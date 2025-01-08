Intelligent Automotive & Mobility
<h3>From visionary concepts to future-ready mobility</h3> <p>The world of automotive has reached a crossroads. Future leaders need to deliver seamless mobility experiences, smarter vehicles and sustainable transport systems.</p> <p>Take innovation up a gear. Build next-gen intelligent, connected, software-defined vehicles with embedded AI, digital twins, edge computing and cloud-native platforms.</p> <p>Optimize development cycles, de-risk innovation and reimagine customer experiences with a trusted partner by your side. Our virtual validation capabilities let you act quicker and smarter, reducing costs, complexity and time-to-market.</p> <p>Whether it’s inside, outside or beyond the vehicle, Cognizant helps you move faster—with purpose.</p>
OUR IMPACT
Real-world outcomes, redefining performance at every turn
<h2>86%</h2> <p>of defects detected earlier using virtual and hardware-in-loop (HIL) testing.</p>
<h2>20-25%</h2> <p>faster validation time, accelerating development and market readiness.</p>
<h2>60%</h2> <p>improvement in efficiency of testing connected car features.</p>
<h2>40%</h2> <p>improvement in early defect discovery, leading to higher product quality.</p>
CORE CAPABILITIES
<h3>Driving innovation across domains</h3> <p>With more than 30 years of experience and over 9,000 automotive engineers, we bring together software, hardware and system expertise to deliver breakthrough solutions across the full mobility ecosystem—built for real-world impact.</p>
WHY COGNIZANT
<h3>What you’ll unlock with Cognizant</h3> <p>Cognizant helps you transform mobility with end-to-end solutions that deliver intelligence, resilience and speed at every step of the journey—backed by global innovation labs, an extensive partner network, and scalable delivery models.</p>
OUR PARTNERS
<h3>Meet our network of global partners</h3> <p>From software-defined vehicles to autonomous platforms, we co-create with industry leaders to engineer next-gen mobility that moves markets and transforms experiences.</p>
<h5 style="padding-top: 30px;"><span class="text-bold">Strategic acquisitions fueling mobility innovation</span></h5> <p>Now part of Cognizant, Cognizant Mobility (formerly ESG mobility) and Mobica bring deep expertise across software-defined vehicles, embedded platforms, and edge-to-cloud engineering. These strategic acquisitions strengthen our nearshore delivery presence in Germany and Poland—helping clients accelerate intelligent product development with greater speed, scale, and precision.</p>
FEATURED WORK
<h3>Performance in motion</h3> <p>See how industry leaders are accelerating innovation with Cognizant.</p>
NEWS AND INSIGHTS
<h3>Latest news and insights</h3> <p>Stay one step ahead. Explore the latest insights, trends and news shaping the world of IoT and engineering.</p>
LEADERSHIP
<h3>Leading the way</h3> <p>Our team brings decades of industry experience, combining deep engineering expertise with strategic vision.</p>
<h3>Ready to build your next automotive breakthrough? Let’s talk</h3> <p>Delivering the future of mobility takes deep expertise, agile development and real-world engineering experience.</p> <p>We’re ready to help you move faster, smarter and more sustainably. Let’s talk about your intelligent automotive and mobility goals.</p>
