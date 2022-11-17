Skip to main content Skip to footer
Carriers
Contact

Change has already arrived for carriers.

The benefits of transformation are many, but progress can be daunting for carriers facing complex logistics challenges. Our consultants are skilled in business processes as well as digital technologies. We’ll help you modernize step by step.
PROOF POINT
Eliminating backlog through automation

This U.K.-based transportation company erased its backlog in invoice processing through automation and reduced time to market for new project integrations by up to 30%.

Read the case study
TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Digital solutions that help providers prepare for growth.

Outbound logistics solutions

Turn your outbound logistics processes into a source of competitive advantage.

View solution
Analytics for logistics

Our solution accepts a vast range of inputs and produces supply chain metrics aimed at helping business users plan their logistics operations more effectively.

 

Digital tolling solution

Leverage the latest digital technology to provide real-time planning and routing for vehicles in transit.*

Pickup and delivery process visibility

Better manage on-time performance and improve customer service. Our offerings include real-time visibility into pickup and delivery of cargo and parcels.

*Digital tolling solution: Photo courtesy David C. Sullivan of Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo, LLC.

Additional capabilities

Streamline your operations

Cognizant offers solutions for carriers and infrastructure providers to help handle their fleet and asset management challenges. Our expertise helps you optimize loads, improve asset utilization, increase availability, and track maintenance and repair requirements. Offerings include:

  • Geo-fencing and geo-tagging of vehicles
  • Tracking, monitoring and reporting of vehicle movement using geo-spatial devices
  • Driver scorecard applications to indicate driver behavior and safety

Accelerate the digital roadway

Cognizant offers services in multiple areas of rail technology, including digital design, development, testing and support. Offerings include:

  • Onboard: Positive train control (PTC), automatic train protection (ATP), driver/machine interface, event recorders
  • Wayside/trackside: Intelligent wayside control, crossing control, jointless track circuit, automatic train operations, asset management
  • Control systems: Signaling and control center platforms
  • Rolling stock: Mechanical and electrical design
SHOWCASE

Featured work

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

ERP migration accelerates operations at Danzas
Read more
Multiple vehicles facilitate operation

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

Cloud migration optimizes ERC data performance
Read more
Moving data to cloud increases performance

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

Data analytics optimizes transportation equipment utilization
Read more
Transportation in hilly terrains

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

Data mining for efficient mining operations
Read more
Efficient mining practices
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

The future of transportation & logistics

The future offers a world of opportunities, but the transformation in T&L will require substantial steps and boldness.

Read more
Decision-making: The new frontier for automation

Decision process automation is a practical strategy to improve enterprise operations, enabling faster responses to rapidly changing conditions and identifying options for action.

Read more
Becoming a software-centric business: Best path forward in an uncertain world

Innovating in a post-pandemic world will pose new challenges—from unpredictable shifts in customer behavior to development teams that work from home.

Read more
Making Industry 4.0 real

This guide lights a path to achieving digital transformation in manufacturing, from resolving organizational challenges to unleashing human abilities.

Read more
TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Aditya Pathak

VP and Head of Automotive, Transportation and Logistics

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.