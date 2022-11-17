Connectivity
Cognizant provides consultancy on all aspects of Vehicle-2-X communications, including:
- V2I (vehicle-to-infrastructure)
- V2N (vehicle-to-network)
- V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle)
- V2P (vehicle-to-pedestrian)
- V2D (vehicle-to-device)
- V2G (vehicle-to-grid)
We offer complete engineering services for E/E software development in conjunction with in-vehicle connected car functions.
Cognizant combines automotive industry domain expertise with our capabilities in user interface design, mobility, social media and analytics to develop a wide range of digital automotive applications. This includes everything from systems that fine tune manufacturing and supply chain processes to mobile apps that enhance the user experience in next-generation EVs.
We help unify the automotive manufacturing ecosystem to create more intelligent and agile back-end systems that are easier to troubleshoot and maintain. Utilizing the latest cloud architectures, mobility and predictive analytics, we help manufactures unlock new efficiencies and effectiveness. Clients achieve greater agility and can typically reduce spend on internal IT maintenance.
Cognizant’s software and hardware testing teams have years of domain experience working with automotive manufacturers, OEMs and suppliers in North America, Europe and Asia. Our testing and integration teams provide functional, unit, integration and system testing for a wide range of automotive products including:
- Anti-lock braking systems
- Instrument clusters
- EV charging stations
- Heads-up displays (HUDs); and more
