UtilityOne Insights
Customer engagement remains a top concern of utility executives worldwide, and for good reason. With renewables and alternate energy sources on the rise, leading utilities must now compete with a host of digital startups. This in turn is forcing them to re-evaluate their infrastructure and upgrade systems and processes that have long been ignored—including CRM systems.
As more utilities embark on a journey to transform the customer experience, the greater the need for tight integration across customer touchpoints becomes clear. From customer service and workforce optimization to billing, payment and debt collection, Cognizant UtilityOne Insights helps you:
    • Create a scalable system landscape that easily integrates with legacy applications
    • Increase customer satisfaction across all devices and lower cost of ownership. Easily integrate with legacy customer applications
    • Lower turnaround time of customer calls
    • Upsell and cross-sell customers with related products and services of interest

Cognizant UtilityOne Insights is a completely integrated platform that enables a single view of customer, skill and availability based on assignment and the best possible interaction with customers through analytics-based insights. It is primarily built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform and can be offered either as a hosted platform on premises or cloud—or offered as services depending on the client’s needs and existing infrastructure.

With UtilityOne Insights, integration is straightforward with existing enterprise CIS (Customer Information System) applications, customer telephony, and third-party communication applications for email, print and SMS. Our consultants and services team is available to help integration with other customer backend systems such as collections and revenue protection applications.

Connect cross-channel behavior

UtilityOne Insights includes services and solutions that help utilities obtain a single customer view in their contact centers. This helps them reduce call handling times, decrease costs and improve customer satisfaction. Among them are:

  • Unified Agent Experience: This feature provides an integrated view of the customer so that the agent is always armed with the right information, including key data points and guided scripts.
  • Unified Customer View: By assimilating information from systems across a typical customer operations landscape, this feature gives agents valuable insights and begins every customer interaction with the right information at hand. 
  • Custom Customer Routing: This feature routes all types of incoming work items, including voice, email, SMS and leads, to the most qualified agent available.
  • Data-Driven Insights: Creates proactive experiences by determining the next-best interaction with customers based on prior analytical insights.

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

