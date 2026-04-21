We are an AI Builder

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Closing the gap between AI hype and real business results

Ninety-one percent of surveyed enterprises expect AI budgets to increase. But AI can’t deliver real business value unless it knows how your organization operates. Your unique context—your goals, policies, processes, roles and systems that define how work gets done—is what turns AI from a capability to a competitive advantage.

As an AI builder company, we engineer that context into full-stack, custom agentic solutions and platform-enabled services that can scale across your business. So, AI can stop working in silos and start producing measurable outcomes.

of organizations see a gap between their AI ambitions and capabilities. Scaling AI means navigating integration, governance, data readiness, compliance and ROI—the messy middle where value is either built or lost.

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63%

Here’s how context-aware AI can drive performance:

The context

The results

Banking documents and policies
98% decrease in document processing costs
Insurance claims rules, steps and history
30% reduction in cost per claim, minimizing rework and eliminating inefficiencies
Healthcare demand signals, regulatory expectations and patient experience
40% drop in preventable emergencies and consistently improved UX
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Here’s how context-aware AI can drive performance:

RESULT

98%

decrease in document processing costs for banking 

Context: Document intent and policies

RESULT

30%

reduction in cost per insurance claim, with less rework and inefficiencies

Context: Claims rules, steps and historical nuance

RESULT

40%

drop in preventable healthcare emergencies and consistently improved UX

Context: Demand signals, regulatory expectations and patient experiences

Jump to our solutions

INSIGHT

Turn AI spend into business success—fast

Companies are eager to realize the full promise of AI, but the lag between investment and ROI is a problem. As an AI builder, we can help you bridge the velocity gap to real business value.

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The bridge between AI capabilities and business value

Explore how our solutions cut through complexity, reduce risk and help you get results faster.

Modernize with AI

Unleash the data trapped in your legacy core.

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Build and scale agentic AI

Build multi-agent systems as smart as your business.

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Connect AI to the physical world

Build intelligence that acts safely in the real world.

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Short takes on bridging the gap

Latest thinking

BLOG

The advantage of partnering with an AI builder

As AI moves from pilots into core operations, businesses are looking for value and outcomes. For that, they won’t turn to more tools—they’ll turn to an AI builder who can manage complexity and deliver performance.

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BLOG

To manage AI agents, start by demystifying them

AI agents are a lot more familiar than they might appear. A wise division of labor will ensure that organizations get the most from both humans and machines.

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BLOG

Turn your unique context into a durable competitive advantage

When everyone has access to the same AI models, the same AI-enabled tools and the same vendor ecosystem, context becomes the differentiator. Here are four next steps for organizations to ground their AI in context.

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Contact us

Let’s talk about how AI can speak the language of your business—aligned with your strategy, responsive to your needs and ready to scale. As an AI builder, we deliver the solutions to make AI’s potential real for your enterprise.