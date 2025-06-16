Enterprise GIS & Geospatial Solutions

<h3>Location intelligence for real-world complexity </h3> <p>In a fast-changing world, organizations need more than maps. You need spatial intelligence – integrated, scalable and built to adapt. </p> <p>Cognizant delivers enterprise GIS and geospatial solutions that connect data, people, and systems. From modernizing legacy platforms to generating real-time insights with AI, IoT and Generative AI, we help you rewire your operations with precision and intelligence at scale. </p> <p>By turning location-rich data into actionable intelligence and connecting it with your core systems, we help you streamline field operations, predict and prevent asset failures, boost service reliability, and reduce costs. </p> <p>Whether you’re tackling decarbonization, resilience or growth— across utilities, telecoms, energy and beyond—our expertise and partner ecosystem empower you to move faster and deliver measurable outcomes by taking the right action, in the right place, at the right time.</p>