The Cognizant Innovation Network is Cognizant's corporate investment arm, focused on backing early- to mid-stage enterprise software startups. The initiative creates a direct pipeline from startup innovation to enterprise-scale implementation, enabling Cognizant to identify breakthrough technologies and integrate them into solutions for its Global 2000 client base faster than ever before. The Cognizant Innovation Network works in concert with Cognizant's AI Lab, which identifies and validates the most promising innovations. While the AI Lab focuses on original research and IP development, the Innovation Network supports startups turning those innovations into enterprise-ready products—helping clients scale next-generation technologies into real-world use faster and more securely.