Cognizant offers solutions for carriers and infrastructure providers to help handle their fleet and asset management challenges. Our expertise helps you optimize loads, improve asset utilization, increase availability, and track maintenance and repair requirements. Offerings include:
- Geo-fencing and geo-tagging of vehicles
- Tracking, monitoring and reporting of vehicle movement using geo-spatial devices
- Driver scorecard applications to indicate driver behavior and safety
Accelerate the digital roadway
Cognizant offers services in multiple areas of rail technology, including digital design, development, testing and support. Offerings include:
- Onboard: Positive train control (PTC), automatic train protection (ATP), driver/machine interface, event recorders
- Wayside/trackside: Intelligent wayside control, crossing control, jointless track circuit, automatic train operations, asset management
- Control systems: Signaling and control center platforms
- Rolling stock: Mechanical and electrical design
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
