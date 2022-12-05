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Testimonials

HEALTHCARE

Network Health builds a five-star culture of exceptional member experience

The capabilities of TriZetto myQNXT provided the foundation of our call center excellence initiative. The ability to quickly answer member queries made our bonus and incentive programs possible, and those have helped enhance exceptional experiences for our members."

—Jessica Vander Zanden, Vice President-Operations, Network Health

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PUBLIC SECTOR

NHS England drives digital transformation with ServiceNow CRM to add business value

“Cognizant do feel like they are part of our team; we all leave our badges at the door. The journey we have been on with Cognizant since we implemented ServiceNow has allowed us to deliver some fantastic outcomes to the wider NHS, having a positive impact on those that take care of our loved ones every single day. NHS England can be a complex organization and the knowledge that Cognizant have built up along the way has made a big difference to the velocity of our delivery and ensures we create the right thing, the right way, at the right time." 

—Stacey Whyte, ServiceNow Lead Product Owner, NHS England

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TRAVEL AND HOSPITALITY

Lufthansa Group soars to new heights with digital transformation

"Our vision at the Digital Hangar is to connect people with data. This is really the driver for all of our transformational work. When we started working with Cognizant, we understood immediately that we were on the same page and that we share a passion for high quality work and elegant technical solutions. We're really looking forward to working with Cognizant on more projects in the future" 

—Laura J. Hornbake, Head of Digital Analytics, Lufthansa Group

Lufthansa Group logo

BANKING AND FINANCIAL SERVICES

Cotality shifts to Google cloud

“I have been keeping a pulse on this complex migration over the last few weeks I have been very impressed with the teamwork, rigor, client care, planning and executional excellence that went into it.”Patrick Dodd, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cotality; “Huge kudos to the team for a VERY successful Tax GCP migration this weekend. Flawless execution and huge step forward for the business.”Jay Kingsley, President, Mortgage Solutions, Cotality; “Thank you, team, and well done in planning, preparing and now executing flawlessly! Great example of execution excellence despite all the challenges.”

—Cheema Waqas, Chief Enterprise Operations Officer, Cotality

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BANKING

Cotality modernizes its IT training program

“This is outstanding. Learners continue to give the GCP Fundamentals Program, and our team, high marks. Very, very good work!”

—Sr. Leader, Software Engineering, Cotality

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MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT

The Football Association transforms revenue management with a unified payments platform

“The new reconciliation has made my life much easier. The amount into the bank matches the daily payment report, so there’s no need to check manually in Excel. Even if I get behind with reconciliations, it's easier to catch up very quickly. Big thanks to everyone for your efforts!”

—Finance Officer, County FA

“To say this migration was a mammoth project is an understatement. It’s perceived as ‘one migration’ but in fact it had many different facets, including collaboration with 50 individual CFAs as well as the complexity of The FA’s own account set-ups. I'm really amazed by the collaborative efforts of all involved.”

—Payments Relationship Manager, Banking

The Footbaqll Association logo

HEALTHCARE

Adopting modern core platform drives Medicare plan growth

"In many technology projects designed to grow the business, we observed only slight improvements, so the juice didn’t seem to be worth the squeeze. With our migration onto EAM and Facets, we very early on saw a great return on the investment. Improvements in our work environment and performance have exceeded our expectations. We also see bigger and better opportunities on the horizon to continue our fight to make healthcare affordable for all."

—Charity Lambert, Principal Strategic Advisor

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BANKING

Storebrand Bank embraces automation to deliver instant customer value

“Cognizant demonstrated an impressive level of business acumen, offering deep insights into our processes and daily routines, and their strategic project management and forward-thinking development are exactly in line with our vision. These efforts have enhanced our current workflows and laid the groundwork for the expansion of our automation initiatives. We are excited about the potential of our growing partnership.”

