  1. Services title Digital Transformation Services | Cognizant
  2. Cloud Solutions title Cloud Migration, Management & Advisory Services | Cognizant
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STRATEGIC PARTNER

Innovate faster with AWS cloud

OrderServ—powering the experience for Yum Brands

OrderServ®—a feature-rich digital ordering platform hosted on AWS—streamlines operations for our clients. YUM Brands in Trinidad & Tobago shares how it achieved impressive ITP conversion rates and boosted revenue through larger digital orders.

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<h3>Drive innovation and outcomes with Cognizant + AWS</h3>
<h5><span class="text-primary">Cognizant works with global enterprises, across all industries to build robust, modern and secure digital platforms on AWS cloud, enabling them to accelerate innovation, scale business services and improve operational agility.</span></h5>
<h5><span class="text-primary">As a premier AWS partner, Cognizant advances your digital transformation journey through core modernization. We drive efficiencies, unlock new business opportunities and provide richer customer experiences through cloud consulting, migration and operational improvements.</span></h5>
<h5><span class="text-primary">Let our experts help you use AWS cloud technology to improve time to market and lower your organizational costs.</span></h5>
Driving transformative business outcomes with AWS cloud
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Unlock immediate success and long-term value in the cloud.
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Achieve extraordinary functionality and predictable business outcomes

Accelerate AWS adoption with end-to-end intelligence. Get the right platform, applications and user experiences, plus the enhanced operations and performance innovation your organization needs today.

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We’re a Contact Center Intelligence Consulting Partner
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Learn more about our credentials and success stories transforming contact centers with AWS AI/ML services.
Delivering intelligent CX with Unum, AWS & Cognizant
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Hear experts from Unum, AWS and Cognizant discuss the future of customer experience, including latest trends, insights and actionable strategies to help your business enhance its CX program.
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Capabilities

Cloud Consult

Speed growth with agile cloud solutions

As an AWS Telco Competency Partner, Cognizant is ready to take your company to the next level. Transform your business, operations, and experience with our engineering services and software solutions. Whether your goal is to become a leader in the market for digital connectivity or to streamline the content value chain, we deliver the solutions and scalability that help your business thrive.
Cloud Migrate

Accelerate your move to the cloud

Cognizant’s Cloud Migrate is a comprehensive offering that helps you execute your AWS cloud migration strategy by transforming platforms, applications and data. We use a structured, risk-mitigated approach for full-stack migration that includes apps, infrastructure, security and DevOps.
Cloud Operate

Deliver agile cloud operations with AWS

Cognizant’s AWS Cloud Operate helps organizations manage and optimize their cloud infrastructure using our Integrated Cloud Management Platform (ICMP), frameworks and AWS best practices. The framework is designed around four tenets of governance—financial, technology, service and security, and regulatory—to mitigate risks, maximize innovation and achieve faster time to market.

We’re using AI/ML to automate cloud management services end to end, including monitoring and notification, provisioning and orchestration, configuration management, governance, security, application performance management and optimization services. This ensures cost savings, improved agility, a better user experience and enhanced security.

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<p style="text-align: center;"><span class="h1" style="padding-right: 12.0px;">15,000</span>&nbsp;trained AWS practitioners</p>
<p style="text-align: center;"><span class="h1" style="padding-right: 12.0px;">18,000</span>&nbsp;AWS certifications and counting</p>
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Offerings

Maximize digital transformation

Cognizant offers an array of AWS-based service offerings to securely transform your digital core, maximize enterprise-wide transformation and drive innovation. We leverage our in-depth skills and cross-industry experience in data, applications, security and compliance, proprietary tools, frameworks and accelerators.
Application modernization

Transform your applications

Cognizant Application Modernization builds smarter migration roadmaps and strategies enabling businesses to be agile, resilient, secured and cost effective through industry standards frameworks, tools and platforms.

The offering includes:

  • Migration assessments and transformation recommendations through our Shared Services Platform ecosystem, inclusive of Upshift, its plugins and container deployment platform (CDP)
  • Migration process acceleration through our AWS’s migration acceleration partner (MAP) program
  • Landing zone inclusive of DevOps pipelines, serverless computing models & micro services architecture with containers, Cloud native and non-native as appropriate

Move & Modernize combines AWS’s latest tooling and automation with Cognizant’s application modernization, app management and cloud management capabilities, delivering end-to-end cloud transformation and driving a superior customer experience on AWS.

