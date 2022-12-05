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Cognizant Innovation Network
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The Cognizant Innovation Network is Cognizant's corporate investment arm, focused on backing early- to mid-stage enterprise software startups. The initiative creates a direct pipeline from startup innovation to enterprise-scale implementation, enabling Cognizant to identify breakthrough technologies and integrate them into solutions for its Global 2000 client base faster than ever before.
The Cognizant Innovation Network works in concert with Cognizant's AI Lab, which identifies and validates the most promising innovations. While the AI Lab focuses on original research and IP development, the Innovation Network supports startups turning those innovations into enterprise-ready products—helping clients scale next-generation technologies into real-world use faster and more securely.

Work with an AI builder

Early access to what's next

Don't wait for innovation to reach maturity. The Cognizant Innovation Network embeds you in the startup ecosystem where the next wave of AI breakthroughs is being built—giving your organization a first-mover advantage before disruption arrives.

AI spend that delivers measurable returns

Translate AI investment into real financial outcomes. Portfolio companies are evaluated for their ability to deliver productivity gains, smarter decisions and enhanced risk management—so every solution the Network backs is designed to show up on your bottom line.

Enterprise-ready, not experiment-ready

Cognizant's 30+ years of enterprise implementation expertise means startup innovations don't reach clients as prototypes. The Innovation Network validates, scales and deploys solutions that are ready for the demands of global enterprise from day one.

A powerful ecosystem for mutual growth

Portfolio companies gain access to Cognizant's Global 2000 client base and deep industry expertise. Clients gain access to a curated set of proven, high-potential technologies. The Innovation Network creates compounding value for everyone in the ecosystem.

$4.5 trillion

Potential US labor productivity value unlocked by AI (Cognizant "New work, new world 2026")

30+ years

Anticipating technology shifts and building enterprise-ready solutions for clients worldwide

Global 2000

The scale of Cognizant's client base that portfolio companies gain access to through the Network

The Innovation Network's initial investment focus spans the technologies driving the most significant transformation in enterprise operations today. From frontier AI models and agentic systems to next-generation cloud and cybersecurity infrastructure, portfolio companies are selected for their potential to create meaningful, scalable impact for enterprise clients.

"Enterprises cannot afford to wait for innovation to mature before they act—and neither can we. The Cognizant Innovation Network ensures we are embedded in the startup ecosystem where the next wave of AI breakthroughs is being built, and positions us to convert those breakthroughs into measurable enterprise value."

— Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer, Cognizant

Ravi Kumar, CEO, Cognizant
Operationalizing standards through the trust framework

"The goal is to help organizations translate AI spend into measurable financial returns through productivity gains, smarter decisions and enhanced risk management. This is core to our growth strategy as an AI builder: turning breakthrough innovation into enterprise-ready solutions that drive real business value."

— Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer and Innovation Network Lead, Cognizant

Jatin Dalal, CFO & Innovation Network Lead, Cognizant

Learn how to join the Cognizant Innovation Network.

Ready to bring next-generation innovation to your enterprise, or build the next breakthrough with Cognizant behind you?

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