—Joel Bill, Business Developer, Storebrand Bank AS

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FINANCIAL SERVICES

Property data provider improves average handling time by 24%

"Excellent work, team!" — Sedwin Vadukut, VP, Head of Performance Excellence, Cotality, "Love the regular success…and looking forward to celebrating the successful deployment of 24 additional clients. Great work!"— Waqas Cheema, Chief Enterprise Operations Officer, Cotality, "Congratulations! This is amazing!"

—Heike Hellwig, Senior VP, Head of Production & Delivery, Cotality

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CONSUMER GOODS

Mead Johnson Nutrition achieves global ERP transformation in 11 months

"This was a strategic project for Mead Johnson Nutrition and a critical enabler of our future vision. A tight deadline and short cutover window meant nothing could be left to chance. With exceptional planning and collaboration between Mead Johnson, Cognizant and SAP, we went live on time with no stop to manufacturing. Thanks to all who contributed to this highly successful project." 

—Chakravarthy Aravapalli, Regional CIO, EU and APJ—Mead Johnson Nutrition

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MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT

The Football Association levels up football education with digital learning hub

"The FA is committed to driving positive change both within the game and in wider society. The Learning Hub is an example of how we are living that commitment—providing an accessible and inclusive digital space to support everyone in English football to achieve their full potential. We needed the Learning Hub to offer a world-class digital experience, and that is what Cognizant has delivered—and continues to deliver—as our long-term digital transformation partner."

—Lucy Pearson, Head of Education, The FA

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CAPITAL MARKETS

NSDL’s new blockchain platform protects bond investors

"Launch of this platform will help establish the foundational blocks for building the DLT Blockchain infrastructure and pave the path for leveraging this next gen technology for innovation in Indian Capital Markets. Cognizant has been our trusted partner in building and maintaining this innovative platform." Sunil Batra, Executive Vice President and CTO, "We are extremely happy about our partnership with Cognizant team on this strategic initiative. This platform will bring greater transparency in debenture issuance and will encourage other players in the financial ecosystem to make the best use of technology.

—Padmaja Chunduru, Managing Director and CEO at NSDL

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HEALTHCARE

PacificSource cuts technical debt and raises member loyalty

“The recommendations, action plan and timelines exceeded our expectations and as a result, we had one of the most successful open enrollments in years.”

—Jane Hannabach, VP of Government Operations, PacificSource

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HEALTHCARE

No-disruption migration with robotic process automation

"The Cognizant Robotic Automation Services team was incredible. They understood the importance and urgency of our project and worked hand in hand with us to deliver elegant solutions for several complex problems, all within less than six weeks. They were extremely accommodating, helpful and knowledgeable. Cognizant has sustained that level of service and expertise long after implementation and continues to partner with us on process improvement efforts." 

—Jane Speyer, Director of Health Plan Operations, CareOregon

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HEALTHCARE

Quick call volume response increases patient collections

“Going through our call center really helped us get patients we may have never had records of before because they were paying cash. It allowed us to help them in other areas, too, because our financial assistance rating program is just not for pharmacy; it's also for their medical visits.”

—Charvatte Figard, Professional Billing Manager, MetroHealth

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AUTOMOTIVE

JSW MG Motor India creates an end-to-end customer journey

“We are extremely proud of Cognizant as a technology partner with JSW MG Motor India. I look forward to more ideas being generated and implemented through our joint innovation program.”

—Manish Patel, CIO, JSW MG Motor India

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TRAVEL AND HOSPITALITY

Entrada data hub delivers immediate ROI

“The PIH is now a foundational platform to enable the business to work with third-party agents in a truly digital manner, to increase bookings and reduce operational overheads.”

—Daniel Rode, General Manager Marketing & Technology, Entrada Travel Group

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MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT

England’s Football Association increases active fan accounts by 335%

“Throughout the partnership, Cognizant has mobilized a broad range of skills that have allowed us to engage directly with all the game’s participants, from players to coaches, fans and parents. That direct relationship has delivered a huge amount of value, including record levels of customer satisfaction within our organization.” John Pollard, Head of Product Management, The English Football Association; “For a digital transformation of this scale, it was crucial that we found a partner that had been there before. Cognizant have become a strategic ally, providing us with sports industry specialists to help shape our ambition as well as designing, building and managing the technology programs underpinning our entire organization.”