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Data modernization

Analyze data, gain insights

Enterprises feel the need to use data as their competitive advantage. We live in a data economy and digitally native companies are setting the bar.

  • AI Data Modernization methods: Leverage data reference model that enterprises can use to reimagine their data and analytics foundation, using a set of attributes that will help modernize their data ecosystem in a structured way. This accelerates time to market by 30-70%, reduces total cost of data by 40% and realizes value in 3 to 6 months.
  • BigDecision: Data Modernization Services platform/workbenches built on micro services architecture that accelerates the journey to AWS cloud by adopting a configurable approach rather than a coding paradigm.
  • Intelligent Data Works: Intelligent Data Works is a data foundry that comes with a collection of accelerators, tools and frameworks that help customers to migrate their legacy data structures and code with a custom build option to business specific scenarios on the AWS Cloud.
Platform modernization

Modernize and optimize legacy platforms

Cognizant offers out-of-the-box services with built-in new-age AWS technologies to modernize the legacy infrastructure platforms. Offerings include:

  • Migration acceleration and readiness: Assess, build and migrate legacy workloads quickly and methodically, leveraging automation and specialized tools via AWS Migration Acceleration Partner (MAP) Program of AWS.
  • Windows modernization: Leveraging our Windows Modernization Studio, we help enterprises with large Windows estate and software that are end-of-life to migrate on to AWS Cloud Native such as SQL Server on Windows to SQL server on Linux on AWS, SQL Server on Windows to Amazon Aurora, .NET to containers/Amazon EC2 container service, .NET to Micro-services and .NET to AWS Lambda serverless migrate on to AWS Cloud.
  • Cloud contact center: Modernize your contact center by using Amazon’s full AI slate (Polly, Lex, Rekognition), which integrates with AWS Connect.
  • Connected ecosystem: Increase operational efficiency, boost security and compliance and improve overall CX using smart solutions that leverage AWS IoT core, Amazon FreeRTOS, AWS Greengrass and AWS Cognito on AWS Cloud.
  • Cognizant AWS workspaces: Simplify workspace environment with virtual desktops at scale, available anywhere and anytime on any device, powered by AWS Workspaces.
  • Compliant cloud: Leverage our expertise in architecting a highly scalable, available and agile AWS infrastructure, certified with security and industry compliance using robust Cloud Native services from AWS.
  • Cloud economics: Optimize your cloud with minimum spend. Our cyclic framework ensures all aspects of due diligence, assessment, risk analysis, business impact and change management handled flawlessly with significant cost savings.
  • Mainframe modernization: Migrate and modernize mainframe applications on to AWS Cloud that encompasses Mainframe Rehost Strategy, APIzation, Optimization, DevOps and Data Modernization integrated with industry-standard tools to reduce cost and risk.
  • Hybrid Cloud accelerator: The modernization journey that native AWS architectures makes possible can be accelerated within on-premise environment and transformed into cloud-ready workloads with AWS outposts. As an AWS Outposts Partner, Cognizant will work with clients to re-architect complex enterprise IT workloads to modernize and support their on-premise and cloud-based infrastructure.
VMware migration and modernization

Reimagine VMware estate on AWS with us

Transform your IT landscape and unlock the full potential of the cloud with Cognizant's proven VMware to AWS migration and modernization services. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and VMware expert, we combine cutting-edge automation, industry-specific solutions and deep technical expertise to deliver seamless migrations, optimized operations and innovative outcomes.

Cognizant’s VMware to AWS migration and modernization services provide the expertise, tools and support you need to achieve your cloud goals by delivering measurable results with automated solutions.

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INSURANCE

An insurance leader's integrated multi-boutique success through AWS hosted BpaaS platform

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OIL & GAS

TGS gets the right data at the right time

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TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

ERC sets digital tolling solution benchmark

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<h3 style="text-align: left;">Industry solutions</h3>
Get up-and-running quickly with our industry-specific prebuilt, out of the box solutions.
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MANUFACTURING

Connected Factories

Learn how a modular service offering helps manufacturers uncover and visualize continuous insights to cut costs, improve productivity and design next-generation products.

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LIFE SCIENCES

Cognizant® Clinical Data Insights

Ensure actionable outcomes with real-time, proactive and regulatory-compliant risk assessment and global trial oversight.

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INSURANCE

Guidewire on AWS

Provide your insurance clients availability, scalability and agility with Guidewire platform on AWS.

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BANKING

Temenos on AWS

Gain strong competitive advantage and improved banking processes with complete suite of Temenos hosted on AWS.

