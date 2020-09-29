  1. Industries title Industry & Digital Expertise | Cognizant
  2. Life Sciences title Life Sciences Technology Solutions | Cognizant
Shared Investigator Platform
Contact
writing

UNIFIED TRIAL MANAGEMENT

Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform

Roche cuts its global feasibility process by 36% with Cognizant SIP

A standardized feasibility process powered by Cognizant® Shared Investigator Platform (SIP) drives efficiencies while improving the user experience for both site and sponsor teams.

Learn more

<h3><span class="text-regular">A new way forward</span></h3> <h5>In light of the pandemic and technology breakthroughs such as AI and remote collaboration, life sciences organizations around the world are reconsidering how they conduct clinical trials.</h5> <h5>Cognizant’s&nbsp;<a href="https://www.sharedinvestigator.com/siteminderagent/dmspages/sip/index.html?TYPE=33554433\&amp;REALMOID=06-00006235-3b16-1578-8c8d-d0950a7690fd\&amp;GUID=\&amp;SMAUTHREASON=0\&amp;METHOD=GET\&amp;SMAGENTNAME=-SM-Xi6LRpV3lonj3vgmEfUFRJ9QffczVpWWdyMuUJN9fhxi%2bh4tH9IhvrqstfbN1hul\&amp;TARGET=-SM-http%3a%2f%2fwww%2esharedinvestigator%2ecom%2f" target="_blank">Shared Investigator Platform</a>&nbsp;supports a new approach for streamlining clinical trials. As the industry’s first open, SaaS-based clinical ecosystem, Cognizant SIP connects sponsors, sites and technology providers working at home or other locations. It does so all from one place, with one sign-in.</h5> <h5>Many leading life sciences companies have joined SIP, committing to a shared vision of common workflows, training and documents. Sponsors and sites report improved efficiencies and quicker study start-ups. The result? Faster time to market for new therapies—and more time helping patients.</h5> <h5>Learn more about our&nbsp;<a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/industries/life-sciences-technology-solutions.html" target="_self">Life Sciences</a>&nbsp;solutions for your business.</h5>
style
Background Primary
AMR: The Shared Investigator Platform has transformed our clinical trials

Play video

Play video

Pioneer clinical studies: SIP has increased our visibility with sponsors

Play video

Play video

Total Research Group Principal Investigator discusses SIP and sponsor collaborations

Play video

Play video

style
Background Transparent
Cover pic
Cognizant SIP soars past 399,000 users

With over 399,000 users worldwide, Cognizant SIP’s remarkable journey continues.

View infographic

style
Background Lighter Gray
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
<h3>Recently published insights</h3>
A robot holds a red light in front of a computer screen, illuminating the display with a vibrant glow.
From vision to momentum
From vision to momentum

A retrospective on the SIP's journey-and the road ahead

two life healthcare lab technicians looking at a laptop screen
Cognizant® Shared Investigator Platform (SIP)
Cognizant® Shared Investigator Platform (SIP)

Drive site engagement

mountain
Today's new normal
Today's new normal

Cognizant SIP for COVID-19

Drug
Agile drug development
Agile drug development

The new urgency required

style
Background Lighter Gray
Cognizant SIP mobile app cover image
Accelerate clinical research site actions with Cognizant SIP mobile app

Learn how Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform mobile app elevates site efficiency and engagement.

Read brochure

Shared Investigator Platform enables compliance with ICH E6(R3) guidelines

SIP is a strategic enabler of modern clinical trials, aligning with ICH E6(R3) to enhance participant safety, improve data quality, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. As the industry evolves, SIP empowers sites and sponsors to drive readiness, resilience, and research excellence.

Read more

Enhance clinical trial compliance with SIP Safety Exchange

As clinical trials expand to emerging markets like Latin America and Southeast Asia, managing safety data across sites becomes crucial. The SIP Safety Exchange module supports scalability with adaptable country specific safety protocols to enable trials operate smoothly across regions.

Read more

Optimize your trial operations with the Cognizant SIP Document Exchange module

Cognizant's SIP Document Exchange module enables the secure exchange of critical study documents among site and sponsor teams and helps minimize startup time.

View solution overview

Optimize your safety notification process with Cognizant SIP Safety Exchange module

Cognizant's SIP Safety Exchange module helps sponsors improve efficiency and reduce the administrative burden on sites.

Read overview

Bridging the path from sponsor eTMF to site eISF systems

The Cognizant SIP eISF Connect module addresses document exchange and collaboration challenges by providing a bridge between sponsor eTMF systems and the Florence eISF system.

View solution overview

Streamline clinical trials with a site-first approach
Watch video
null
Cognizant SIP provides investigators and sponsors with a single technology platform from which they can collaborate and share documents and harmonize workflows across the clinical trial lifecycle.
Improve efficiency to accelerate clinical trials
url(https://cognizant.scene7.com/is/image/cognizant/shared-investigator-platform-video-thumbnail-1)
Watch video
null
Learn from industry leaders how the Shared Investigator Platform standardizes documents, eliminates inconsistencies and speeds clinical trials.
Reducing complexity in starting clinical trials
url(https://cognizant.scene7.com/is/image/cognizant/shared-investigator-platform-webinar-thumbnail-1)
View webinar
null
Cognizant SIP solutions for virtual monitoring, study oversight, document exchange and collaboration, and Oracle’s study startup workflows and predictive analytics, improve clinical trial efficiencies and enable stakeholders to conduct studies virtually.
More studies. Less duplication.
url(https://cognizant.scene7.com/is/image/cognizant/sip-video-thumbnail-1)
Watch video
null
Shared Investigator Platform (SIP) is a multi-sponsor collaborative solution for clinical trial site selection, start-up communications and management. The open design of Cognizant’s Shared Investigator Platform simplifies and accelerates clinical trials by eliminating redundant work for sponsors and clinical sites.
Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform

Learn how the Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform helps sponsors meet today’s challenges while providing a better trial experience for clinical researchers.

Read brochure

One clinical trial operations platform with Cognizant SIP

Learn how Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform makes it easy for sites to collaborate with sponsors.

Read brochure

Modernize operations with Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform

Cognizant SIP is a robust platform that transforms how sponsors and sites collaborate throughout key components of the clinical trial lifecycle.

Read datasheet

Implementing Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform: Lessons from the field

A leading oncology healthcare system and research institution shares its best practices around planning for and successfully implementing Cognizant SIP at a large organization.

Read paper

style
Background Lighter Gray
<h3>Related thinking</h3>
Redefining sponsor—site collaboration through unified startup platforms

Know more

A lab technician at work
Streamlined site study startup: Key components, perspectives and research-based insights

Know more

3D rendering of a capsule surrounded by numerous colorful bubbles.
Break the contracting bottleneck to speed site activation

Read ebook

Accelerating clinical trials: The new and future normal

Know more

style
Background Lighter Gray
Jose Manuel Perez Mosquera

With the Shared Investigator Platform, we have one point of access for all studies across different sponsors, which is exactly what we needed to simplify management and improve efficiency of our clinical trials.

Jose Manuel Perez Mosquera
Clinical Research Manager
CHUAC-Complejo Hospitalario Universitario A Coruña

style
Background Transparent, rm vertical padding
LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT
<h3>Leadership</h3>
Jeanette Teague headshot
Jeanette Teague

Director of Product Management, Strategy

Deep Ghosh headshot
Deep Ghosh

Associate Director of Product Management, Operations

style
Background Primary

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

contact-us-iframe