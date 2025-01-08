Intelligent Automotive & Mobility

<h3>From visionary concepts to future-ready mobility</h3> <p>The world of automotive has reached a crossroads. Future leaders need to deliver seamless mobility experiences, smarter vehicles and sustainable transport systems.</p> <p>Take innovation up a gear. Build next-gen intelligent, connected, software-defined vehicles with embedded AI, digital twins, edge computing and cloud-native platforms.</p> <p>Optimize development cycles, de-risk innovation and reimagine customer experiences with a trusted partner by your side. Our virtual validation capabilities let you act quicker and smarter, reducing costs, complexity and time-to-market.</p> <p>Whether it’s inside, outside or beyond the vehicle, Cognizant helps you move faster—with purpose.</p>