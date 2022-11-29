Skip to main content Skip to footer
Application Services
Contact

Your end-to-end application modernization partner

Businesses are struggling to manage the cost and complexity of legacy technology while operating effectively and preparing for the future. Our end-to-end work enhances operations, increases efficiency, removes technical debt and modernizes applications for what is coming next.

Business outcomes and strong ROI

Some of the results we’ve delivered

$40M

Saved for a client through AI-led IT process automation

$1M

Monthly savings through cloud estate optimization

2,000

Bots introduced into insurer’s business processes

150%

Growth in active user-base for business application

80%

Reduction in time required to implement system changes 

Introducing Cognizant SkygradeTM: Go cloud-native at enterprise scale faster than ever

Cognizant’s force-multiplier for enterprise application modernization services, Skygrade, offers generative AI, modern tooling and deep hyperscaler specialization to accelerate holistic cloud-native transformations.

Learn more

Focus areas of our work

How we partner with enterprise clients to unlock modern applications

Cognizant partners with businesses to engineer, modernize and manage enterprise applications with unmatched speed and efficiency, backed by automation and intelligent tooling. By leveraging modern software engineering principles, homegrown platforms, deep industry expertise and strategic partnership networks, we help our clients do more and think big.

Unlock the full value of a cloud-native enterprise

By connecting proven cloud-modernization tooling, industry experience, reference architectures, observability systems and innovative new AI-driven techniques, Cognizant’s award-winning modernization services are more capable than ever of accelerating enterprise cloud transformation.

  • Application-led cloud modernization and migration

Backed by our Cognizant Skygrade™ platform, Cognizant experts take an automation-first approach to cloud modernization and migration, transitioning applications to cloud-native faster while prioritizing business agility and elastic scalability.

  • Business-led modernization and migration

With Cognizant’s tooling-backed, consultative approach, we develop a comprehensive understanding across stakeholders of how modernization can drive value and achieve key business goals and set a clear path forward for transformation programs. With Skygrade, we provide stakeholders with custom dashboards to monitor modernization programs and estate performance.

Eliminate debt, maximize automation and fuel transformation

Achieve the hyper-industrialization of application management and reduce operational expenses by up to 50% through intelligent automation. With Cognizant, businesses gain access to rich application management expertise backed by our Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations platform, bringing AI-driven automation to the entire IT operations lifecycle. Get the most from your applications, reduce human effort and decrease complexity to accelerate business-critical innovation programs.

  • Platform-led application management
    Industrialize application management with our AI and ML-based Cognizant Neuro IT Operations platform to sustain optimal performance.
  • Debt and automation management as-a-service
    Minimize application debt, maximize automation and reduce cost across the portfolio with continuous self-optimization driven by generative AI.

  • SRE transformation
    Adopt Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) and other modern engineering principles to enhance agility, speed and reliability in your enterprise.

How we go farther with clients

When partnering with Cognizant for application services, our clients expect us to deliver measurable business value. That means speed, adaptability to real-time needs, an unshaken commitment to quality, smart usage of technology to drive efficiency and collaborative ownership over vision and outcomes.

Our services are people-led and backed by IP and processes that accelerate our work to get more done, in less time and with better results.

Cognizant Skygrade™

Implement a “cloud done right” solution that enables organizations to unlock the full potential of hybrid and multi-cloud estates at enterprise scale.

Learn more
Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations

Unlock previously impossible levels of efficiency, transparency and optimization across IT operations through our modern AIOps platform.

Learn more
Cognizant Neuro® AI

Cognizant’s Neuro AI platform bundles tools, models and frameworks for accelerated, responsible adoption of enterprise-grade generative AI.

Learn more
Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes

Accelerate the adoption, integration and orchestration of AI and automation technologies into your business processes and see results faster.

Learn more
Cognizant AppLens

Our AppLens platform drives a zero-maintenance strategy that automatically identifies debts across the enterprise application portfolio and enables self-healing tickets to drive estate efficiency.

Enterprise Modernization Discovery Workshop

Identify opportunities by assessing architecture, running migration gap analyses, defining a target state, building a future state roadmap, reviewing backlogs and more.

Velocity Discovery Workshop

Identify opportunity areas and maturity across operating models, engineering processes, organizational structure, shared services and more.

Featured work

INSURANCE

Insurer boosts revenue with faster quote-to-buy process
Learn more

UTILITIES

Application consolidation effort for boosting customer experience
Learn more

COMMUNICATIONS

Standardized billing boosts efficiency
Learn more

COMMUNICATIONS

Mobile app sparks 150% growth in use
Learn more

HEALTHCARE

Intelligent automation spurs 8X ROI
Learn more

Latest thinking

How to choose an insurance platform modernization partner

An ideal IPM partner must be able to assess your current technology and identify modernization opportunities while also making business goals central and hitting ROI targets.

Learn more
A woman looking out of the window
Transforming auto finance: Gen AI's path to modernization

Capitalizing on the technology’s benefits starts with an unbiased look at existing core systems. Spoiler alert: It won’t be pretty.

Learn more
Number of cuboids are representing the statistics.
Banking and capital markets: building on today’s successes to address the future

After years of modernizing, banks, asset managers and financial intermediaries have more to do, especially in the areas of core modernization, personalization and rethinking the operating model.

Learn more
interwoven patterns of digital numbers connected together

Analyst recognition

Leader, Next-Gen ADM Services: Agile Application Development Outsourcing – US & Europe, ISG Provider Lens™ 2023

This report evaluates providers that offer ADM expertise under longer-term contracts, using a range of technologies to improve clients’ application development abilities, including project management tools, platform-as-a-service (PaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS) and low-code/no-code platforms.

Learn more
Agile Application Development Outsourcing Leader badge
Leader, Next-Gen ADM Services: Application Managed Services – US & Europe, ISG Provider Lens™ 2023

This report evaluates service providers that manage clients’ entire portfolio of applications in production. Services include application support, enhancements, platform upgrades, security, bug fixes and troubleshooting. Providers must support Microsoft and Oracle technologies, Java programming and major relational databases.

Learn more
Application Managed Services Badge
Leader, Application Automation Services, Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

This report analyzes the dynamics of the global application automation service provider landscape and assesses application automation service providers.

Motion blur trail
Leader, Intelligent Automation Services and Solutions–US, ISG Provider Lens™ 2023

This report covers service providers' ability to harness automation for transforming business services, corporate functions and the IT landscape, with proprietary solutions and accelerators and using a lifecycle management approach.

Internal view of a processor

Take the first step

Whether pursuing modernization of your enterprise application estate or seeking a modern, more efficient approach to application management, Cognizant is here to help.

When you’re ready to take the next step, fill out the form below and we’ll contact you to discuss more.