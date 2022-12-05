Testimonials

MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT

“The new reconciliation has made my life much easier. The amount into the bank matches the daily payment report, so there’s no need to check manually in Excel. Even if I get behind with reconciliations, it's easier to catch up very quickly. Big thanks to everyone for your efforts!”

—Finance Officer, County FA

“To say this migration was a mammoth project is an understatement. It’s perceived as ‘one migration’ but in fact it had many different facets, including collaboration with 50 individual CFAs as well as the complexity of The FA’s own account set-ups. I'm really amazed by the collaborative efforts of all involved.”

—Payments Relationship Manager, Banking