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HEALTHCARE

Trizetto/Facets®

A next-generation solution that integrates consumer, care, claims and revenue management in a flexible platform.

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HEALTHCARE

AWS Health Lake

Cognizant Healthcare Industry+ has been selected as a launch partner for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Lake.

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MANUFACTURING

Facilities Management™

Integrate multiple existing systems and sensors in any facility to provide analytical and timely insights to all stakeholders, on a universal facilities management dashboard.

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MANUFACTURING

Fleet Management™

Cognizant combines industry leadership with digital acumen to help carriers, fleet operators and railway operators create efficient, productive and reliable transportation ecosystems.

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Industry solutions
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Latest thinking

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Rewiring the BFSI core: Unlocking AI-ready operations through mainframe modernization

Know how BFSI enterprises can redefine modernization to enable AI-ready and cloud-native operating models.

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Realizing the real business impact of generative AI

Generative AI will be a game changer for businesses that unlock its true potential. Our latest paper with AWS unpacks the hype surrounding this new evolution of AI, offering practical advice and key insights to help fast-track your generative AI journey.

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API modernization: A novel approach pays dividends

Learn why application integration is one of the most important capabilities for a modern enterprise.

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The tech investments needed to ride the mRNA wave

Find out how mRNA therapies could fundamentally change the pharma value chain, with the support of bio-platforms, digital twins, IoT, blockchain and a robust IT infrastructure.

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Focus on priority business outcomes with AWS cloud

Understand why regardless of the cloud adoption level of an organization, leaders must be empowered to focus on priority business outcomes.

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<h3 style="text-align: justify;">Accelerators</h3>
<p style="text-align: left;">Our tools and accelerators help organizations evaluate health and cloud-readiness of applications, reverse engineer application code, design and deploy microservices, speed up time-to-value, and extract maximum value at every stage in the cloud journey.</p>
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Cognizant AppLens™

A one-stop assessment platform to evaluate application health and determine cloud-readiness of application workloads. It enables debt elimination opportunities through application healing and automation, as well as measuring business KPIs and outcomes.

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Cloud Steps

An end-to-end, AI/ML-based cloud transformational framework covering the entire life cycle of cloud—including strategizing, planning, modernizing, operating and optimizing. It includes a rich set of reusable assets, accelerators and third-party tools for rapid hybrid cloud adoption.

SkyGrade
SkyGrade

Cognizant® Skygrade™ simplifies modernization, migration and management of your cloud platforms and applications. Our platform accelerates time to value, improves cloud efficiency and reduces complexity across multi-cloud and edge estates.

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Hybrid Cloud Manager

A technology stack that automates cloud spend optimization, governance, operations, self-service catalog and unified reporting for hyper-scalers and private clouds.

Backend machines
Cognizant FlowSource

Unified developer experience platform that Integrates and accelerates every stage of the software development lifecycle (SDLC). Design and launch high-quality new products and features faster, while avoiding downstream technical debt.

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Zero Deviation Lifecycle (ZDLC)

A set of software engineering tools that can reverse-engineer application code and run-time behavior into industry-standard views and models. It models a precise picture of legacy systems that provide alignment between business and IT.

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Competencies

Sought-after credentials

Cognizant has earned certifications from AWS in multiple competencies, ranging from industry-specific areas such as Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences to functional specialties such as migration, serverless architectures and CloudFormation.
Cloud operations services

Operating at scale

As an AWS Cloud Operations Services Competency launch partner, Cognizant has demonstrated five fundamental cloud solution areas—Cloud Governance, Cloud Financial Management, Monitoring & Observability, Compliance & Auditing and Operation Management. We deliver high-quality solutions and help customers to achieve the model to operate at scale.
Data and analytics

Faster, more informed decision-making

Business growth depends on outpacing markets and anticipating change—and data is at its core. Wherever you are on your journey, from aggregating data to building sophisticated AI models, AWS and Cognizant will meet you there.

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DevOps

Drive change faster

Partner with Cognizant and AWS to drive enterprise digital transformation at scale. Leverage our DevOps advisory, transformation and execution services through all stages of the software development lifecycle to make a big impact across your entire organization.

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Education

Deliver standout digital learning experiences

Partner with AWS and Cognizant to take your learning platform to the next level. Designed to enhance education and drive outcomes, our education services range from consulting and digital experience strategy to technology enablement, implementation and systems integration. Whether you’re a publisher, higher-ed institution or EdTech provider, our team’s expertise will expand your horizons.

