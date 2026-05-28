Closing the AI execution gap: A $2 billion business boost

<p>The gap between AI expectations and outcomes is a central concern for business leaders. In our most recent research, only 32% of senior executives can point to tangible gains in business productivity, and 41% don’t expect to move the needle on productivity for years. Even when it comes to worker productivity, the numbers are only slightly better, with just over half reporting noticeable improvement.</p> <p>Meanwhile, one-quarter of organizations have already paused or discontinued AI deployments—initiatives that were funded, staffed and underway. We estimate the average company is leaving $4 million<sup>1</sup> in discrete AI investment on the table due to these scrapped projects, this year alone.</p> <p>With all leaders in our study expecting to ramp up their AI investment in the next two years, closing this gap matters more than ever. Just under half admit they are not effectively linking their AI spending to specific business value or ROI. </p> <p>However, some organizations are doing better than others when it comes to realizing AI value. In stark contrast to the plug-and-play AI narratives abundant today, our research reveals that organizations with a mature technology foundation and focused investment on AI technology fundamentals anticipate, and in some cases are already achieving, greater results than those with less developed foundations and a more broad-based AI investment approach. </p> <p>These outcomes are visible across the most important business measures: business and worker productivity, revenue gains and cost savings.</p> <p>Our key findings include:</p> <ul> <li><b>The difference between the lowest and highest performers is dramatic. </b>If a typical G2000 company moved from the weakest to the strongest performing segment, it would realize an estimated $1 billion to $2 billion in annual returns.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Fragile infrastructures can’t withstand misaligned AI investment. </b>Organizations that favor non-tech-related AI investments (such as product innovation or talent acquisition) before first bolstering their tech infrastructure are 60% more likely to discontinue an AI deployment than those with similarly weak infrastructures but that choose to invest in AI tech fundamentals first (such as computing power and data readiness).<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Even one weak link in the infrastructure chain puts AI outcomes at risk. </b>Businesses that rated all their tech infrastructure dimensions as “good” or “excellent” are far more likely to anticipate and achieve higher gains in all the outcome measures recorded. The gains quickly drop for those with even one dimension rated as “adequate” and fall lower when at least one dimension “needs improvement.”<br> <br> </li> <li><b>External partnerships are a habit for high performers. </b>Companies focused on investing in AI fundamentals first are the most likely to be working with external partners to do so. In fact, the segment of businesses seeing the strongest results are also those that are most engaged with external partners.</li> </ul> <p>This analysis is part of our series of studies exploring the numerous elements necessary for closing the gap between AI's technical capabilities and real-world results. Our research is based on a survey of 1,100 senior business leaders at G2000 companies and 100 startups across 10 industries.</p> <p>In this report, leaders will learn how they can achieve significantly better outcomes with AI when they build on a mature tech infrastructure and focus their AI investments, starting with compute, data management and customized AI platforms. By understanding where to point their AI investments—and the underlying work involved with realizing AI value—business leaders can move the needle on ensuring outcomes with AI.</p>