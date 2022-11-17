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Communications, Media & Technology
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NEXT-GEN SOLUTIONS

Data and AI, your way

ISG names Cognizant a leader in media and entertainment
ISG names Cognizant a leader in media and entertainment

Learn why ISG recognized our leadership in managed and next-gen IT services for M&E companies.

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Recognized by ISG for M&E strategy and enablement leadership
Recognized by ISG for M&E strategy and enablement leadership

Discover why ISG recognized our leadership in strategy and enablement services for M&E companies.

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ISG names Cognizant a leader in Telecom
ISG names Cognizant a leader in Telecom

Find out why ISG recognized our leadership in managed and next-gen IT services for the telecom industry.

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<h3><span style="font-weight: normal;">Even the best technology solutions only succeed when they deliver value. We create data and AI solutions that align with your business objectives and generate the outcomes you’re looking for. From resilient networks and top-tier customer experiences to enterprise-grade gen AI applications, Cognizant partners with companies for seamless integration and impactful results.</span></h3>
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DEPTH OF EXPERTISE
<h3><span class="text-white">The industries we serve</span></h3>
Communications
Partner with our team for software solutions that power smart networks, speed time to market and drive business-to-vertical industry capabilities with our advanced communication technology services.
Media & entertainment
Drive growth through optimized content value chains, superior experiences and maximized monetization opportunities with cutting-edge media technology solutions.
Technology
Generate insights you can monetize. Partner with our team to modernize data and create platforms that deliver a compelling CX.
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Join the conversation with Cognizant CMT

Visit our Cognizant Communications, Media and Technology LinkedIn page to get the news on how we’re helping clients shape the future. We invite you to join the conversation to exchange ideas, gain insights, and connect with our leaders driving transformation.

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<h4><span class="text-white"><span class="text-regular">Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for communications, media and technology clients.</span></span></h4>
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BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
<h3>Recently published insights</h3>
AI in telecom operations concept showing high-speed data streams, digital networks, real-time analytics, and intelligent automation

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Why AI is creating a new divide in telecom

AI is reshaping telecom operations in real time, separating operators that adapt quickly from those still debating the business case.

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What will separate fiber broadband winners from losers? Granular data and organizational change

Granular data and new workflows will help network planners exponentially expand fiber broadband’s reach.

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How to time the chatbot-to-human handoff

Customer support chatbots are essential for telecoms and media companies. Even more essential is knowing the right moment to call for human backup.

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To transform US telecom, how about a unified platform?

A platform modeled on the airline industry’s Skywise would boost competitiveness, national security and consumer satisfaction.

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For telecoms, there’s no reason to hesitate on core network virtualization

Virtualization costs are rising. But multi-vendor strategies and AIOps advances make core network transformation more flexible—and future-proof—than ever for telecom operators.

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Slow is fast: To speed telecom automation efforts, start with process simplification

For telecom and broadband leaders, the fastest path to automation begins with simplifying how work gets done—not with upgrading tech.

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Reimagine CX with a goal of zero support calls in five years

Stop patching cracks with better call centers and start eliminating the reasons customers call in the first place.

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Digital twins in telecom: a 6-point success strategy

Digital twins establish the connected, trusted enterprise data foundation that telecom companies need—and that accelerates their AI adoption.

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Consumer AI adoption will shake up the media and tech customer experience

Our AI Inclination Index shows which consumers are most open to using AI—and how media and tech companies can use those insights to build a smarter, more effective AI strategy.

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How AI can help telecom companies maximize SMB sales

AI is set to equip telecom companies with the intelligence and precision they need to grow their fiber market share in this important, but scattered, market.

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The AI concierge is in: Elevating telecom CX with a human touch

When paired with human-centric design, agentic AI has the potential to act as a concierge for telecom customers, making every interaction feel more personal and guided.

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Quantum computing and AI: A natural synergy

What’s next after AI? For more companies, the answer is quantum computing.

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Telco field ops: Where agentic AI is driving big change

Agents are set to solve some of field ops’ toughest challenges.

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Why edge AI is a game changer

For telco providers and ODMs, edge AI introduces big opportunities--and challenges. Here are four considerations for implementing it.

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CX for a tap-and-swipe world: How telcos can adapt

Thanks to the combination of Gen AI and agentic AI, telcos can offer the convenience and personalization that customers love.

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Where is AI making a difference for the telecoms industry?

We identify six areas of AI intervention that show the greatest promise for enabling telco networks that are more secure, efficient and powerful.

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<h4><a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/services/ai/rewire-for-ai.html" target="_self" rel="noopener noreferrer"><b>Rewiring the enterprise for AI</b></a></h4> <p>How companies can strategically rewire to innovate and compete in the AI-enabled future.</p>
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DRIVEN BY RESULTS
<h3>Turn data into insight.</h3>
<p>Partner with our teams to deepen engagement and modernize operations.</p>
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Large media distributor transforms TV with AI

Cognizant helped a legacy media company modernize its technology stack and customer experience using our Flowsource™ and Neuro® IT Operations platforms.

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Semiconductor leader fast-tracks connected services, unlocking SDV value

Cognizant helped a global semiconductor leader accelerate a connected services platform by 30%–35%, enabling faster time to market, improved cost efficiency and scalable software-defined vehicle (SDV) innovation.

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Tech powerhouse revamps lab support in three months

After partnering with Cognizant on a 24/7 command center to standardize support, the client saw its first response time drop to 1.77 hours—a 60% improvement.

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COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT
<h3>Leadership</h3>
Anurag Sinha

Senior Vice President and Communications, Media and Technology Business Unit Leader

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities, including media technology solutions, communication technology services and telecom technology solutions, is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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