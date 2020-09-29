Shared Investigator Platform
<h3><span class="text-regular">A new way forward</span></h3> <h5>In light of the pandemic and technology breakthroughs such as AI and remote collaboration, life sciences organizations around the world are reconsidering how they conduct clinical trials.</h5> <h5>Cognizant’s <a href="https://www.sharedinvestigator.com/siteminderagent/dmspages/sip/index.html?TYPE=33554433\&REALMOID=06-00006235-3b16-1578-8c8d-d0950a7690fd\&GUID=\&SMAUTHREASON=0\&METHOD=GET\&SMAGENTNAME=-SM-Xi6LRpV3lonj3vgmEfUFRJ9QffczVpWWdyMuUJN9fhxi%2bh4tH9IhvrqstfbN1hul\&TARGET=-SM-http%3a%2f%2fwww%2esharedinvestigator%2ecom%2f" target="_blank">Shared Investigator Platform</a> supports a new approach for streamlining clinical trials. As the industry’s first open, SaaS-based clinical ecosystem, Cognizant SIP connects sponsors, sites and technology providers working at home or other locations. It does so all from one place, with one sign-in.</h5> <h5>Many leading life sciences companies have joined SIP, committing to a shared vision of common workflows, training and documents. Sponsors and sites report improved efficiencies and quicker study start-ups. The result? Faster time to market for new therapies—and more time helping patients.</h5> <h5>Learn more about our <a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/industries/life-sciences-technology-solutions.html" target="_self">Life Sciences</a> solutions for your business.</h5>
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