—Craig Donald, Chief Information Officer, The English Football Association

The Football Association logo

INSURANCE

AXA UK & Ireland sets a new standard in CO2 accounting and reporting

“Thanks to Cognizant’s careful research and model development, AXA UK & Ireland have visibility, for the first time, on the greenhouse gas emissions emanating from the powering of the in-scope IT estate. The new model and learnings are now informing our IT sourcing and system design decisions as well as feeding into a broader emissions reduction strategy that will help AXA deliver against net zero targets.”

—Gwenaël Fourré, Chief Operating Officer, AXA UK

AXA logo

MANUFACTURING

Etex modernizes its IT foundation for a new era of sustainable innovation

"I am deeply impressed by the professionalism and collaborative spirit of the joint project team comprising Etex, SAP and Cognizant. Their unwavering commitment and seamless coordination allowed us to successfully deliver this critical project on time, without any disruption to our business operations."

—Dirk Altgassen, Chief Data and Information Officer (CDIO), Etex

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MANUFACTURING

Fletcher Building Datahub propels business-wide innovation

"Seeing such positive results across various Fletcher Building businesses helps paint a picture for the rest of the organization. It illustrates that investment in these technologies brings with it positive benefits as well as helping bring everyone onboard with where the Datahub can take us."Joe Locandro, CIO, FletcherTech; "The technical challenge was immensely complex, so it was important to set clear business objectives right from the start. It was imperative there was clarity on how to manage the business journey so that we could then assess that the technology was delivering against the right aims."

—Michael Butler (Ngāti Rangitihi) GM Enterprise and Digital Services, FletcherTech

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HEALTHCARE

Health plan streamlines accreditation process with CareAdvance

"Without the implementation happening in under six months, we would not have been able to apply for the NCQA accreditation."

—Walter Briggs IV, Director of Information Technology and Project Development, PHP

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INFORMATION SERVICES

CoreLogic achieves rapid Power Automate migration

“Transparency through that process was important for us, we knew we were in a safe pair of hands that was going to deliver on what we needed to do. We always felt we understood the decisions we were being asked to make and that we had the expertise beside us to get us to where we needed to land.”

—Sarah Edwards, Executive of Operations, CoreLogic

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EDUCATION

OUP reduces risk and gets future-ready with modern IT estate

“Cognizant provided us with subject matter expertise to ensure we implemented the best approaches and technologies. They supported us from a thought leadership point of view as well as from a people and tools perspective in delivering a sequence of projects globally. We really couldn't have achieved the outcomes we have without them.”

—Graham Marsh, Portfolio Planning and Delivery, Oxford University Press

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MANUFACTURING

AVEVA orchestrates business transformation with Oracle

“We've achieved great things with Cognizant. We've met and exceeded our objectives with all of us working together as one team. We're continuing to partner on new projects, and I'm confident we'll achieve more great results in the future for AVEVA.” Kevin Cornwall, Chief Information Officer, AVEVA; "The key word for us was partnership. Cognizant understood what we were trying to achieve, and they had the experience in the highs and lows of such a large transformation project. They had the ability to adapt and to be agile, which was essential to our success."

—Alan Rattigan, ERP Program Director, AVEVA

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MANUFACTURING

Vorwerk prepares for growth with new digital sales platform

“This was one of the most successful go-lives of one of the largest projects I have seen in the last 35 years at Vorwerk. We had seven complex projects go live in one weekend with no significant errors. One key success factor was the collaboration between Vorwerk in Germany, Austria and France with Vorwerk International, Vorwerk Group IT, Cognizant and partners—all working together as a joint success team.”

—Holger Ehser, IT Manager, Vorwerk

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