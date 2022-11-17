Education
DRIVEN BY RESULTS
The changing face of education.
We drive transformation by scaling digital strategy, delivery and management.
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE
The segments we serve
Cognizant combines education sector domain knowledge with digital expertise to help schools, colleges and universities chart strategies and apply technology to improve student access, experiences and success. Our experience serving the broader education ecosystem make us uniquely positioned to help the education community navigate challenges such as declining enrollments, burdening fixed costs and re-imagining instructional technology.
Cognizant works with the world’s top education publishers, helping them lead with digital-first products and content. We have proven experience transforming traditional businesses, products and operations designed for modern learning. Our services help improve profitability and de-risk investments in the platforms, products and programs offered by education publishers and enablers, alike.
Cognizant’s industry leading design thinking and digital engineering services help build end-to-end platforms for assessment authoring, delivering, proctoring and reporting to enhance the classroom experience or certification in a professional environment. Cognizant partners with clients to drive new experiences and modernize applications and infrastructure to transform into modern, agile and scalable organizations.
Targeted solutions
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
Recently published insights
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP
Latest thinking
PRESS ROOM
In the news
See all Cognizant news
Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant.
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.