Streamline clinical trials with a site-first approach
Cognizant SIP provides investigators and sponsors with a single technology platform from which they can collaborate and share documents and harmonize workflows across the clinical trial lifecycle.
Improve efficiency to accelerate clinical trials
Learn from industry leaders how the Shared Investigator Platform standardizes documents, eliminates inconsistencies and speeds clinical trials.
Reducing complexity in starting clinical trials
Cognizant SIP solutions for virtual monitoring, study oversight, document exchange and collaboration, and Oracle’s study startup workflows and predictive analytics, improve clinical trial efficiencies and enable stakeholders to conduct studies virtually.
More studies. Less duplication.
Shared Investigator Platform (SIP) is a multi-sponsor collaborative solution for clinical trial site selection, start-up communications and management. The open design of Cognizant’s Shared Investigator Platform simplifies and accelerates clinical trials by eliminating redundant work for sponsors and clinical sites.
