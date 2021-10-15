<h3>Drive innovation and outcomes with Cognizant + AWS</h3>
<h5><span class="text-primary">Cognizant works with global enterprises, across all industries to build robust, modern and secure digital platforms on AWS cloud, enabling them to accelerate innovation, scale business services and improve operational agility.</span></h5>
<h5><span class="text-primary">As a premier AWS partner, Cognizant advances your digital transformation journey through core modernization. We drive efficiencies, unlock new business opportunities and provide richer customer experiences through cloud consulting, migration and operational improvements.</span></h5>
<h5><span class="text-primary">Let our experts help you use AWS cloud technology to improve time to market and lower your organizational costs.</span></h5>
Capabilities
<p style="text-align: center;"><span class="h1" style="padding-right: 12.0px;">15,000</span> trained AWS practitioners</p>
<p style="text-align: center;"><span class="h1" style="padding-right: 12.0px;">18,000</span> AWS certifications and counting</p>
Offerings
Maximize digital transformation
Cognizant offers an array of AWS-based service offerings to securely transform your digital core, maximize enterprise-wide transformation and drive innovation. We leverage our in-depth skills and cross-industry experience in data, applications, security and compliance, proprietary tools, frameworks and accelerators.
Featured work
<h3 style="text-align: left;">Industry solutions</h3>
Get up-and-running quickly with our industry-specific prebuilt, out of the box solutions.
Latest thinking
<h3 style="text-align: justify;">Accelerators</h3>
<p style="text-align: left;">Our tools and accelerators help organizations evaluate health and cloud-readiness of applications, reverse engineer application code, design and deploy microservices, speed up time-to-value, and extract maximum value at every stage in the cloud journey.</p>
Competencies
Sought-after credentials
Cognizant has earned certifications from AWS in multiple competencies, ranging from industry-specific areas such as Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences to functional specialties such as migration, serverless architectures and CloudFormation.
Partner awards and analyst recognitions
<h5> Global GSI Migration Partner of the Year - 2023 </h5> <p>Recognizes top AWS Partners with the Migration Competency that have demonstrated expertise in customer migrations to the AWS cloud. Judged based on number, value and on-time delivery of migrations.</p>
<h5> Industry Partner of the Year – Healthcare and Life Sciences - 2023</h5> <p>The award recognizes top AWS Partner with the Healthcare or Life Sciences Competency that delivers innovative mission-based wins for healthcare customers.</p>
<h5> Industry Partner of the Year for Auto and Manufacturing - 2024</h5> <p>The award recognizes partners with the AWS Automotive or Manufacturing Competency who helped automotive and manufacturing customers accelerate their transformation through purpose-built cloud capabilities and deep industry expertise.</p>
<h5> Industry Partner of the Year for Retail - 2024</h5> <p>The award recognizes partners with the AWS Retail Competency who provide innovative offerings that accelerate retailers’ modernization and innovation journey across all areas in the enterprise.</p>
Acquisitions
<p style="text-align: center;">To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:</p>
<h3 style="text-align: center;"><a href="https://aws.amazon.com/partners/cognizant/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">AWS</a></h3>
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.