move to Guidewire while minimizing business disruption. The framework’s accelerators include prebuilt solution blueprints and patterns, migration tools, factory models, performance dashboards, a governance framework and integrated change management.

Greater efficiency and management

The Guidewire solution is integrated with Cognizant’s automated service delivery framework for even greater efficiencies and cloud infrastructure management. And AWS resiliency, high availability and on-demand scalability are built into the solution.

Center of excellence

Cognizant invests in capabilities, solution development and delivery accelerators for the Guidewire InsuranceSuite™. We also maintain a knowledge repository to facilitate, capture and disseminate solution delivery best practices.

Dedicated expertise

Cognizant’s Guidewire engagements are supported by the industry’s largest dedicated insurance practice: nearly 35,000 insurance industry experts certified across insurance domains and the software development lifecycle. We are an IT partner for 130-plus insurance clients globally, leading Guidewire-related services and implementations for more than 30 of those clients. Our Guidewire experience portfolio includes implementations, testing, data management, application managed services, mobile and portals and upgrades.

Our extensive AWS experience and deep Guidewire expertise enabled us to develop a robust industry-focused solution backed by the power of cloud availability, on-demand infrastructure scalability and configuration and economies of scale.