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Energy

Solutions for the oil and gas industry

As an AWS Energy Competency Partner , Cognizant has demonstrated success in building solutions that help the oil and gas industry deliver more energy options, reduce costs and provide higher customer satisfaction. Our innovative cloud-based solutions enable energy providers to lift performance to new heights.

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Financial services

A proven track record

As an AWS Financial Services (FS) Competency Partner, Cognizant has demonstrated industry expertise, readily implemented solutions that align with AWS architectural best practices and has staff with AWS certifications. We have a proven track record of delivering the highest-quality AWS engagements for FS clients, demonstrated deep expertise in the FS domain on the AWS platform and delivered engagements seamlessly in the AWS cloud environment.

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Generative AI

Harnessing gen AI excellence

Cognizant stands at the forefront of gen AI innovation, expertly leveraging AWS technology to address complex challenges. With a deep understanding of artificial intelligence, Cognizant crafts bespoke solutions that harness the power of AWS’s advanced tools, ensuring clients benefit from intelligent, efficient and scalable outcomes. This expertise positions Cognizant as a leader in transforming industries through gen AI-driven strategies.

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Healthcare

Solutions for payers and providers

As an AWS Healthcare Competency Partner, Cognizant has demonstrated success in building solutions for healthcare payers and providers that securely store, process, transmit and analyze patient information. We give you access to innovative, cloud-based solutions with a proven track record of handling patient data and other health information adhering to compliance.

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High performance computing

Unlock the power of HPC

Cognizant’s AWS practice delivers high performance computing (HPC) solutions that include high performance solvers, platforms and workload management. Our extensive experience in healthcare, life sciences and insurance enables us to address the unique challenges and opportunities across these industries.

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Life sciences

Technical and customer sucesses

As an AWS Life Sciences Competency Partner, Cognizant has demonstrated technical and customer successes in building Life Sciences solutions on AWS. We can help you conduct drug discovery, manage clinical trials, engage in manufacturing and distribution activities, conduct research and development of novel genetic-based treatments and companion diagnostics.

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Machine learning and MLOps

Streamlined best practices

As an AWS Machine Learning and MLOps Competency Partner, Cognizant demonstrates the highest degree of competence in all aspects of ML for customer success. Our practices carry forward the integration of AWS machine learning technologies into release management, as well as continuous integration and development practices (CICD), software development and data engineering activities and operations. This ensures our customers obtain streamlined and enforced architectural best practices for model operationalization, repeatable efficiency and success at scale.

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Mainframe migration

Proven end-to-end capabilities

As an AWS Mainframe Migration Competency Partner, Cognizant delivers end-to-end migration of mainframe workloads to AWS, using proven mainframe modernization services, deep competencies in legacy technologies, in-house accelerators and partnerships. We start by building on core business requirements using incremental modernization methods for proven customer success to reduce risk and control change that affects all business stakeholders.

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Manufacturing

Begin your journey to an autonomous future

As an AWS Manufacturing Competency Partner, Cognizant helps companies implement Industry 4.0 technologies to improve production efficiency, speed to market and customer satisfaction, and create new business models.

Cognizant and AWS are developing an integrated manufacturing data platform, which will unify IT and OT systems on the cloud. This platform will utilize sensors, IoT, edge computing, data analytics and generative AI. The initiative aims to enable remote operations through a smart command center, leveraging digital technologies to achieve full automation of plant operations.

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Migration

Expertise in all phases

As an AWS Migration Competency Partner, Cognizant has deep experience helping businesses move successfully to AWS, through all phases of complex migration projects, discovery, planning, migration and operations. We focus on developing your internal skills and helping build the foundations for complex migrations to AWS. We are also experts in reducing friction when migrating legacy applications.

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SAP

Transform into a modern enterprise

As an AWS SAP Competency Partner, Cognizant has demonstrated highest level of specialization in SAP with deep AWS technical expertise and proven customer success in transformational SAP on AWS engagements. With our deep expertise, we can help you with seamless SAP deployments and rapid migrations on AWS, optimized operations with managed platform and contextualized industry specific SAP solutions on AWS.

