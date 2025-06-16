Enterprise GIS & Geospatial Solutions
<h3>Location intelligence for real-world complexity </h3> <p>In a fast-changing world, organizations need more than maps. You need spatial intelligence – integrated, scalable and built to adapt. </p> <p>Cognizant delivers enterprise GIS and geospatial solutions that connect data, people, and systems. From modernizing legacy platforms to generating real-time insights with AI, IoT and Generative AI, we help you rewire your operations with precision and intelligence at scale. </p> <p>By turning location-rich data into actionable intelligence and connecting it with your core systems, we help you streamline field operations, predict and prevent asset failures, boost service reliability, and reduce costs. </p> <p>Whether you’re tackling decarbonization, resilience or growth— across utilities, telecoms, energy and beyond—our expertise and partner ecosystem empower you to move faster and deliver measurable outcomes by taking the right action, in the right place, at the right time.</p>
<h3><b>Real-world results that deliver impact</b></h3>
<h2>99.9%</h2> <p>data accuracy.</p>
<h2>75%</h2> <p>improvement in data processing efficiency.</p>
<h2>35%</h2> <p>improvement in asset tracking accuracy.</p>
<h2>40%</h2> <p>reduction in operational costs.</p>
<h3>Enabling intelligent operations across industries</h3> <p>With 20+ years of GIS innovation and cross-sector delivery, we support the full GIS lifecycle—from strategy and implementation to data services and managed support—helping organizations modernize spatial systems, automate workflows and drive transformation.</p>
<h3>What you’ll unlock with Cognizant </h3> <p>Transform how you capture, use and scale geospatial intelligence—with faster insights, lower costs and more responsive operations. Backed by global delivery expertise and scalable platforms, we help you move with confidence.</p>
<h3>Meet our network of global technology partners</h3> <p>We collaborate with leading technology partners to deliver scalable, intelligent, and future-ready GIS solutions across industries.</p>
<h5 style="text-align: left;"><span class="text-primary"> <span class="text-bold">Cognizant is the first Global Systems Integrator to be recognized by Esri to provide UN implementation services</span></span></h5>
<h3>Turning geospatial vision into measurable impact</h3> <p>Discover how Cognizant is helping global leaders act faster, operate smarter, cut costs, and drive smarter decisions.</p>
<h3><b>Latest news and insights</b></h3> <p>Stay one step ahead. Explore the latest insights, trends and news shaping the world of IoT and engineering.</p>
<h3><b>Leading the way</b></h3> <p>Led by experts who have helped global enterprises unlock the full power of GIS for over 20 years.</p>
<h3>Ready to make location your strategic advantage? Let’s talk</h3> <p>Enterprise GIS is no longer just a mapping tool – it’s a platform for smarter planning, faster response and future-ready infrastructure. </p> <p>Let’s discuss how location intelligence from Cognizant can drive your business forward.</p>
