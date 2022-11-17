Skip to main content Skip to footer
Communications, Media & Technology
Is your data making money? By engineering personalized CX and streamlining operations, your organization can open new opportunities to monetize insights and deliver bottom-line results.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The industries we serve

Communications

Partner with our team for software solutions that power smart networks, speed time to market and drive business-to-vertical industry capabilities.

Media & entertainment

Drive growth through optimized content value chains, superior experiences and maximized monetization opportunities.

Technology

Generate insights you can monetize. Partner with our team to modernize data and create platforms that deliver a compelling CX.

Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for communications, media and technology clients.

Activating the CX ecosystem for telecommunications

Explore Forrester’s telecommunications industry research report on how to activate a holistic customer experience ecosystem to become a market leader.

hand holding mobile phone with data display
Pandemic intensifies digital rules

Media and entertainment businesses have been playing the digital game for years. Post-pandemic, the game feels like scaling a three-dimensional chessboard.

The Work Ahead in M&E: Scaling a Three-Dimensional Chessboard
DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Turn data into insight.

Partner with our teams to deepen engagement and modernize operations.

TELUS Health

TELUS Health

runs its pioneering virtual pharmacy on a global-leading network.

Massive number of straight lined fireworks

The English Football Association

The English Football Association

uses data-driven audience insights to drive engagement.

Effectv, Comcast's ad sales division,

Effectv, Comcast's ad sales division,

launches the industry's first media buying platform for small businesses in four months.

A digital advertising agency

A digital advertising agency

improves conversion rates and increases campaign managers' productivity by 50%.

A leading software company

A leading software company

redesigns its business processes and saves $2 million in 18 months.

Broadband provider

Broadband provider

streamlined customer service—and lowered call-center volume.

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

WHITEPAPERS

How technology companies deliver exceptional experiences

Learn why business modernization is linked to experience and how organizations can build the ecosystems needed to support it.

PODCAST

How media companies can build a profitable streaming business

Listen in as experts from AWS and Gracenote join Cognizant to discuss data’s role in creating content that keeps viewers coming back.

PERSPECTIVES

Speed to market is rooted in software engineering

Failure encourages experimentation, and the act of experimentation breeds learning.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

Why convergence is the next big thing for media companies and how to deliver it

Consumers expect interactive experiences that blend content, community and commerce. Here's what it takes to deliver an all-inclusive CX.

Delivering on the digital imperative

Media and entertainment companies are deploying digital to better understand customers, improve their offerings and tackle emerging challenges.

Building the smart campus, step by step

Universities can make the connected campus a reality by assessing their capabilities and needs before setting strategies to modernize the value chain.

Agile in a remote environment

Uncover the four steps media and communications companies can take to make Agile work in a remote world.

Introducing ‘Generation Now’

Discover how Gen Y and Gen Z approach connectivity, content and commerce. Our research uncovers new details on attitudes and expectations.

Competing to win in media & entertainment

Discover strategies to build sustainable businesses by shifting from tactical cost reduction to targeted approaches that impact top and bottom lines.

PRESS ROOM

In the news

Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant.

COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Ajmal Noorani

Markets Leader for Communications, Media & Technology

Tiran Dagan

Chief Digital Officer and Head of Industry Solutions for Communications, Media and Technology

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.