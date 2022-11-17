Communications, Media & Technology
<h3><span style="font-weight: normal;">Even the best technology solutions only succeed when they deliver value. We create data and AI solutions that align with your business objectives and generate the outcomes you’re looking for. From resilient networks and top-tier customer experiences to enterprise-grade gen AI applications, Cognizant partners with companies for seamless integration and impactful results.</span></h3>
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE
<h3><span class="text-white">The industries we serve</span></h3>
Communications
Partner with our team for software solutions that power smart networks, speed time to market and drive business-to-vertical industry capabilities with our advanced communication technology services.
Media & entertainment
Drive growth through optimized content value chains, superior experiences and maximized monetization opportunities with cutting-edge media technology solutions.
<h4><span class="text-white"><span class="text-regular">Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for communications, media and technology clients.</span></span></h4>
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
<h3>Recently published insights</h3>
<h4><a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/services/ai/rewire-for-ai.html" target="_self" rel="noopener noreferrer"><b>Rewiring the enterprise for AI</b></a></h4> <p>How companies can strategically rewire to innovate and compete in the AI-enabled future.</p>
DRIVEN BY RESULTS
<h3>Turn data into insight.</h3>
<p>Partner with our teams to deepen engagement and modernize operations.</p>
COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT
<h3>Leadership</h3>
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities, including media technology solutions, communication technology services and telecom technology solutions, is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.