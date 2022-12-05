Cognizant Innovation Network
Work with an AI builder
The Innovation Network's initial investment focus spans the technologies driving the most significant transformation in enterprise operations today. From frontier AI models and agentic systems to next-generation cloud and cybersecurity infrastructure, portfolio companies are selected for their potential to create meaningful, scalable impact for enterprise clients.
Learn how to join the Cognizant Innovation Network.
Ready to bring next-generation innovation to your enterprise, or build the next breakthrough with Cognizant behind you?