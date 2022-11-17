Cognizant UtilityOne Insights is a completely integrated platform that enables a single view of customer, skill and availability based on assignment and the best possible interaction with customers through analytics-based insights. It is primarily built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform and can be offered either as a hosted platform on premises or cloud—or offered as services depending on the client’s needs and existing infrastructure.



With UtilityOne Insights, integration is straightforward with existing enterprise CIS (Customer Information System) applications, customer telephony, and third-party communication applications for email, print and SMS. Our consultants and services team is available to help integration with other customer backend systems such as collections and revenue protection applications.