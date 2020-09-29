Transportation & Logistics
<h3><span class="text-regular">Harnessing the power of digital, transportation and logistics, leaders are gaining better visibility of their supply chains, achieving real-time data access and speeding orders to customers everywhere with technology solutions. Leap ahead by applying the latest technologies such as IoT, machine learning, predictive analytics and blockchain.</span></h3>
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE
<h3><span class="text-white">The transportation and logistics segments we serve</span></h3>
Carriers
Streamline operations and improve supply chain visibility with transportation technology solutions. Rethink asset utilization and shrink your environmental footprint.
Logistics providers
Optimize routes, boost productivity and surpass delivery benchmarks with transportation and logistics solutions. Better compete against digital natives and industry giants.
<h4><span class="text-white"><span class="text-regular">Explore how modern business process services can help accelerate growth for transportation and logistics clients.</span></span><br> </h4>
TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS ECOSYSTEM
<h3>Targeted solutions for transportation and logistics</h3> <p>Digital transportation technology solutions that help providers prepare for growth.</p>
*Digital tolling solution: Photo courtesy David C. Sullivan of Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo, LLC.
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
<h3>Recently published insights</h3>
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TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT
<h3>Leadership</h3>
Take the first step towards towards innovative transportation technology solutions
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital solutions for transportation and logistics can work for your business.