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Software defined vehicles
Software for vehicles of tomorrow
As an AWS Software Defined Vehicles Competency Partner, Cognizant helps automotive manufacturers build the future of mobility with a flexible, software-driven vehicle architecture. Cognizant has demonstrated the highest level of industry and domain expertise with deep AWS technical knowledge to implement automotive industry solutions. Transform your products, business operations, and customer experiences with our engineering services and software solutions.
Telecom

Become a telco leader

As an AWS Telco Competency Partner, Cognizant is ready to take your company to the next level. Transform your business, operations and customer experiences with our engineering services and software solutions. Whether your goal is to become a leader in the market for digital connectivity or streamline your content value chain, we deliver scalable solutions that will help your business thrive.

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Travel and hospitality

Innovative travel solutions

The AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency designation recognizes that Cognizant has demonstrated the highest level of industry and domain expertise with deep AWS technical knowledge implementing T&H industry solutions. Our depth of industry knowledge in collaboration with AWS has delivered digital transformation initiatives, omnichannel solutions, and improved the customer journey and experience for our clients’ brands.

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Partner awards and analyst recognitions

<h5> Global GSI Migration Partner of the Year - 2023 </h5> <p>Recognizes top AWS Partners with the Migration Competency that have demonstrated expertise in customer migrations to the AWS cloud. Judged based on number, value and on-time delivery of migrations.</p>
<h5> Industry Partner of the Year – Healthcare and Life Sciences - 2023</h5> <p>The award recognizes top AWS Partner with the Healthcare or Life Sciences Competency that delivers innovative mission-based wins for healthcare customers.</p>
<h5> Industry Partner of the Year for Auto and Manufacturing - 2024</h5> <p>The award recognizes partners with the AWS Automotive or Manufacturing Competency who helped automotive and manufacturing customers accelerate their transformation through purpose-built cloud capabilities and deep industry expertise.</p>
<h5> Industry Partner of the Year for Retail - 2024</h5> <p>The award recognizes partners with the AWS Retail Competency who provide innovative offerings that accelerate retailers’ modernization and innovation journey across all areas in the enterprise.</p>
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PLAYBOOK

Accelerating enterprise AI at scale

Cognizant and AWS combine enterprise engineering expertise with AWS-native AI innovation to help organizations operationalize generative AI and agentic AI securely, responsibly and at scale.

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BROCHURE

Empower digital transformation through AWS MAP assessment with Cognizant

Cognizant and AWS have joined forces to leverage the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP), a comprehensive and proven cloud migration program designed to accelerate the cloud migration and modernization journey.

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BROCHURE

APR mastery: Cognizant’s methodology for modernization excellence

Application portfolio rationalization is an essential component of any IT modernization strategy and is a critical first step before cloud migration and application modernization.

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BROCHURE

Future-proof with vital APR insights from Cognizant and AWS

How Cognizant and AWS can boost an org’s operational efficiencies, cost savings and competitive edge with application portfolio rationalization (APR).

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BROCHURE

The evolution of APR with AWS

Our tailored approach helps our clients to simplify, modernize, optimize and secure their digital assets—and accelerate their cloud-native migration.

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BROCHURE

Simplify app modernization with cloud tech currency analysis

Reduce costs, improve efficiency and unlock future business value with our systematic approach to modernizing applications using cloud technology.

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EBOOK

Empowering CX transformation through Amazon Connect

Providing effortless customer service through contact centers is key to building long-lasting relationships. To achieve this, you need a future-ready omnichannel CX solution that allows your business to gain agility, scalability, sustainability and cost benefits. Let Cognizant help you navigate this journey with Amazon Connect, the leader in Contact Center as a Service.

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BROCHURE

Cognizant remote productivity solutions on AWS Cloud

Enable your end users to work better remotely with nextgeneration digital technologies.

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BROCHURE

Cognizant remote collaborative solutions on AWS Cloud

Improve communication and collaboration with next-generation digital technologies.

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BROCHURE

Industry solutions on AWS

Maximize business benefits with Industry Solutions hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

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BROCHURE

Integrated cloud management platform for AWS

Build your cloud management platform with AWS-native services to deliver operational efficiency, cost savings, agility and user experience.

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BROCHURE

SAP cloud deployment on AWS

Overcome migration complexity with SAP Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

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BROCHURE

AWS cloud solutions

Modernize your workloads faster with Cognizant’s AWS offerings

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BROCHURE

Cognizant cloud migration factory

Accelerate your cloud journey for digital leadership through a factory approach

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AWS migrate—legacy modernization

Improve time to market and reduce risks with Cognizant AWS Migrate

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Acquisitions

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<p style="text-align: center;">To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:</p>
<h3 style="text-align: center;"><a href="https://aws.amazon.com/partners/cognizant/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">AWS</a></h3>
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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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