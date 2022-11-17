Skip to main content Skip to footer
Education
Digital-first connected learning paves the way to the future of higher education. Emerging technologies such as analytics, AI and machine learning will be key to hyper personalizing the student experience, helping to identify at-risk learners and provide the most effective support for each person.

The work ahead in higher education: Repaving the road for the employees of tomorrow

Higher-ed institutions expect pandemic-driven disruption to continue, especially as hyperconnectivity, analytics and AI drive student engagement, greater educational access and personalized education models over the lifetime of the learner, according to our recent research.

DRIVEN BY RESULTS

The changing face of education.

We drive transformation by scaling digital strategy, delivery and management.

Cambridge assessment
Cambridge assessment

now has a powerful, scalable and future-proof platform

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The segments we serve

Cognizant combines education sector domain knowledge with digital expertise to help schools, colleges and universities chart strategies and apply technology to improve student access, experiences and success. Our experience serving the broader education ecosystem make us uniquely positioned to help the education community navigate challenges such as declining enrollments, burdening fixed costs and re-imagining instructional technology.

Cognizant works with the world’s top education publishers, helping them lead with digital-first products and content. We have proven experience transforming traditional businesses, products and operations designed for modern learning. Our services help improve profitability and de-risk investments in the platforms, products and programs offered by education publishers and enablers, alike.

Cognizant’s industry leading design thinking and digital engineering services help build end-to-end platforms for assessment authoring, delivering, proctoring and reporting to enhance the classroom experience or certification in a professional environment. Cognizant partners with clients to drive new experiences and modernize applications and infrastructure to transform into modern, agile and scalable organizations.

Cognizant Digital Education Enablement

Cognizant’s Digital Education Enablement solution creates and delivers online university programs that improve student experiences, outcomes and enhance institutional efficacy.

Targeted solutions

Digital assurance

We transform the student journey through marketing, analytics and content operations to shrink acquisition costs and institutional program investments.

IT infrastructure services

We provide a host of infrastructure services that help improve learning outcomes, support decision-making, enhance institutional effectiveness and control costs.

Education publishing

We develop student-centric solutions for delivering learning effectively across multiple devices through learning platform development, content migration and accessibility.

Immersive experiences

Our video and immersive solutions team can provide a clear vision for your strategy to deliver new education experiences. Fast.

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

PERSPECTIVES

Europe’s learning and assessment challenges: A digital engineering approach

COVID-19 has not only derailed the entire educational experience for students across the continent but is accelerating calls for unified and embedded learner experiences and products that drive life-long learning and skills to address 21st century imperatives.

PERSPECTIVES

The new ABCs of learning for the future to work

Training and higher education are under pressure to meet fast-changing needs. Now, the coronavirus poses a new, unexpected and unprecedented challenge to everyone involved in education.

WHITEPAPERS

Relearning how we learn, from the campus to the workplace

More predictive and agile approaches to skills identification and curriculum change, and digitally driven modes of delivery, can help businesses and educators prepare others for what comes next.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

Facing a test

The COVID-19 shutdown hit the U.K. assessment industry hard. With assessment venues closed, learners were stymied in obtaining essential certifications. Facing the threat of catastrophic revenue loss, one of the largest test providers quickly pivoted to an interim exam that could be taken online.

A rapid educational reassessment

When COVID-19 caused global assessment centers to shut down last spring, learners were thwarted from obtaining the certifications they needed—and assessment boards faced an existential threat. Here’s how one esteemed global exam board made the pivot online.

PRESS ROOM

In the news

Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant.

